Daytona 500 Entry List

Here’s the tentative field for the NASCAR Cup Series season opener. The Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 19th, 2023. The 2023 NASCAR season opens at the 2.5-mile of Daytona International Speedway. View the 2023 Daytona 500 entry list below. The entry list listed is tentative and unofficial. The...
Starting lineup for 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona

Defending race winner Meyer Shank Racing will be on the pole position in the starting lineup for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona, seeking to begin a new era in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship the same way the team started the last. The No. 60 Acura bookended the 2022...
NASCAR Cup Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Favorite Ryan Preece Meets Fans At Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 Show On Day Two, Best Booth Awards Presented

Day Two of the 2023 Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 show Saturday featured a guest appearance by NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Preece, the presentation of Best Booth Awards by the newly crowned Aqua Duck Water Transport Ms. Motorsports 2023 Lindsey Garl, and a rousing Roundtable stage discussion among Billy Pauch and many of his former car owners.
Legacy lands Gordon as Johnson's crew chief

NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief Todd Gordon will oversee the No. 84 team and Jimmie Johnson’s part-time schedule this season. Gordon joins Legacy Motor Club after last serving as a crew chief in 2021 at Team Penske for Ryan Blaney. He won a Cup Series championship in 2018 with Joey Logano.
NASCAR Creates New Controversy With Last-Minute Decision to Add Something Different to the Cup Series Race in LA Coliseum, and Fans Are Divided

NASCAR is already creating controversy before the 2023 Cup Series season with a last-minute change in the Clash at the Coliseum that is dividing fans. The post NASCAR Creates New Controversy With Last-Minute Decision to Add Something Different to the Cup Series Race in LA Coliseum, and Fans Are Divided  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jimmie Johnson pairs with retired NASCAR crew chief Todd Gordon

Todd Gordon has been pulled from retirement to crew chief the No. 84. Todd Gordon will be the crew chief for Jimmie Johnson and the No. 84 team in 2023. The 7-time champion is set to return with a limited schedule after retiring following the 2020 season. Johnson recently became...
Waddell Wilson NMPA Wood Brothers Award of Excellence winner

NASCAR and NMPA Hall of Fame member Waddell Wilson received another jewel in his career crown Sunday when he was named the 2022 recipient of the prestigious Wood Brothers Award of Excellence. The award was determined by members of the beloved Wood family and presented during the National Motorsports Press...
Reaume Brothers Racing Commits to Ford Performance in 2023

Reaume Brothers Racing is excited to announce a partnership with Ford Performance Group as we roll into the 2023 season. This will mark the first of many seasons together as RBR has fully committed to Ford. This change stems from a well highlighted/successful debut of making the Daytona 500 with our #27 Team Hezeberg (Reaume Brothers Racing) Ford – which was powered by Roush Yates Ford Performance.
Roar Before the 24 news and notes

Due to some software changes, IMSA has added a GTP-only practice session this afternoon. That will push qualifying for next week’s Rolex 24 At Daytona back 20 minutes. GTD and GTD PRO qualifying will now start at 1:45 p.m. ET, proceeding to LMP3, LMP2 and GTP, the latter starting at 3 p.m. Qualifying will be livestreamed on Peacock.
