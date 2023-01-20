Reaume Brothers Racing is excited to announce a partnership with Ford Performance Group as we roll into the 2023 season. This will mark the first of many seasons together as RBR has fully committed to Ford. This change stems from a well highlighted/successful debut of making the Daytona 500 with our #27 Team Hezeberg (Reaume Brothers Racing) Ford – which was powered by Roush Yates Ford Performance.

8 HOURS AGO