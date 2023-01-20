Read full article on original website
Photographer struck by race car at Irwindale Speedway (Video)
There was a scary scene at the California race track. Irwindale Speedway is a half-mile pavement oval. The track is located in Irwindale, California. View the video of the incident below. On Saturday night, the track hosted the SPEARS Southwest Tour Super Late Models. A full field of 29 late...
Daytona 500 Entry List
Here’s the tentative field for the NASCAR Cup Series season opener. The Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 19th, 2023. The 2023 NASCAR season opens at the 2.5-mile of Daytona International Speedway. View the 2023 Daytona 500 entry list below. The entry list listed is tentative and unofficial. The...
NBC Sports
Starting lineup for 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona
Defending race winner Meyer Shank Racing will be on the pole position in the starting lineup for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona, seeking to begin a new era in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship the same way the team started the last. The No. 60 Acura bookended the 2022...
Kurt Busch National Motorsports Press Association Pocono Spirit Award winner
Kurt Busch, who was twice voted a quarter winner, was announced Sunday as the overall National Motorsports Press Association Pocono Spirit Award for 2022. Busch accepted the honor during the NMPA awards luncheon at the Great Wolf Lodge. The NMPA press membership recognized the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion by...
NASCAR Cup Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Favorite Ryan Preece Meets Fans At Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 Show On Day Two, Best Booth Awards Presented
Day Two of the 2023 Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 show Saturday featured a guest appearance by NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Preece, the presentation of Best Booth Awards by the newly crowned Aqua Duck Water Transport Ms. Motorsports 2023 Lindsey Garl, and a rousing Roundtable stage discussion among Billy Pauch and many of his former car owners.
Brad Keselowski and the Ford Teams Are Honoring a Driver Who Never Raced in NASCAR
Brad Keselowski will be remembering Ken Block while doing NASCAR testing this week in Phoenix. The post Brad Keselowski and the Ford Teams Are Honoring a Driver Who Never Raced in NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
racer.com
Legacy lands Gordon as Johnson's crew chief
NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief Todd Gordon will oversee the No. 84 team and Jimmie Johnson’s part-time schedule this season. Gordon joins Legacy Motor Club after last serving as a crew chief in 2021 at Team Penske for Ryan Blaney. He won a Cup Series championship in 2018 with Joey Logano.
NASCAR Creates New Controversy With Last-Minute Decision to Add Something Different to the Cup Series Race in LA Coliseum, and Fans Are Divided
NASCAR is already creating controversy before the 2023 Cup Series season with a last-minute change in the Clash at the Coliseum that is dividing fans. The post NASCAR Creates New Controversy With Last-Minute Decision to Add Something Different to the Cup Series Race in LA Coliseum, and Fans Are Divided appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tony Stewart’s Influence on Kevin Harvick Becomes Clearer by the Day
Kevin Harvick is poised to follow in the footsteps of his boss, who retired from the Cup Series but maintained a full plate of responsibilities. The post Tony Stewart’s Influence on Kevin Harvick Becomes Clearer by the Day appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Wood Brothers’ Subtle Jab at NASCAR on NBC Tweet Was Perfect
The NASCAR on NBC Twitter account seems to have difficulty keeping up with the sport. The post Wood Brothers’ Subtle Jab at NASCAR on NBC Tweet Was Perfect appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jimmie Johnson pairs with retired NASCAR crew chief Todd Gordon
Todd Gordon has been pulled from retirement to crew chief the No. 84. Todd Gordon will be the crew chief for Jimmie Johnson and the No. 84 team in 2023. The 7-time champion is set to return with a limited schedule after retiring following the 2020 season. Johnson recently became...
Tyler Reddick Joins Sam Hunt Racing for Select Races in 2023
Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announces today that Tyler Reddick, a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Champion, will pilot the team’s No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for select races during the 2023 NXS season. The 10-time series winner’s first race behind the wheel of the No. 24 entry will take place at Auto Club Speedway in February.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
Waddell Wilson NMPA Wood Brothers Award of Excellence winner
NASCAR and NMPA Hall of Fame member Waddell Wilson received another jewel in his career crown Sunday when he was named the 2022 recipient of the prestigious Wood Brothers Award of Excellence. The award was determined by members of the beloved Wood family and presented during the National Motorsports Press...
Reaume Brothers Racing Commits to Ford Performance in 2023
Reaume Brothers Racing is excited to announce a partnership with Ford Performance Group as we roll into the 2023 season. This will mark the first of many seasons together as RBR has fully committed to Ford. This change stems from a well highlighted/successful debut of making the Daytona 500 with our #27 Team Hezeberg (Reaume Brothers Racing) Ford – which was powered by Roush Yates Ford Performance.
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Goes from 'Backwoods to Wall Street' for Awards Banquet in 1981
Bill France Jr. was the architect and engineer to get NASCAR the attention it so coveted when it moved its Awards Banquet to New York City. And for nearly another 30 years, New York became NASCAR’s home away from home. Darrell Waltrip became the first NASCAR driver to be...
NASCAR Mailbag: Tony Stewart and SRX Can Co-Exist With the Cup Series Just Fine
The changes in the third season of the SRX Series should benefit everyone involved. The post NASCAR Mailbag: Tony Stewart and SRX Can Co-Exist With the Cup Series Just Fine appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
Roar Before the 24 news and notes
Due to some software changes, IMSA has added a GTP-only practice session this afternoon. That will push qualifying for next week’s Rolex 24 At Daytona back 20 minutes. GTD and GTD PRO qualifying will now start at 1:45 p.m. ET, proceeding to LMP3, LMP2 and GTP, the latter starting at 3 p.m. Qualifying will be livestreamed on Peacock.
Jack Hewitt escapes vehicle fire after the Chili Bowl (Fire Photo)
A fundraiser has far exceeded the goal to help support the family. Earlier this month, the racing world entered Tulsa, Oklahoma. The famed Chili Bowl Nationals welcomed 300+ dirt midget entries and brought the eyes of the world with them. View the Jack Hewitt fire photo below. Dirt racing legend,...
