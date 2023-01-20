As the clock ran down to zero against the University of San Diego on Jan. 12, Pepperdine Women’s Basketball lost despite a grueling effort. A hard-fought offensive rebound by sophomore forward Amosa Meali’l was quickly followed by a three-pointer by sophomore guard Helena Friend with four seconds left, which set a final score of 57-51, favoring the Toreros.

MALIBU, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO