Pepperdine Women’s Basketball Falls to USD but Not Without a Fight

As the clock ran down to zero against the University of San Diego on Jan. 12, Pepperdine Women’s Basketball lost despite a grueling effort. A hard-fought offensive rebound by sophomore forward Amosa Meali’l was quickly followed by a three-pointer by sophomore guard Helena Friend with four seconds left, which set a final score of 57-51, favoring the Toreros.
Rain Doesn’t Keep Surfers Out of the Water

Mar Vista resident David Johnson surfs at First Point in Malibu on Jan. 15, during a weather advisory. It began raining shortly after the end of his session. Photos by Melissa Auchard. Malibu’s dazzling blue ocean turned a murky brown after an onslaught of rain in early January. Logs, sticks...
