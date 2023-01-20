The Carolina Hurricanes will try to extend their latest points streak when they visit the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. The Hurricanes are 4-0-1 over their last five games, continuing the team's knack for just about always leaving the rink with at least one point. Only the NHL-leading Boston Bruins have fewer regulation losses than Carolina's nine, and the Hurricanes' season included a 15-0-2 stretch that set new club records for consecutive games with a point (17) and consecutive wins (11).

RALEIGH, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO