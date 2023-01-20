Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Potential NBA MVP Could Need SurgeryOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Wednesday afternoon will see significant snowfall, followed by Thursday's rain.Sherif SaadBoston, MA
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Turner, Mathurin spur Pacers' rally to beat Bulls 116-110
Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin each scored 26 points and Mathurin's short, go-ahead basket with 29.1 seconds left helped the Indiana Pacers close out a rally from 21 points down to beat the Chicago Bulls 116-110
Albany Herald
Jon Rahm: Third straight win ‘on my mind’ at Torrey Pines
Jon Rahm is playing lights-out golf and believes he can play even better. The Spanish star, up to No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking, is riding high entering this week's Farmers Insurance Open after winning each of his past two starts.
Classical uses fourth quarter run to win in OT
LYNN — Lynn Classical’s boys basketball team once trailed by 21, and was down 14 (47-33) going into the fourth quarter. All of the momentum was with Revere, but not The post Classical uses fourth quarter run to win in OT appeared first on Itemlive.
Albany Herald
Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart among 4 Celtics out vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics ruled out four players for Tuesday night's nationally televised game against the Miami Heat, including their starting backcourt plus a third starter. Guards Jaylen Brown (right adductor injury management) and Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) will join starting power forward Al Horford (low back stiffness) in street clothes in Miami. Reserve guard Malcolm Brogdon (personal) will also miss a second consecutive game.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Albany Herald
Pacers rally in fourth quarter to beat Bulls, end losing streak
Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner both scored 26 points, T.J. McConnell went for 20 points and 10 assists and the Indiana Pacers rallied past the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter to snap a seven-game losing streak, 116-110, on Tuesday in Indianapolis. The Pacers came into Tuesday's tilt having last...
Albany Herald
Oilers in rare air going for seventh straight win in facing Blue Jackets
It's been more than 20 years since the Edmonton Oilers last won seven straight games in a season. Considering how well the Oilers have fared against the Columbus Blue Jackets at home all-time, they appear in good position to accomplish that feat again when the teams meet Wednesday night.
Albany Herald
Nets' Kevin Durant 'progressing well,' out two more weeks
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant will be sidelined at least two more weeks as he continues his rehabilitation from an MCL injury in his right knee, the team announced Tuesday. Durant's right MCL sprain was re-evaluated on Monday by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery...
Albany Herald
Bronny James, D.J. Wagner headline McDonald’s All-Americans
The McDonald's All-American Game will feature a generation of players with NBA bloodlines. LeBron James' son Bronny James was named to the 46th edition of the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday, where he'll be joined by Andrej Stojakovic, the son of NBA veteran Peja Stojakovic, and D.J. Wagner, a top-rated recruit and the son of former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dajuan Wagner.
Albany Herald
Blazers' Damian Lillard takes aim at ranking for career 3-pointers
Damian Lillard continues to build his reputation as one of the top long-range shooters in NBA history. Lillard has moved into seventh place on the all-time 3-pointers list and is taking aim at sixth-place Vince Carter when the Portland Trail Blazers host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.
Albany Herald
Streaking Sixers return home to battle Nets
The red-hot Philadelphia 76ers will look for their sixth consecutive victory when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. The Sixers just completed a five-game sweep on their road trip with wins over the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings.
Albany Herald
Maple Leafs, Rangers meet on the heels of big victories
Reuniting William Nylander and John Tavares worked well on Monday and the Toronto Maple Leafs hope the success continues Wednesday night against the visiting New York Rangers. Nylander had two goals and two assists -- all in the second period -- and the Maple Leafs opened a five-game homestand with a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders.
Albany Herald
NBA All-Star teams to be drafted immediately before game
This season's All-Star teams will be drafted right before the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the NBA and NBPA announced Tuesday. LeBron James and Kevin Durant drafted their respective teams 10 days ahead of last season's All-Star Game, but the league decided to switch things up for the 2022-23 campaign. Team captains will be picking their teams pregame, building their rosters from a pool of starters and reserves in each conference.
Georgetown beats Depaul, ends 29-game Big East losing streak dating back to 2021
It's been a rough go at Georgetown under Patrick Ewing. But one of the darkest stages of Hoyas basketball is finally over. Georgetown posted an 81-76 win over DePaul on Monday for its first Big East win of the season. In fact, it's Georgetown's first Big East win in multiple seasons.
Albany Herald
Hurricanes, Stars face off in battle of hot squads
The Carolina Hurricanes will try to extend their latest points streak when they visit the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. The Hurricanes are 4-0-1 over their last five games, continuing the team's knack for just about always leaving the rink with at least one point. Only the NHL-leading Boston Bruins have fewer regulation losses than Carolina's nine, and the Hurricanes' season included a 15-0-2 stretch that set new club records for consecutive games with a point (17) and consecutive wins (11).
Andrew Copp scores in OT, Red Wings beat Sharks 3-2
DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Copp scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. Copp banged in a rebound near the goal crease after goalie James Reimer stopped Michael Rasmussen’s shot. Rasmussen and Adam Erne scored in regulation, with Dylan Larkin reaching 400 NHL points with an assist on Erne’s goal. Ville Husso made 26 saves. Timo Meier scored his fifth goal in seven games for San Jose. Logan Couture also scored, Erik Karlsson assisted on both goals, and Reimer stopped 29 shots.
Albany Herald
Improved Thunder set to face unsteady Hawks
The last time the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks squared off, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey led the way in a Thunder win. Heading into Wednesday's second and final meeting between the teams, this time in Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey enter on a hot streak and could be poised to do more damage. The duo is a big reason why the Thunder have won seven of their last nine games.
Albany Herald
Red Sox drop Matt Barnes to make room for Adam Duvall
Right-hander Matt Barnes, a 2021 All-Star and a career Red Sox pitcher, will be moving on from Boston. The Red Sox designated the reliever for assignment on Tuesday to make room on the 40-man roster for free agent acquisition Adam Duvall, a versatile defensive outfielder who also hits for power.
Comments / 0