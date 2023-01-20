City didn't get CalWater's xeriscape rebate after all, but will get one from … itself

Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
55 customers without power near central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:10 p.m.) There are 55 customers without power near central Bakersfield, according to PG&E. The restoration time is now tomorrow morning at 2 a.m. Customers from Palm Street to Oak Street to Western Drive and Bank Street are affected, per PG&E's outage page. You...
Bakersfield Californian
Derailment halts train traffic through Tehachapi Pass
TEHACHAPI — An eastbound BNSF freight train derailed around 2:30 a.m. Saturday just west of the series of rail tunnels that parallel Highway 58, sending some rail cars down a 100-foot embankment. Two rail cars remained upright but were no longer on the rails. Specialized equipment was brought in...
Northbound Hwy 99 is to be closed Monday night
The City of Bakersfield says from 9 p.m. Monday night until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning the northbound lanes of the 99 to the eastbound Hwy 58 connector will be closed for construction work.
Bakersfield man remembers friend lost in Monterey Park
Patrick Leung says his friend, who stopped responding to his texts when the shooting happened, had just recently moved to LA from Bakersfield and still has many friends here.
KCSO searching for man who robbed an Olive Dr Chevron at gunpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly walked into a gas station store, brandished a gun and demanded money. According to KCSO, the incident happened at a Chevron store on Olive Drive on Dec. 27 around 9:12 p.m. After getting the money […]
BPD searching for at-risk 17-year-old girl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Rosalia Salazar, 17. The police department said Salazar was last seen on Jan. 19 at about 10:30 a.m. on Real Road. She is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away. Salazar is described as […]
Angelique Nash case returning to Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The case of Angelique Nash, who at one point was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder in the 2010 death of 81-year-old Dorothy Session, has taken yet another turn. The 5th District Court of Appeal has ruled Nash will have her case sent back to Kern County because […]
Bakersfield Californian
Condemned inmates moved to CCI Tehachapi, Wasco prisons
A pilot program to house inmates with death sentences at prisons throughout the state — including some in Kern County — will become permanent if regulations proposed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are approved. Prior to the beginning of the pilot program in January 2020,...
Bakersfield Californian
Person dies in collision with train
A person died Thursday after being involved in a collision with a commuter train near Shafter, the Kern County Fire Department reported Saturday. It happened at 4:45 p.m. at Central Valley Highway at Madera Avenue. Firefighters found the deceased person in a vehicle with major damage.
Bakersfield Californian
Lost hiker rescued in Pine Mountain Club
The Kern County Fire Department and Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue found a lost hiker Saturday morning in Pine Mountain Club and brought the person to safety. KCFD Helicopter 407 was launched to search for the hiker around 7:27 a.m. The hiker — the KCFD didn't say if it was a man or woman — was weak but uninjured when found along with the hiker's dog.
Third round of grant money to combat homelessness is coming to Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors has approved a third round of disbursements for the $15.3 billion dollar Homelessness Housing Assistance and Prevention Grant.
Free parvo/distemper clinic
According to Dawn Romero, the Outreach Coordinator with Unity K9 Express Rescue, there was a massive distemper outbreak in Kern County last year
Million dollar lottery ticket purchased at Bakersfield Albertsons is claimed
The grand prize ticket, worth $973,668, was originally purchased in July of 2022. A winner has finally come forward to claim the money.
Sub-freezing nightly temperatures expected this weekend
It was a cold start this Friday across Kern County, along with lots of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in Bakersfield reaching 53 degrees. Outside of major urban areas, sub-freezing temperatures are expected each night tonight through Monday night. There is a possibility of fog each night as well. Dry weather will prevail for the […]
Caltrans crews blast boulders off Hwy 178
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans District 6 shared video of some of the demolition work crews undertook to clear some of the rocks from Highway 178 before it’s expected to reopen Friday. According to a tweet from Caltrans, the blasting efforts are complete and Highway 178 is expected to reopen once repairs are completed and […]
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: The 661 Meal
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Forge 103.9 radio personality Jovon Dangerfield and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson are introducing Bakersfield to the freshest way to support the community: The 661 Meal at Taco Bros and Pasta Bowls. The 661 Meal is a meal that consists of pasta, breadsticks, and a...
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO looking for man accused of brandishing gun at gas station clerk, stealing money
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help finding a person accused of brandishing a firearm at Chevron gas station clerk on Olive Drive and demanding money. A white or Hispanic man went into the store, 5201 Olive Drive, at 9:12 a.m. Dec. 27 and fled after getting money, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.
Bakersfield Police field testing saliva-based roadside drug test
The test, developed by Vanguard Laboratories, can detect a variety of drugs, including meth, cannabis, opiates, and alcohol, and gives results in as few as 5 minutes.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield man severely injured in oil well blowout was in state prison program when hurt
A Bakersfield man severely injured in an oil well blowout last month appeared virtually Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court to determine how his injuries affect his status in a state prison program that allows felons to complete their prison sentence in the community rather than behind bars. “This gentleman...
Parts of Highways 58 and 99 to close for maintenance
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A pair of connecting routes for Highways 58 and 99 are scheduled to close on Monday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. for maintenance work. The Thomas Roads Improvement said during the closure, motorists will be detoured to exit Highway 99 at California Avenue where can they travel west and either […]
