Albany Herald
Maple Leafs, Rangers meet on the heels of big victories
Reuniting William Nylander and John Tavares worked well on Monday and the Toronto Maple Leafs hope the success continues Wednesday night against the visiting New York Rangers. Nylander had two goals and two assists -- all in the second period -- and the Maple Leafs opened a five-game homestand with a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders.
Albany Herald
Hurricanes, Stars face off in battle of hot squads
The Carolina Hurricanes will try to extend their latest points streak when they visit the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. The Hurricanes are 4-0-1 over their last five games, continuing the team's knack for just about always leaving the rink with at least one point. Only the NHL-leading Boston Bruins have fewer regulation losses than Carolina's nine, and the Hurricanes' season included a 15-0-2 stretch that set new club records for consecutive games with a point (17) and consecutive wins (11).
Albany Herald
Penguins activate D Kris Letang off long-term injured reserve
The Pittsburgh Penguins activated defenseman Kris Letang off long-term injured reserve Tuesday ahead of their home game against the Florida Panthers. Letang last played Dec. 28 and has missed Pittsburgh's past 11 games. He was sidelined with a lower-body injury and also took time away from the team following the death of his father.
Albany Herald
Blues activate D Torey Krug, F Vladimir Tarasenko from IR
The St. Louis Blues activated defenseman Torey Krug and forward Vladimir Tarasenko from injured reserve on Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, the Blues placed Pavel Buchnevich on injured reserve after the forward underwent a surgical procedure to address an infection to his ankle. He will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, per the team.
Albany Herald
Kraken D Justin Schultz week-to-week with injury
Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz is week-to-week with an undisclosed injury, coach Dave Hakstol told reporters Tuesday. The veteran last played Jan. 17 against the Edmonton Oilers, when he collided with Zach Hyman, fell and exited the game. He's missed two games since.
Albany Herald
Improved Thunder set to face unsteady Hawks
The last time the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks squared off, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey led the way in a Thunder win. Heading into Wednesday's second and final meeting between the teams, this time in Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey enter on a hot streak and could be poised to do more damage. The duo is a big reason why the Thunder have won seven of their last nine games.
Albany Herald
Changes underway as slumping Sens, Isles meet
Ottawa coach D.J. Smith promised changes were coming after watching his Senators continue a month-long slump Saturday night. For New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert, the search for answers to what is ailing his team is already underway but doesn't appear to be anywhere close to complete.
Albany Herald
Coyotes sign D Juuso Valimaki to one-year extension
The Arizona Coyotes agreed to a one-year contract extension Tuesday with defenseman Juuso Valimaki. Terms were not disclosed but multiple reports put the value of the deal at $1 million.
