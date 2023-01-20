(ABC 6 News) – A Charles City man was killed on Monday afternoon after losing control of his vehicle on an icy highway. According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Willow Avenue in rural Charles City. The ISP said 44-year-old Julius Arthur Bryant was traveling southbound on Willow Ave. when he lost control on the ice and snow. The ISP said Bryant’s car entered the ditch where it impacted a creek bank and rolled onto the driver side partially ejecting him from the vehicle. Bryant was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

CHARLES CITY, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO