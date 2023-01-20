Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
7 killed in Texas highway crash; 1 in critical condition
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — A young passenger of an SUV involved in a head-on collision on a Texas highway that left seven others dead remained in critical condition Tuesday. The crash between the SUV and a pickup truck that veered into an oncoming lane happened Sunday evening on...
KAAL-TV
Charles City man killed in single-vehicle crash on icy road
(ABC 6 News) – A Charles City man was killed on Monday afternoon after losing control of his vehicle on an icy highway. According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Willow Avenue in rural Charles City. The ISP said 44-year-old Julius Arthur Bryant was traveling southbound on Willow Ave. when he lost control on the ice and snow. The ISP said Bryant’s car entered the ditch where it impacted a creek bank and rolled onto the driver side partially ejecting him from the vehicle. Bryant was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
KAAL-TV
Snowmobile immolates after cross-county ride
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County deputies responded to a vehicle fire call at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and found a snowmobile that was, according to a deputy’s report, “90 percent melted or burned up.”. Capt. James Schueller said the snowmobile, a 2018 Ski-Doo MXZ...
KAAL-TV
OCSO investigating $26K theft from Podein’s
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft from Podein’s Power Equipment in Stewartville, which culminated in the loss of a $26,000 Utility Terrain Vehicle. According to Capt. James Schueller with the OCSO, surveillance video from the dealership indicates that between 6...
KAAL-TV
Three charged after Austin meth sting; one remains in custody
(ABC 6 News) – Two Austin apartment residents and their guest were arrested in late December on charges of storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of children after police served a search warrant to the 31st Street SW apartment. Raul Javier Gomez Jr., and Israelia Lee Robinson, the apartment...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin
UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
KAAL-TV
Motive in mobile home shooting a mystery
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police have few leads after a mobile home was shot Friday evening. Officers responded to Parkside Mobile Estates, 2312 Park Lane SE, at about 11:22 p.m. Jan. 20, according to Casey Moilanen, after an 18-year-old female mobile home resident called dispatch about a suspicious person with their face covered circling her residence.
KAAL-TV
Austin native named suspect in 1994 New York cold case murder
(ABC 6 News) – Police in East Greenbush, New York have identified a former Austin, Minn. man as the suspect in the murder of an 81-year-old woman in August 1994. At a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 19, law enforcement linked the suspect, former Austin native, Jeremiah James Guyette, to the murder of Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins who was found dead by her brother and niece in her East Greenbush apartment on Aug. 19, 1994.
KAAL-TV
Humane Society of North Iowa searching for stolen cat
(ABC 6 News) – The Humane Society in North Iowa is asking the public for help after someone walked in and stole a cat. The Humane Society released a photo of the person in question. If you know the person or their whereabouts, please call the Mason City Police...
KAAL-TV
Plunging for Pink fundraiser returns to Austin Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – The 11th annual Plunging for Pink fundraiser event returns to East Side Lake in Austin on Saturday. The event raises money for breast cancer research at The Hormel Institute, University of Minnesota in Austin as part of the Paint the Town Pink Initiative (PTTP). Plunging...
KAAL-TV
New service makes mental health a priority in Winneshiek County
(ABC 6 News) – Mental health or other special needs can play a big part in how first responders respond to a 911 call. A new program in Winneshiek County is taking a new approach to making sure everyone gets the help they need. Winneshiek County Emergency Management is...
KAAL-TV
Monday Boys Basketball Recap: Austin wins “Battle of I-90”, Southland gets blowout victory
(ABC 6 News) – Jack Lang drilled five 3-pointers and had 20 points while Ater Manyuon chipped in with 14 points as Austin outscored Albert Lea 83-71. Teddy Collins pumped in 29 points and had 11 rebounds for the Tigers while Pal Wal had 20 points. Cale Wehrenberg hit three 3-pointers and had 14 points as Southland toppled Grand Meadow 70-28.
KAAL-TV
Rochester City Council looks at Soldier Field Aquatic Center plans
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester is one step closer to bringing in a new way for people to cool off in the summer. The Soldiers Memorial Field Park master plan was approved back in 2014. During a Rochester City Council study session, the parks and rec department went over...
KAAL-TV
City of Harmony, EDA announce new home incentive program
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Harmony and its Economic Development Authority (EDA) have announced a new home incentive program. The Harmony EDA says anyone building a new home in Harmony, on a qualified lot, or those renovating a seriously dilapidated home can qualify for a cash rebate ranging from $1,500 to $20,000.
KAAL-TV
Stewartville girls’ basketball continues to answer every challenge they face as the winning streak grows
(ABC 6 News) – The Stewartville Tigers entered the 2022-23 season with high expectations after coming up short in the section championship last season. They’ve taken on all comers, facing a lot of top-ranked teams. More times than not the Tigers win, as they have a 15-2 record and are ranked #5 in Class 3A.
KAAL-TV
Charles City Board of Education votes to cut teaching positions
(ABC 6 News) – The Charles City Board of Education voted 3-2 to cut teaching positions from its schools Monday evening. The board chose an amended version of what they call ‘Option B.’. The board was supposed to vote on which positions to cut back in December, but...
Comments / 0