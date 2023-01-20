ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND



38 Special, Elle King coming to The Lights in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — EPIC Events announces the first concert for the new year at The Lights. 38 Special and Elle King will take the MIDCO stage on September, 15th at 7 p.m. The Southern rock group that’s been around for decades is known for hits like, “Hold...
Fargo Snowmobiler Dead After Rolling Near Detroit Lakes

BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A Fargo man dies after his snowmobile rolled in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes. A 911 call came into Becker County Sheriff’s Office around 5:30 Sunday night that 34-year-old Scott Fossum had crashed and was not breathing. First responders took Fossum to...
Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March. It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.
Analysis To Be Done Before Vote on Replacing North Broadway Bridge in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – – Fargo City Commission wants more information before it decides whether to support a replacement for the North Broadway bridge connecting Fargo with Clay County. The bridge was closed almost two years ago after it was determined to be unsafe. The options to replace...
Grace Lutheran church celebrates its 125th anniversary

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – About one-hundred churchgoers gathered for the monumental commemoration. They celebrated the colossal milestone with the only way possible, a church service and a reception afterwards. The church is committed to the mission of helping the community. “We reach out to the community and help. Every...
Police: Woman tried to light two people on fire in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police say a woman in Moorhead was arrested after attempting to light two people on fire. Twenty-five-year-old Kasondra Perez was arrested Friday. Police say Perez went to a home where she assaulted an acquaintance with a knife and tried to light two people on fire with lighter fluid.
Jesus statue inside St. Mary’s Cathedral destroyed, woman arrested

FARGO (KVRR) – A woman is being held in the Cass County Jail, accused of breaking into St. Mary’s Cathedral while topless and destroying a statue of Jesus. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Marie Reynolds is charged with felony criminal mischief. Police say they responded to a break-in at St. Mary’s...
Update: Fargo man accused of starting fire in apartment arrested

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – An odor investigation at a south Fargo apartment early Monday led to one man being taken into custody after he allegedly threatened firefighters and refused to let them into his apartment. Firefighters responded to the call at the Village Park apartments at 4375 10th Avenue S....
