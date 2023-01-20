Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
38 Special, Elle King coming to The Lights in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — EPIC Events announces the first concert for the new year at The Lights. 38 Special and Elle King will take the MIDCO stage on September, 15th at 7 p.m. The Southern rock group that’s been around for decades is known for hits like, “Hold...
kvrr.com
Fargo Snowmobiler Dead After Rolling Near Detroit Lakes
BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A Fargo man dies after his snowmobile rolled in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes. A 911 call came into Becker County Sheriff’s Office around 5:30 Sunday night that 34-year-old Scott Fossum had crashed and was not breathing. First responders took Fossum to...
kvrr.com
Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March. It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.
kvrr.com
Analysis To Be Done Before Vote on Replacing North Broadway Bridge in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – – Fargo City Commission wants more information before it decides whether to support a replacement for the North Broadway bridge connecting Fargo with Clay County. The bridge was closed almost two years ago after it was determined to be unsafe. The options to replace...
kvrr.com
Person Hit and Killed By BNSF Train Between Audubon and Detroit Lakes
BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) –A person is dead after being hit by an eastbound BNSF train between Audubon and Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff’s Office got a report of the incident around 1:30 Monday morning. First responders arrived to find the person had died at the scene. No...
kvrr.com
UPDATE: Person Hit and Killed By BNSF Train Monday Near Audubon Is Identified
BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The person hit and killed by an eastbound BNSF train between Audubon and Detroit Lakes on Monday has been identified. Becker County Sheriff’s Office says he is 41-year-old Ryan Goroski of Audubon. They got a report of the incident around 1:30 Monday morning.
kvrr.com
Grace Lutheran church celebrates its 125th anniversary
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – About one-hundred churchgoers gathered for the monumental commemoration. They celebrated the colossal milestone with the only way possible, a church service and a reception afterwards. The church is committed to the mission of helping the community. “We reach out to the community and help. Every...
kvrr.com
Driver Has Medical Episode, Crashes Into Amy’s Hallmark Shop in South Fargo Strip Mall
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — One person suffered minor injuries after having medical issues and crashing their car into Amy’s Hallmark Shop in south Fargo. The crash at the strip mall along 25th Street and 32nd Avenue South happening just before 6 o’clock Sunday evening. Police say the...
kvrr.com
Police: Woman tried to light two people on fire in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police say a woman in Moorhead was arrested after attempting to light two people on fire. Twenty-five-year-old Kasondra Perez was arrested Friday. Police say Perez went to a home where she assaulted an acquaintance with a knife and tried to light two people on fire with lighter fluid.
kvrr.com
Breckenridge Man Charged With Murder For Last Monday’s Fatal Shooting in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Breckenridge man is charged with murder. 33-year-old Anthony Kruger is accused of shooting 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald of Hankinson while he sat in a car outside Stern Sports Arena in Wahpeton. The criminal complaint says Medenwald and Kruger had been at Dakota Magic Casino prior...
kvrr.com
Jesus statue inside St. Mary’s Cathedral destroyed, woman arrested
FARGO (KVRR) – A woman is being held in the Cass County Jail, accused of breaking into St. Mary’s Cathedral while topless and destroying a statue of Jesus. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Marie Reynolds is charged with felony criminal mischief. Police say they responded to a break-in at St. Mary’s...
kvrr.com
Update: Fargo man accused of starting fire in apartment arrested
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – An odor investigation at a south Fargo apartment early Monday led to one man being taken into custody after he allegedly threatened firefighters and refused to let them into his apartment. Firefighters responded to the call at the Village Park apartments at 4375 10th Avenue S....
