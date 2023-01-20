Houston Rodeo’s Fine Dining Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse Returns With a New Nightclub Twist — Get Ready For The Ranch After Dark

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50 years ago this unknown teen was murdered by a Houston, Texas serial killerMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
This Houston couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Housing Authority Launches New Round of Public Housing Applications After Four-Year HiatusAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
papercitymag.com
More Casual Houston Restaurant Weeks Spinoff to Spice Up the Bayou City’s Food Scene — Get Ready For Eat Drink HTX
An array of salads from NoPo Cafe Market and Bar show part of the foodie fun that will be available at Eat Drink HTX. (Courtesy NoPo Cafe) Fans of the annual tradition of Houston Restaurant Weeks (held in the sleepy, hot and humid month of August when restaurant sales often plummet), take note. There is another worthy food fundraiser coming. The second annual Eat Drink HTX begins February 15 and runs through the end of the month, bringing serious foodie joys of its own.
houstonfoodfinder.com
New Sugar Land Hangout is Naturally Fun for Wine Lovers
Sugar Land has its first wine shop dedicated to the growing natural wine movement. The recently opened Imperial Wine SLTX is a neighborhood bottle shop located at 106 Bay View less than a mile from the old Imperial Sugar Factory — but refined sugar is one ingredient you won’t find added to any of the wines carried in this charming store.
Killen's Barbecue has a new location now open in Cypress
Cypress is now home to a brand-new Killen's Barbecue location.
Sixty Vines Wine & Dine brings vineyard wine tasting to Market Street in The Woodlands
A variety of wines, cocktails and foods are available at the new location in Market Street. (Courtesy Sixty Vines) Sixty Vines Wine & Dine officially opened in Market Street in The Woodlands on Jan. 23. The wine bar and restaurant offers a variety of 50 different wines available from wooden kegs to mimic the vineyard tasting experience.
cw39.com
Two Houston eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor. We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.
papercitymag.com
Houston Friends Come Together to Put Concert On In Honor of Their Heart Attack Victim Buddy — The Beat Goes On Promises to be No Ordinary Show
Singer/songwriter Grace Potter headlines 'The Beat Goes On' concert on February 24 at White Oak Music Hall. (Photo by Pamela Neal) “The Beat Goes On” promises to be one helluva concert when Grammy nominated musician, singer/songwriter Grace Potter and crossover country/rock ‘n’ roll artist Charlie Mars hit the stage at White Oak Music Hall on February 24. This one-of-a-kind music show with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the American Heart Association is not your typical music night or benefit fundraiser. The event has deep roots in a lifelong friendship between two highly motivated buddies and business partners, one of whom died unexpectedly of a heart problem at age 46.
2 smokin' Houston-area barbecue names fire up new restaurants in bustling 'burbs
Two of the Houston-area's most highly rated barbecue joints have opened new locations. Killen's Barbecue has begun a soft opening at its new Cypress location, and Brett's BBQ Shop in Katy has moved to its new location near Katy Mills Mall. Killen's Barbecue began its soft opening at the new Cypress location this Friday, January 20. For now, the restaurant will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 am until sold out. Chef-owner Ronnie Killen tells CultureMap that he plans to add dinner hours in the coming weeks once he's hired some additional employees. First announced in August, Killen's Barbecue occupies the former Burro...
Popular Crosby outlet's crawfish season debut met with eyepopping line
ABC13 Localish brought you the story of Crawfish Shack, a Crosby outpost that serves up those mudbugs. Its first day of operation for the season was quite a success.
Rodeo announces first-ever Community Day with FREE admission
HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced big plans for a brand new Community Day with free admission for everyone until noon on Wednesday, March 8. The special day sponsored by TC Energy will also include discounts for carnival rides and games and lower prices on some food and drinks.
Houston Press
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Grilled Cheese and Hops and Hot Sauce
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. National Cheese Lover’s Day Celebration at Twisted Grilled Cheese. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The cheese gurus at Twisted Grill Cheese will be celebrating National Cheese Lover’s Day by offering half-off the melty, gooey "5 Cheese Classic" grilled cheese sandwich. Made with Vermont white cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, and yellow and white American cheeses, get it for $5 all day this Friday.
Eater
Stone Pot Pho Has Arrived in Pearland
A popular trend in Vietnamese restaurants has reached the greater Houston area. Stone pot pho, also known as hot pot pho or hot stone pot pho, is being served at newly opened Ong Jas Viet Kitchen in Pearland. The restaurant is the latest endeavor from husband-and-wife team Jas Phan and Thanh Nguyen, the duo behind Migo Saigon Street Food in the Asiatown’s Bellaire Food Street development.
tourcounsel.com
Center at Post Oak | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Center at Post Oak is a shopping center with luxury stores, a wide variety of restaurants, jewelry boutiques, department stores, among other interesting options for shopping. Featured Shoppers: Nordstrom Rack, Marshall &HomeGoods, Old Navy, James Avery Artisan Jewelry, Dress republic. Restaurants: Grand Lux Café, Moxies Houston Restaurant, Snooze, an AM...
houstononthecheap.com
Free Museum Day Houston 2023 – Guide to free days at Art museums, Science museums, Children’s Museum & more!
Looking for Houston free museum days? We have you covered with our comprehensive, up-to-date research on free museums Thursdays in Houston, as well as other days of the week. So if you are searching for “free museums Houston,” “Houston museum free days,” or “free museums in Houston on Thursday,” then you’re in the right place!
Huge indoor slide park coming to Katy Mills Mall this year
Slick City Action Park will feature a plethora of waterless indoor slides and other attractions.
Mercer Botanic Gardens reopens visitor center 6 years after Hurricane Harvey
The Mercer Botanic Gardens Visitor Center has reopened to guests after sustaining damage from Hurricane Harvey in 2017, according to a Jan. 19 news release from Harris County Precinct 3. (Courtesy Harris County Precinct 3) After being damaged during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the newly renovated Mercer Botanic Gardens Visitor...
houstononthecheap.com
Sushi Happy Hour Houston – Cheap sushi deals near you
Sushi lovers in Houston, rejoice! Many Houston Texas sushi restaurants now have Sushi Happy Hour Houston offerings! Now, you can enjoy delicious sushi rolls and other dishes at a discounted price, during specific hours and days. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite after work or a casual date night...
multihousingnews.com
Resia Lands $97M for 573-Unit Houston Project
The new financing retires a $61 million construction loan originated in 2021. Resia, formerly known as AHS Residential, has closed on $96.5 million in construction financing for Resia Ten Oaks, a 573-unit multifamily development in West Houston. Valley Bank participated in the capital stack, with Santander leading senior financing and Artemis Real Estate Partners providing preferred equity. Yardi Matrix data shows that this new funding retires a $60.5 million construction loan originated by 3650 REIT in 2021.
The Crack Shack Coming to The Heights
Crispy Jidori chicken, bowls, and more are coming soon!
fox26houston.com
Notorious McDonald's location shuts down
There's one less place to find a Big Mac near Downtown Houston. That iconic McDonald's known for the homeless people outside has closed its doors.
csengineermag.com
McCarthy Tops Out Houston Methodist Cypress Hospital Campus
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. celebrated the topping out of Houston Methodist’s new Cypress Hospital campus located in the greater Houston area. The Houston Methodist campus sits on 105 acres and consists of a seven-story hospital, two medical office buildings, and a central utility plant, with a mixture of built out space as well as a shell for future growth. McCarthy broke ground on the hospital in February 2022, and construction is scheduled to achieve substantial completion by the end of 2024.
Comments / 0