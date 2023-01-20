ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

WRAL News

Terquavion Smith in the starting lineup for NC State

One hard fall couldn't keep Terquavion Smith out of NC State's starting lineup. The ACC's leading scorer started for the Wolfpack on Tuesday night against Notre Dame. Smith, a sophomore guard who averages 18.7 points per game, left Saturday's loss to UNC on a stretcher and was admitted to UNC Hospitals but was released the same night. Coach Kevin Keatts said Smith's status would be "day to day."
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NC State's Smith still sore, no decision yet on status for Notre Dame game

NC State guard Terquavion Smith will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home game with Notre Dame, Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said Monday. Smith was injured in Saturday's 80-69 loss to North Carolina after a hard fall on a drive to the basket on which he was fouled by UNC's Leaky Black. Smith reported neck and elbow pain and numbness in his right arm. He left the court on a stretcher and went to UNC Medical Center.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Grimsley WR Terrell Anderson, DL Bryce Davis offered by Penn State

Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley wide receiver Terrell Anderson and defensive lineman Bryce Davis have received verbal scholarship offers from Penn State University, they announced on Monday afternoon. Anderson is a junior in the class of 2024 and Davis is a sophomore in the class of 2025. Both players recently made the HighSchoolOT All-State football team for the 2022 season.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Tara Lynn's parenting goals for 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. — This time last year, I set three main goals for myself as a parent. I'm checking in on how well I did at keeping those parenting resolutions and setting new goals for 2023. First, I'll review last year's goals. 1) Less phone time. I will give...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Two killed in early morning Durham crash

DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a single-car crash involving a 2017 Chevy Camaro at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive. Two people died at the scene. Limited...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

I-95 southbound reopened after hog truck crash Monday afternoon

WADE, N.C. — An entire direction of Interstate 95 is back open after a tractor-trailer crash Monday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News that a truck carrying hogs flipped near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road just before 2 p.m. The North Carolina Department of Transportation initially estimated...
WADE, NC
WRAL News

Old high school gets new life as school safety training center

State leaders gathered in Montgomery County on Tuesday to announce a new facility aimed at improving school safety in North Carolina. A training center for law enforcement officers will be be built at the former site of East Montgomery High School in Biscoe, near Jackson Springs. It's a partnership between the state's departments of education, justice and public safety.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

