NC State guard Terquavion Smith will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home game with Notre Dame, Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said Monday. Smith was injured in Saturday's 80-69 loss to North Carolina after a hard fall on a drive to the basket on which he was fouled by UNC's Leaky Black. Smith reported neck and elbow pain and numbness in his right arm. He left the court on a stretcher and went to UNC Medical Center.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO