Terquavion Smith in the starting lineup for NC State
One hard fall couldn't keep Terquavion Smith out of NC State's starting lineup. The ACC's leading scorer started for the Wolfpack on Tuesday night against Notre Dame. Smith, a sophomore guard who averages 18.7 points per game, left Saturday's loss to UNC on a stretcher and was admitted to UNC Hospitals but was released the same night. Coach Kevin Keatts said Smith's status would be "day to day."
NC State's Smith still sore, no decision yet on status for Notre Dame game
NC State guard Terquavion Smith will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home game with Notre Dame, Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said Monday. Smith was injured in Saturday's 80-69 loss to North Carolina after a hard fall on a drive to the basket on which he was fouled by UNC's Leaky Black. Smith reported neck and elbow pain and numbness in his right arm. He left the court on a stretcher and went to UNC Medical Center.
Grimsley WR Terrell Anderson, DL Bryce Davis offered by Penn State
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley wide receiver Terrell Anderson and defensive lineman Bryce Davis have received verbal scholarship offers from Penn State University, they announced on Monday afternoon. Anderson is a junior in the class of 2024 and Davis is a sophomore in the class of 2025. Both players recently made the HighSchoolOT All-State football team for the 2022 season.
Gifted freshman cousins Harrison and Neal could start a new dynasty at Reidsville
Reidsville, N.C. — Reidsville High School has seen a plethora of gifted athletes come through its doors, but the star power the Rams gained in 2022 is something completely unique. Freshman cousins Dionte Neal and Kendre' Harrison have set the NCHSAA 2A classification ablaze both on the football field and on the basketball court.
'Free moms' help NC State students cope with heartbreak of losing classmates
RALEIGH, N.C. — NC State is currently investigating the death of student Adam Fawcett. The first-year undergraduate student in the College of Engineering reportedly died at Wood Hall on main campus. The school's director of strategic communications and media relations, Mick Kulikowski, said Fawcett's death is being investigated as...
Hey, job seekers: Many tech firms in Triangle are hiring – here are skills they want
RALEIGH – In the Triangle, employers are still seeking technology workers with all but one company tracked by the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report hiring for at least one opening as of Monday morning. What are the skills most needed?. A new report from the North Carolina Technology Association, NC...
NC-55 bypass in Holly Springs closed this week for construction
Work on the extension of the Triangle Expressway is causing overnight road closures. One section of the N.C. Highway 55 bypass in Holly Springs will be closed between East Williams Street and Old Smithfield Road overnight from Jan. 23 through Jan. 25. Access to the expressway will be available during...
Tara Lynn's parenting goals for 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. — This time last year, I set three main goals for myself as a parent. I'm checking in on how well I did at keeping those parenting resolutions and setting new goals for 2023. First, I'll review last year's goals. 1) Less phone time. I will give...
State Auditor Beth Wood says she was 'shaken' and regrets leaving scene of post-gathering crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood acknowledged for the first time publicly that she left the scene of a Raleigh crash last month that resulted in a hit-and-run charge. Meanwhile, political opponents called for her resignation. In a statement Monday, Wood described the Dec. 8 crash...
Raleigh doctor who delivered 10,000 babies, fought for integrating health care, dies at 95
Dr. George Clyde Debnam, who was known as one of the most prominent Black physicians in Raleigh, died last week at the age of 95. An obituary posted for Debnam said he lived in Youngsville as a child but moved to Raleigh in 1943 to attend Shaw University after receiving encouragement from his professors at Shaw University.
Two killed in early morning Durham crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a single-car crash involving a 2017 Chevy Camaro at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive. Two people died at the scene. Limited...
'Darryl Williams should not be dead': Family, activists voice pain from Raleigh man's fatal encounter with RPD
RALEIGH, N.C. — The family of Darryl Williams, the man who died in the custody of Raleigh police, announced a list of demands for the police department on Tuesday morning days after his death summoned controversy in the community. Williams’ mother, Sonya Williams, and other community activists were present...
'Fantastic, emotional:' Organ recipient, widower of WRAL employee meet
In January 2022, WRAL News Assignment Editor Erin Simanskis, died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver during a snow storm on Western Boulevard. A year later, Simanskis' family got to meet the young woman who got the gift of life from that death, the recipient of one of her organs.
Man, woman were not wearing seatbelts, died on impact when car hit pole in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department identified two people killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a deadly crash involving only one car, a 2017 Chevy Camaro, at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive.
'Get her out of here': Video appears to show State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered away from crash scene
RALEIGH, N.C. — A resurfaced social media video shows a woman who fits the description of State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into a downtown Raleigh office building moments after a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. A witness said he heard people yelling, "Get her out of here."
The Fresh Market: Ground chuck only $2.99/lb for members on Tuesday, Jan. 24
The Fresh Market has ground chuck on sale for only $2.99/lb for loyalty members at participating Triangle area locations on Tuesday, Jan. 24!. This sale is available while supplies last on January 24, 2023 for The Ultimate Loyalty Experience Members Only (which is free to sign up for). Make sure...
I-95 southbound reopened after hog truck crash Monday afternoon
WADE, N.C. — An entire direction of Interstate 95 is back open after a tractor-trailer crash Monday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News that a truck carrying hogs flipped near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road just before 2 p.m. The North Carolina Department of Transportation initially estimated...
One dead, one rushed to the hospital after Wake County fire Monday evening
RALEIGH, N.C. — A fire in a Wake County home claimed the life of one man and injured another Monday night. Fire crews in Wake County responded to a fire call at Castlebrook Drive where the man lived. The man was identified by family members as 73-year-old George Rizk.
Old high school gets new life as school safety training center
State leaders gathered in Montgomery County on Tuesday to announce a new facility aimed at improving school safety in North Carolina. A training center for law enforcement officers will be be built at the former site of East Montgomery High School in Biscoe, near Jackson Springs. It's a partnership between the state's departments of education, justice and public safety.
Family of man who died in Raleigh police custody to give list of demands
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Gardens, the family of Darryl Williams, the man who died in the custody of Raleigh police, will make a list of demands to the police department. Williams’ mother, Sonya, and other community activists will...
