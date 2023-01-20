Quick thoughts on an 82-69 win against Michigan State:. Michigan State came out firing on Sunday afternoon at Assembly Hall. Joey Hauser had the hot hand early, scoring 11 of the first 17 points for the Spartans. By the 14:06 mark, Michigan State’s lead was 17-8. Indiana’s inability to finish plays at the rim didn’t help matters. The Hoosiers were 1-for-8 on 2s to begin the game. But the Hoosiers found their footing defensively and by the 5:06 mark, Indiana had its first lead at 26-25 on a pair of Tamar Bates free throws. After a Bates 3-pointer tied the game at 29, Indiana ripped off eight straight points to claim a 37-29 advantage. The Spartans answered with the final three points of the half and the Hoosiers settled for a 37-32 lead at the break. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots in 19 minutes.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO