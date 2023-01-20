ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

insidethehall.com

Film Session: Michigan State

During their three-game winning streak, the Hoosiers have increased their off-ball movement when teams throw extra pressure at Trayce Jackson-Davis in the post. Against the Spartans on Sunday afternoon, Indiana took it to another level, sending multiple divers to the rim off the perimeter and replacing the strong-side wing with a 3-point shooting threat.
insidethehall.com

Five takeaways from Indiana’s win against Michigan State

Indiana improved to 13-6 overall and evened its Big Ten record at 4-4 with an 82-69 win against Michigan State on Sunday at Assembly Hall. Tamar Bates was the difference-maker off the bench. Tamar Bates was due for a big game. Since the beginning of January, he had fallen short...
insidethehall.com

6-Banner Sunday: Hoosiers knock off Illinois in dominant road performance

6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
insidethehall.com

At the Buzzer: Indiana 82, Michigan State 69

Quick thoughts on an 82-69 win against Michigan State:. Michigan State came out firing on Sunday afternoon at Assembly Hall. Joey Hauser had the hot hand early, scoring 11 of the first 17 points for the Spartans. By the 14:06 mark, Michigan State’s lead was 17-8. Indiana’s inability to finish plays at the rim didn’t help matters. The Hoosiers were 1-for-8 on 2s to begin the game. But the Hoosiers found their footing defensively and by the 5:06 mark, Indiana had its first lead at 26-25 on a pair of Tamar Bates free throws. After a Bates 3-pointer tied the game at 29, Indiana ripped off eight straight points to claim a 37-29 advantage. The Spartans answered with the final three points of the half and the Hoosiers settled for a 37-32 lead at the break. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots in 19 minutes.
