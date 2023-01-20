Top 15-ranked heavyweights, Alexander Volkov and Alexandr Romanov are scheduled to meet at UFC Vegas 71 on March 11 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. Eurosport's Marcel Dorff was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works via a tweet on Tuesday, although the promotion itself has yet to officially confirm anything regarding the bout. Volkov is 4-2 in his last six fights and is coming off a first-round TKO victory over, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, back at UFC Vegas 56 last June. Romanov meanwhile is 5-1 in his six Octagon outings and will try to rebound from a majority decision loss to, Marcin Tybura, at UFC 278 this past August.

