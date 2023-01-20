Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
Cooks Who Care Launches Break the Ice Nights, a Community Driven Charity Dinner SeriesMarilyn Johnson
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWilmington, DE
49ers vs Eagles NFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
Related
'American Badass' Undertaker Assists Bray Wyatt In Attack On LA Knight On 1/23 WWE Raw
The American Badass helps out The Eater Of Worlds. In anticipation of the upcoming Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble, LA Knight addressed the fans of the WWE universe on the January 23 edition of WWE Raw. Before Knight could finish his promo, he was interrupted by The Undertaker, who was in special American Badass form.
Tony Khan Comments On Jay Briscoe's Passing, Mark Briscoe Wrestling On AEW Dynamite
Mark Briscoe will make his AEW debut on the January 25 episode of AEW Dynamite when he faces Jay Lethal. Mark tragically lost his brother Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident on January 17. The Briscoes are the reigning ROH Tag Team Champions. It was previously reported that the Briscoes could not appear on AEW television at the request of Warner Bros Discovery due to homophobic comments made by Jay in 2013, which he had apologized for multiple times.
Mark Briscoe To Make AEW Debut In Jay Briscoe Tribute Bout On 1/25 AEW Dynamite
Mark Briscoe is set for AEW debut in a tribute match to his late brother, Jay Briscoe, on the January 25 episode of AEW Dynamite. Tragically, the wrestling world lost Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Jay's brother, Mark, is slated to make...
Alexander Volkov vs. Alexandr Romanov Targeted For March
Top 15-ranked heavyweights, Alexander Volkov and Alexandr Romanov are scheduled to meet at UFC Vegas 71 on March 11 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. Eurosport's Marcel Dorff was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works via a tweet on Tuesday, although the promotion itself has yet to officially confirm anything regarding the bout. Volkov is 4-2 in his last six fights and is coming off a first-round TKO victory over, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, back at UFC Vegas 56 last June. Romanov meanwhile is 5-1 in his six Octagon outings and will try to rebound from a majority decision loss to, Marcin Tybura, at UFC 278 this past August.
Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Results (1/21): Eight-Man Tag Team Bout Headlines
Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling held night eight of its Open The New Year Gate tour on January 21 from Kobe Sambo Hall in Kobe, Japan. The event aired on Dragon Gate Network. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Results (1/21) - Dragon...
Brock Lesnar Returns On 1/23 WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley
After being away from WWE programming for over three months, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. Lesnar made his monumental return to the company's red brand by attacking Bobby Lashley during the main event match. At the end of the show, Austin Theory defended the WWE United States Championship against...
WWE NXT (1/24/2023) Results: Indi Hartwell vs Tiffany Stratton, NXT Women's Tag Title Match & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 1/24/2023 edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Here's what is set for the show. - Indi Hartwell...
Lince Dorado vs. Delirious Announced For MLW SuperFight 2023
Lince Dorado will defend the MLW World Middleweight Championship at MLW SuperFight 2023. Major League Wrestling has announced that Dorado will defend the title against Delirious at the show, which will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on February 4. Dorado defeated Shun Skywalker at MLW Fightland to win the title.
WWE Live Event Results From Erie, PA (1/21): Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, GUNTHER, More Compete
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event from Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania on January 21. Full results (courtesy of WrestleZone) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Erie, PA (1/21) Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura def. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig...
PROGRESS Co-Owner Comments On End Of Contract With WWE, Says It's Been A Positive Relationship
PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Martyn Best discusses the end of the company's contract with WWE. On January 18, PROGRESS announced the end of its contract with WWE Network. PROGRESS had been working with WWE for the past several years, and many of its shows aired on the streaming platform. However, WWE is reportedly discontinuing independent wrestling on the platform. As a result, PROGRESS and other companies are looking for new streaming homes elsewhere.
Kazuchika Okada Would Like A Wrestling World Cup, Will Speak To Tony Khan And Triple H If Necessary
Kazuchika Okada wants a World Cup of wrestling. 2023 has opened plenty of forbidden doors as WWE talents like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura have competed for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH. AEW has continued its partnership with NJPW with Kenny Omega competing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and winning the IWGP United States Title.
Sit On Sami Zayn's Face At WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Houston Rockets/WWE News | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, January 24, 2023. - Fans that are attending the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will have the chance to sit on Sami Zayn's face:. - The first 3,000 fans that arrive at the upcoming Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game on Thursday, January...
Raw XXX Fallout, Briscoe Brothers on AEW Dynamite, WWE Royal Rumble Interest | Fightful Roundtable
Episode 13 of Fightful Roundtable breaks down the good and bad from Raw XXX, news that the Briscoe Brothers are unbanned from AEW programming as Mark Briscoe makes his AEW Dynamite debut to honor Jay Briscoe, plus gauging excitement levels for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble. Joining host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) are Dave LaGreca (SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio), Alex Lajas (Church of Joshi) and Simon Miller.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/23): Dark Order, Butcher & The Blade, More In Action
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on January 23. Matches were taped on January 18 from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Fans can watch the full show in the video above. AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/23) - Ari Daivari & Tony Nese defeated...
AIW Wasted Youth Results (1/21): Josh Bishop, Dominic Garrini In Action, Bar Fight
Absolute Intense Wrestling held its AIW Wasted Youth event on January 21 from The Outpost Concert Club in Kent, OH. The event aired on FITE Plus. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results and highlights are below. AIW Wasted Youth Results (1/21) - The Philly...
Lance Anoa'i: I'd Love To Get To WWE One Day, Right Now I'm Focused On MLW
Lance Anoa'i has his sights set on a big 2023. Anoa'i signed with MLW in May 2022, and he was brought in as a member of the Samoan Swat Team alongside Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau. Anoa'i has been featured with the company ever since. Finau and Anoa'i continued to gain momentum, and they challenged for the MLW World Tag Team Championship at MLW Blood & Thunder 2023.
Stipulation Added To 1/23 WWE Raw Title Match, First Hour Of Show To Be Commercial Free | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 23, 2023. - In the video linked above, Byron Saxton revealed to the WWE universe that tonight's United States Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory is now a No Disqualification match. Along with that, the first hour of Raw is set to be commercial free.
RJ City Gets Up Close With Ethan Page's Firm Knockers, John Cena Teases WWE 2K23 Cover | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 22, 2023:. - Ethan Page and his tight tits were the latest guests on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Many content creators are teasing the reveal of the upcoming WWE 2K23 cover star, but John Cena can't seem to see who this year's cover star will be.
DEFY Wrestling Most Dangerous Results (1/20): Dark Order, Davey Richards, Voros Twins In Action
DEFY Wrestling held its DEFY Most Dangerous event on January 20 from ALMA Tacoma in Tacoma, Washington. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. DEFY Wrestling Most Dangerous Results (1/20) - Artemis Spencer def. Davey Richards. - Hair vs. Hair:...
Backstage News, Producers From AEW Dynamite In LA
Fightful Select has learned the following producers/coaches for AEW Dynamite, January 11. - Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita: Jerry Lynn. - Killer & Pillar vs. Toni Storm & Saraya: BJ Whitmer. - Jericho Appreciation Society, Ricky Starks, Action Andretti promo: Luther. - Elite vs. Death Triangle: Christopher Daniels. Backstage News.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0