Fightful

Tony Khan Comments On Jay Briscoe's Passing, Mark Briscoe Wrestling On AEW Dynamite

Mark Briscoe will make his AEW debut on the January 25 episode of AEW Dynamite when he faces Jay Lethal. Mark tragically lost his brother Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident on January 17. The Briscoes are the reigning ROH Tag Team Champions. It was previously reported that the Briscoes could not appear on AEW television at the request of Warner Bros Discovery due to homophobic comments made by Jay in 2013, which he had apologized for multiple times.
Fightful

Alexander Volkov vs. Alexandr Romanov Targeted For March

Top 15-ranked heavyweights, Alexander Volkov and Alexandr Romanov are scheduled to meet at UFC Vegas 71 on March 11 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. Eurosport's Marcel Dorff was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works via a tweet on Tuesday, although the promotion itself has yet to officially confirm anything regarding the bout. Volkov is 4-2 in his last six fights and is coming off a first-round TKO victory over, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, back at UFC Vegas 56 last June. Romanov meanwhile is 5-1 in his six Octagon outings and will try to rebound from a majority decision loss to, Marcin Tybura, at UFC 278 this past August.
Fightful

Brock Lesnar Returns On 1/23 WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley

After being away from WWE programming for over three months, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. Lesnar made his monumental return to the company's red brand by attacking Bobby Lashley during the main event match. At the end of the show, Austin Theory defended the WWE United States Championship against...
Fightful

Lince Dorado vs. Delirious Announced For MLW SuperFight 2023

Lince Dorado will defend the MLW World Middleweight Championship at MLW SuperFight 2023. Major League Wrestling has announced that Dorado will defend the title against Delirious at the show, which will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on February 4. Dorado defeated Shun Skywalker at MLW Fightland to win the title.
Fightful

PROGRESS Co-Owner Comments On End Of Contract With WWE, Says It's Been A Positive Relationship

PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Martyn Best discusses the end of the company's contract with WWE. On January 18, PROGRESS announced the end of its contract with WWE Network. PROGRESS had been working with WWE for the past several years, and many of its shows aired on the streaming platform. However, WWE is reportedly discontinuing independent wrestling on the platform. As a result, PROGRESS and other companies are looking for new streaming homes elsewhere.
Fightful

Raw XXX Fallout, Briscoe Brothers on AEW Dynamite, WWE Royal Rumble Interest | Fightful Roundtable

Episode 13 of Fightful Roundtable breaks down the good and bad from Raw XXX, news that the Briscoe Brothers are unbanned from AEW programming as Mark Briscoe makes his AEW Dynamite debut to honor Jay Briscoe, plus gauging excitement levels for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble. Joining host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) are Dave LaGreca (SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio), Alex Lajas (Church of Joshi) and Simon Miller.
Fightful

Lance Anoa'i: I'd Love To Get To WWE One Day, Right Now I'm Focused On MLW

Lance Anoa'i has his sights set on a big 2023. Anoa'i signed with MLW in May 2022, and he was brought in as a member of the Samoan Swat Team alongside Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau. Anoa'i has been featured with the company ever since. Finau and Anoa'i continued to gain momentum, and they challenged for the MLW World Tag Team Championship at MLW Blood & Thunder 2023.
Fightful

Backstage News, Producers From AEW Dynamite In LA

Fightful Select has learned the following producers/coaches for AEW Dynamite, January 11. - Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita: Jerry Lynn. - Killer & Pillar vs. Toni Storm & Saraya: BJ Whitmer. - Jericho Appreciation Society, Ricky Starks, Action Andretti promo: Luther. - Elite vs. Death Triangle: Christopher Daniels. Backstage News.
Fightful

Fightful

