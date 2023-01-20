ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

NJ.com

South Jersey Times wrestling notebook: Sipowicz hungry for big senior season

Cutting weight comes with the territory for wrestlers. But there was nothing that could have prepared David Sipowicz for the ordeal he had to endure last year. The Schalick/Cumberland senior 215-pounder is in the middle of an incredible bounce-back season, having posted a 16-3 record through Monday’s matches with 15 pins. His accomplishments are even more impressive when you consider that he was in and out of the hospital last year with a bacterial infection that attacks the stomach.
PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 1 Delbarton over Princeton Day - Boys Ice Hockey recap

Michael Padula and Timmy Galvin led the way for Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, with one goal and three assists each in its 7-0 win over Princeton Day. Nick Faccone was the only multi-goal scorer for Delbarton with two goals. Jack Olsen, Max Pendy and Trip Pendy also recorded goals. Jason Cai made 20 saves for the shutout.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

2022-23 Girls Basketball county & conference tournament brackets

Welcome to County Tournament season. The 2022-23 girls basketball season is flying by, and now, bragging rights are going to be stake around the state as County Tournaments are underway. With the first few brackets finalized and ready to begin play, keep this page bookmarked to find up-to-date brackets county...
NJ.com

N.J.’s unbeaten wrestlers list is shrinking as cutoff day approaches

We dropped our first unbeaten wrestlers list last week, and in this edition, some grapplers were removed as they now own a loss and the ones who remain have new win totals. While the cutoff date is a bookmark more so for teams, it’s a day that lets wrestlers know the season is beyond halfway over. The competition only rises from this point on.
NJ.com

Jeremy Ruehlemann, model from N.J., dead at 27

New Jersey model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. He was 27. Fashion designer Christian Siriano shared news of Ruehlemann’s death in an Instagram post Sunday. “I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard,” he said, sharing photos of Ruehlemann.
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio gets N.J. honor

The All Sports Museum of Southern New Jersey announced Tuesday that Sal Paolantonio will be inducted into their Hall of Fame. The ESPN national correspondent is a longtime South Jersey resident and has been the host of the NFL Matchup Show for 20 years. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
NJ.com

Eagles safety has car stolen after playoff win over Giants

The outcome of Saturday’s game against the New York Giants was exciting news for Philadelphia fans. The Eagles were advancing to the NFC Championship. But things aren’t all perfect for everyone on the roster. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson revealed on an Instagram Live on Monday that someone has stolen his car.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Hamilton Twp., NJ, Police Look For Missing Teen

Officials in Hamilton Township are asking for your help locating Deyshaun Morton. The 14-year-old was last seen this past Friday, January 20th, at Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing. Description. Approximately 5’ 10” tall. 160 pounds. Last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt. Help police. If you have...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Trentonian

Trenton can’t afford to let memories fade about MLK and Black History (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

The S.E.E.D. Male Mentoring Program Commemorative MLK Breakfast attracted hundreds of guests that packed Princeton Hyatt Regency Saturday morning. On Monday, hundreds more filled the Hyatt Regency ballroom for the Ivy League Educational Foundation charitable arm of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Epsilon Upsilon Omega Chapter’s 42nd Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Scholarship Breakfast.
TRENTON, NJ
