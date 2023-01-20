Cutting weight comes with the territory for wrestlers. But there was nothing that could have prepared David Sipowicz for the ordeal he had to endure last year. The Schalick/Cumberland senior 215-pounder is in the middle of an incredible bounce-back season, having posted a 16-3 record through Monday’s matches with 15 pins. His accomplishments are even more impressive when you consider that he was in and out of the hospital last year with a bacterial infection that attacks the stomach.

PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO