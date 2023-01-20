Read full article on original website
Mikayla Blakes hits milestone as No. 6 Rutgers Prep takes No. 9 Gill St. Bernard’s
Mikayla Blakes topped the 1,000-point milestone in bringing 29 points and 10 rebounds as Rutgers Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 75-36, over No. 9 Gill St. Bernard’s in Somerset. The talented guard is only the second junior in school history to reach the milestone, and...
South Jersey Times wrestling notebook: Sipowicz hungry for big senior season
Cutting weight comes with the territory for wrestlers. But there was nothing that could have prepared David Sipowicz for the ordeal he had to endure last year. The Schalick/Cumberland senior 215-pounder is in the middle of an incredible bounce-back season, having posted a 16-3 record through Monday’s matches with 15 pins. His accomplishments are even more impressive when you consider that he was in and out of the hospital last year with a bacterial infection that attacks the stomach.
Boys basketball: No. 20 Camden Catholic, Notre Dame win - Paul VI Winter Classic
Tobe Nwobu finished with 22 points to help lift Camden Catholic, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 51-49 win over Middle Township at the Paul VI Winter Classic in Haddonfield. Luke Kennevan tallied 12 points for Camden Catholic (12-2), which shook off a loss to Moorestown on Saturday and has now won nine of its last 10 games.
No. 1 Delbarton over Princeton Day - Boys Ice Hockey recap
Michael Padula and Timmy Galvin led the way for Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, with one goal and three assists each in its 7-0 win over Princeton Day. Nick Faccone was the only multi-goal scorer for Delbarton with two goals. Jack Olsen, Max Pendy and Trip Pendy also recorded goals. Jason Cai made 20 saves for the shutout.
2022-23 Girls Basketball county & conference tournament brackets
Welcome to County Tournament season. The 2022-23 girls basketball season is flying by, and now, bragging rights are going to be stake around the state as County Tournaments are underway. With the first few brackets finalized and ready to begin play, keep this page bookmarked to find up-to-date brackets county...
N.J.’s unbeaten wrestlers list is shrinking as cutoff day approaches
We dropped our first unbeaten wrestlers list last week, and in this edition, some grapplers were removed as they now own a loss and the ones who remain have new win totals. While the cutoff date is a bookmark more so for teams, it’s a day that lets wrestlers know the season is beyond halfway over. The competition only rises from this point on.
Group 1 girls basketball powerhouse banned from state tournament after altercation
Woodbury, one of the state’s Group 1 championship contenders, has been disqualified from the state tournament after the team was hit with seven disqualifications after stepping on the court following a bench-clearing incident during the Thundering Herd’s contest against Delran last Wednesday, Woodbury athletic director Dan Howey told NJ Advance Media on Monday.
Girls Bowling Top 10, Jan. 24: Couple teams move up, familiar face re-joins the fold
Brick Memorial still has the No. 1 spot and it doesn’t look like the Mustangs will be relinquishing its lofty ranking any time soon. Brick Memorial remains undefeated after taking down Toms River North and South this past week. Howell also remains at the No. 2 spot. Howell won...
Girls' Hoops Phenomenon Banned From State Tournament After Fight: Report
Woodbury girls basketball, one of New Jersey's top Group 1 teams, has been disqualified from the state tournament after a bench-clearing fight last week, NJ Advance Media reports. The Thundering Herd was leading Delran, 68-47, when an exchange between players and fans broke out, the outlet said. “There was an...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 5: last two unbeaten teams fall on fateful weekend
Just one week after the final area girls basketball team fell from the unbeaten ranks, the last two undefeated area boys teams lost within 18 hours of each other on a wild weekend of action. Many Mercer County fans were hoping that the Colonial Valley Conference contest between Trenton and...
Boys Basketball: Check out these can’t-miss games for Jan. 23-29
It’s hard to believe that it’s almost tournament time for New Jersey high school boys basketball teams. Whether it’s conference tournaments or county showdowns, we’re getting closer to the start of the state playoffs. There have already been plenty of big games and terrific individual performances,...
Individual wrestling rankings: They’re going down, down, down, for postseason runs
The theme for this week’s installment of Individual Wrestler rankings is best summed up by New Jersey’s very own Bruce Springsteen -- they’re going, down, down, down, down. With the cutoff for the state team tournament on Saturday and the districts not far behind, wrestlers are weighing...
Who are N.J.’s top HS hockey juniors? Our picks, your votes
All of the submissions have been received. Now, it’s time to unveil our list. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Jeremy Ruehlemann, model from N.J., dead at 27
New Jersey model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. He was 27. Fashion designer Christian Siriano shared news of Ruehlemann’s death in an Instagram post Sunday. “I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard,” he said, sharing photos of Ruehlemann.
ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio gets N.J. honor
The All Sports Museum of Southern New Jersey announced Tuesday that Sal Paolantonio will be inducted into their Hall of Fame. The ESPN national correspondent is a longtime South Jersey resident and has been the host of the NFL Matchup Show for 20 years. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Eagles safety has car stolen after playoff win over Giants
The outcome of Saturday’s game against the New York Giants was exciting news for Philadelphia fans. The Eagles were advancing to the NFC Championship. But things aren’t all perfect for everyone on the roster. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson revealed on an Instagram Live on Monday that someone has stolen his car.
Jersey at the Oscars: N.J. talents behind 2023 nominations
Nominations for the 95th Oscars yielded a fair few surprises, and a solid series of New Jersey connections. Here’s a look at local ties among nominated films, announced Tuesday morning.
Hamilton Twp., NJ, Police Look For Missing Teen
Officials in Hamilton Township are asking for your help locating Deyshaun Morton. The 14-year-old was last seen this past Friday, January 20th, at Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing. Description. Approximately 5’ 10” tall. 160 pounds. Last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt. Help police. If you have...
Giants’ Daniel Jones cost himself some money with Divisional Playoff stinker vs. Eagles
Daniel Jones will soon be a free agent. And the quarterback will be returning to the New York Giants in 2023 and beyond. But NFL analyst Ross Tucker thinks Jones’ upcoming contract would be bigger had he performed better in Saturday’s 38-7 divisional playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Trenton can’t afford to let memories fade about MLK and Black History (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
The S.E.E.D. Male Mentoring Program Commemorative MLK Breakfast attracted hundreds of guests that packed Princeton Hyatt Regency Saturday morning. On Monday, hundreds more filled the Hyatt Regency ballroom for the Ivy League Educational Foundation charitable arm of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Epsilon Upsilon Omega Chapter’s 42nd Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Scholarship Breakfast.
