NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023

The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournamentseeds have been finalized and Phillipsburg s the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the second round will be played on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The quarterfinals will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, and the semifinals will take place at Warren Hills on Saturday, Feb. 11. The final is set for Friday, Feb. 17, and will also be held at Centenary University.
NJ.com

Eagles safety has car stolen after playoff win over Giants

The outcome of Saturday’s game against the New York Giants was exciting news for Philadelphia fans. The Eagles were advancing to the NFC Championship. But things aren’t all perfect for everyone on the roster. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson revealed on an Instagram Live on Monday that someone has stolen his car.
NJ.com

Eagles’ Howie Roseman takes in Monday Night RAW

Howie Roseman had plans the Monday after a big weekend for his team. The Philadelphia Eagles executive vice present and general manager was spotted at the Wells Fargo Center for Monday Night RAW. It was the 30th anniversary edition of the World Wresting Entertainment’s Monday night event. BUY EAGLES...
NJ.com

Radio host ‘pissed off’ by Eagles’ Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles are going the the NFC Championship for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2018. And to do that, the Birds beat the New York Giants, 38-7, on Saturday in the divisional round. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s celebratory head bobs were captured on camera, which you can watch here.
NJ.com

Why Eagles’ Super Bowl chances could be impacted in how special teams stop this ‘explosive’ 49ers player

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay has been in his current position for two years, overseeing the return and coverage units and trying to keep the Eagles in an advantageous spot field position-wise. On Sunday, Clay will have to face his previous team, the San Francisco 49ers, in the NFC championship game being played at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday afternoon.
NJ.com

Man shot, killed this morning in Camden, cops say

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in broad daylight in Camden on Monday, authorities said. Mustapha Gbassa was gunned down at about 8:20 a.m. on the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said. Gbassa was brought to an area hospital where he was pronounced...
NJ.com

N.J. town marks Lunar New Year with parade (PHOTOS)

Enjoying our photo galleries? NJ.com is offering a new benefit to subscribers: Free, high-res photo downloads — as well as the option to purchase keepsakes at a 50% discount. A parade held on Saturday at Festival Plaza in Edison signified the start of the township’s first Lunar New Year...
NJ.com

Brothers accused of gunning down 29-year-old man in his N.J. apartment

Two brothers were arrested last week and charged in connection with the death of a 29-year-old Trenton man in his apartment, officials said. Officers were called to a South Overbrook Avenue apartment just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 for a report of an unresponsive man and found Donnell Williams lying on the living room floor suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
NJ.com

