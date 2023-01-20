Read full article on original website
Related
Fans Hope For New Music Following Frank Ocean’s Latest Merch Drop
Once again, fans of Frank Ocean are hopeful that the all-around creative will release new music in the near future. The hopes of fans were bolstered following the release of new merchandise, including a poster that displays a photoshoot featuring actor Jeremy Strong alongside the singer. Across the poster, Frank Ocean tells a written story of a singer meeting with record industry executives that appears to mirror his own life.
Goldenvoice Shares The 2023 Coachella Lineup
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is returning in April. This time around, Goldenvoice has enlisted the talent of Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK to lead the annual event. Alongside Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK, Burna Boy, Gorillaz, Rosalía, Kaytranada, Metro Boomin, Pusha T and Tobe Nwigwe will also take the stage. To top it all off, Calvin Harris will also return to the desert after dropping Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 last year.
Fall Out Boy Announces First New Album Since 2018
Fall Out Boy is on its way back to the studio. For the first time in five years, the band will release a new album called So Much (For) Stardust on March 24, 2023. The band shared the news via Instagram. “‘Time is luck.’ Finish another tour. You reflect but...
Usher, Missy Elliott And Mariah Carey To Lead 2023 Lovers & Friends Festival
Festival season may be a few months away, but that hasn’t stopped promoters and organizers from sharing pieces of exciting news. Leading the way, Governors Ball indicated that Kendrick Lamar, Tems, Lizzo and Lil’ Baby would be taking the stage in New York. Shortly thereafter, Goldenvoice extended its partnership with YouTube and made way for the festival to be live-streamed to those who can’t make it out to California.
Sade Adu, Teddy Riley & Snoop Dogg To Be Inducted Into Songwriters Hall Of Fame
Sade Adu, Teddy Riley and Snoop Dogg will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame later this year. Alongside Riley, Adu and Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard and Liz Rose are also included in this year’s class of inductees. Together, they will include recent inductees like Jay-Z, Jermaine Dupri and Missy Elliott.
Madonna Sets Dates For ‘The Celebration Tour’
Madonna is taking her way back to the stage. In a star-studded YouTube video, the pop icon accepted Amy Schumer’s dare to go on tour. Shortly thereafter, she shared the dates for the “The Celebration Tour” with her fans. According to a release, the tour will highlight “her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years.” Also, the tour will “pay respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began.”
Drink Champs Inks Deal With Warner Music Group’s Podcast Network, Interval Presents
N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN have locked in a new deal with Warner Music Group’s podcast network, Interval Presents. Under this deal, Interval Presents will hold exclusive licensing rights to the audio version of the podcast on all major podcast platforms. “I’m feeling good about partnering with Interval Presents and...
Harry Styles To Perform At 2023 BRIT Awards
Harry Styles will take the stage at the BRIT Awards on February 11, 2023. The chart-topping star will join a lineup of performers that currently includes Wet Leg, Kim Petras and Sam Smith. “The biggest night in the UK music calendar, annually watched by millions at home as well as...
Saweetie To Make Guest Appearance In Season Two Of ‘Bel-Air’
Season two of Bel-Air is set to kick off on February 25, 2023. In the second chapter of the classic show’s reimagination on Peacock, Jabari Banks, Simone Joy Jones, Coco Jones and Olly Sholotan will return to the screen. Also, it appears that the duo will have a few special guests along the way.
Starz Renews ‘BMF’ For Third Season
BMF isn’t finished just yet. After bringing in more than four million viewers for the start of season two, BMF has officially earned a spot for a third season at Starz. “BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” Kathryn Busby of Starz told The Hollywood Reporter.
‘M3GAN’ Sequel Earns January 2025 Release Date
It appears that the story of Megan, the chaotic AI-like doll, is not done just yet. After a successful run in theaters, Atomic Monster and Blumhouse have decided to bring the film back around for a sequel. “After I first saw the movie, we had a good sense that a...
defpen
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv, food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0