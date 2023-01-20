ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NJ

Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023

The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournamentseeds have been finalized and Phillipsburg s the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the second round will be played on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The quarterfinals will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, and the semifinals will take place at Warren Hills on Saturday, Feb. 11. The final is set for Friday, Feb. 17, and will also be held at Centenary University.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Red Bank Regional - Boys basketball recap

Luke Schorr scored 24 points to lead Rumson-Fair Haven past Red Bank Regional 63-56 in Rumson. Rumson-Fair Haven (11-4) jumped out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter before taking an eight-point advantage into halftime. Despite being outscored 33-32 in the second half, it was not enough as Rumson-Fair Haven held on for the win.
RUMSON, NJ
No. 1 Delbarton over Princeton Day - Boys Ice Hockey recap

Michael Padula and Timmy Galvin led the way for Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, with one goal and three assists each in its 7-0 win over Princeton Day. Nick Faccone was the only multi-goal scorer for Delbarton with two goals. Jack Olsen, Max Pendy and Trip Pendy also recorded goals. Jason Cai made 20 saves for the shutout.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Last chance to stop secret sweetheart deal for Newark schools chief | Editorial

Sound the alarm: Thursday is the last chance to give Newark families a say in deciding who will run their schools. Parents and community leaders were cut out of a backroom deal to give Newark Superintendent Roger León five more years at an annual salary of about $290,000. It was an outrageous error in judgement to keep these discussions secret, and the school board’s meeting on Thursday is its final shot to make this right.
NEWARK, NJ
Driver killed in Route 22 crash is ID’d by cops

Authorities have identified the 61-year-old driver killed in a crash Friday morning on Route 22 in Mountainside. Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. when he veered off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said. Damon was pronounced dead at the scene following life-saving...
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
Cowboys’ Dan Quinn, N.J. native, could be 1st ‘big domino’ to fall on NFL head coach carousel

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn could be packing his bags. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “The #Cardinals are flying in Dan Quinn tonight for a second interview for their head coaching job, per sources. Quinn also is a top candidate for the #Broncos and the #Colts, who want to bring him in later this week. First big domino falling soon?”
MORRISTOWN, NJ
N.J. town marks Lunar New Year with parade (PHOTOS)

Enjoying our photo galleries? NJ.com is offering a new benefit to subscribers: Free, high-res photo downloads — as well as the option to purchase keepsakes at a 50% discount. A parade held on Saturday at Festival Plaza in Edison signified the start of the township’s first Lunar New Year...
EDISON, NJ
Newark school board moves to hire its own lawyer amid superintendent controversy

Members of the Newark Board of Education took a step toward hiring a lawyer to represent them exclusively to ensure that they receive trusted legal advice. The lawyer would be in addition to the general counsel for the Newark Public Schools district, whose duties are much broader and include representing the superintendent and other members of the administration.
NEWARK, NJ
‘50s dealership was the pride of Jersey City’s Italian-American community | Legends & Landmarks

The vintage A.C. Chevrolet auto center and showroom recently demolished in the Journal Square area of Jersey City was a much-heralded, award-winning building when dedicated in December 1953 — an instant mid-century landmark that symbolized in steel, aluminum, concrete and glass the generations-making automotive ambitions of Hudson County’s Italian-American community.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
