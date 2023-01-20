Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
PSS Journey Comes to HackettstownProject Self-SufficiencyHackettstown, NJ
Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI counterintelligence agent, is accused of breaking the sanctions on Russia.Sherif SaadNew York City, NY
Related
Dagny Slomack leads Newark Academy over Cedar Grove - Girls basketball recap
Dagny Slomack sank five 3-pointers in her game-high 29 points, five rebounds and six steals as Newark Academy won, 46-28, over Cedar Grove in Livingston. Slomack scored 18 of her points in the first half as Newark Academy (14-2) jumped out to a 29-9 lead at halftime. Jillian Blanchfield paced...
Donte Dubose-Carter leads Nutley over Shabazz - Boys basketball recap
Donte Dubose-Carter nailed five 3-pointers in his 22 points as Nutley held on to an early lead to win at home, 56-54, over Shabazz. Erik Thompson sank three 3-pointers in his 13 points for Nutley (5-12), which opened with a 17-12 run and held on. Eugene Crossland put in a...
Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
Alec Stein rallies Golda Och over Weequahic in OT - Boys basketball recap
Alec Stein led with 23 points, including four 3-pointers and going three of four from the line, as Golda Och won in overtime, 50-46, over Weequahic in Newark. Ari Jacob added 10 points for Golda Och (5-7), which trailed 10-2 in the first quarter but bounced back to make it a 42-42 tie to end regulation.
Girls basketball: Calandruccio stars as Spotswood downs Metuchen (PHOTOS)
Lizzie Calandruccio finished with 16 points to help lift Spotswood to a 44-27 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. Violet Tharney tallied nine points while Allie Costantino and Ava Fama each produced eight points for Spotswood (13-3), which won its fourth straight game and 10 of its last 11. Katie Gray...
Girls basketball: Augustyniak, Mayer lead Lyndhurst past North Arlington
Lexi Augustyniak tallied 14 points and Sam Mayer had 12 to help lead Lyndhurst to a 41-36 win over North Arlington in North Arlington. Kyla Marino chipped in with seven points for Lyndhurst (10-7), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Skyla Acosta led North Arlington (10-5) with 14 points. The...
Mikayla Blakes hits milestone as No. 6 Rutgers Prep takes No. 9 Gill St. Bernard’s
Mikayla Blakes topped the 1,000-point milestone in bringing 29 points and 10 rebounds as Rutgers Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 75-36, over No. 9 Gill St. Bernard’s in Somerset. The talented guard is only the second junior in school history to reach the milestone, and...
Essex County Tournament second preliminary round boys basketball recaps for Jan. 23
Terrell Wifong scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds to help 21st-seeded West Orange down 28th-seeded Barringer, 48-36, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in West Orange. West Orange (9-6) next travels to 12th-seeded Science Park on Thursday. Ronald Christophe added eight points and another...
WATCH LIVE: No. 2 Bergen Catholic wrestles trio of national powers on NJ.com this week
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, continues to test itself with a tough dual schedule. On Wednesday, the Crusaders host No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.) before two more national powers await. They will also welcome Wyoming Seminary (PA) to Oradell on Friday and then Blair on Saturday....
Girls Bowling Top 10, Jan. 24: Couple teams move up, familiar face re-joins the fold
Brick Memorial still has the No. 1 spot and it doesn’t look like the Mustangs will be relinquishing its lofty ranking any time soon. Brick Memorial remains undefeated after taking down Toms River North and South this past week. Howell also remains at the No. 2 spot. Howell won...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 5: last two unbeaten teams fall on fateful weekend
Just one week after the final area girls basketball team fell from the unbeaten ranks, the last two undefeated area boys teams lost within 18 hours of each other on a wild weekend of action. Many Mercer County fans were hoping that the Colonial Valley Conference contest between Trenton and...
Jeremy Ruehlemann, model from N.J., dead at 27
New Jersey model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. He was 27. Fashion designer Christian Siriano shared news of Ruehlemann’s death in an Instagram post Sunday. “I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard,” he said, sharing photos of Ruehlemann.
Alexis Yetna’s Seton Hall career is over: ‘He ain’t playing this year’
Whatever slim chances Seton Hall had of adding a frontcourt piece in the middle of the season are officially over. When asked by NJ Advance Media after Saturday’s blowout loss to Marquette if graduate student forward Alexis Yetna would play again, head coach Shaheen Holloway answered in emphatic form.
Nets’ star Kevin Durant trying to return ‘as fast as possible’ from knee injury
Kevin Durant will be reevaluated in two weeks by the Nets and says he’s trying to return “as soon as possible.”. “Definitely getting better each day,” Durant told reporters Tuesday at the Nets practice facility. “Just rehabbing, grinding, trying to get back out there as fast as possible.”
Last chance to stop secret sweetheart deal for Newark schools chief | Editorial
Sound the alarm: Thursday is the last chance to give Newark families a say in deciding who will run their schools. Parents and community leaders were cut out of a backroom deal to give Newark Superintendent Roger León five more years at an annual salary of about $290,000. It was an outrageous error in judgement to keep these discussions secret, and the school board’s meeting on Thursday is its final shot to make this right.
Eric Church 2023 tour: How to buy tickets, schedules, dates
Eric Church has announced a 27-date tour that will run between June and October. “The Outsiders Revival Tour” will feature 18 special guests, including Whiskey Myers, Cody Inks, Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde. The tour will begin on June 22 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and wrap up on September 30...
N.J. town marks Lunar New Year with parade (PHOTOS)
Enjoying our photo galleries? NJ.com is offering a new benefit to subscribers: Free, high-res photo downloads — as well as the option to purchase keepsakes at a 50% discount. A parade held on Saturday at Festival Plaza in Edison signified the start of the township’s first Lunar New Year...
14 N.J. projects awarded $24M in grants to plant more than 4K trees, restore marshes
The state Department of Environmental Protection has announced $24.3 million in grants to 14 towns to plant more than 4,000 trees in projects intended to add foliage to urban areas, revitalize marshes and restore forests. “New Jersey will avoid the worst effects of our changing climate not only by reducing...
Driver killed in Route 22 crash is ID’d by cops
Authorities have identified the 61-year-old driver killed in a crash Friday morning on Route 22 in Mountainside. Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. when he veered off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said. Damon was pronounced dead at the scene following life-saving...
Newark school board moves to hire its own lawyer amid superintendent controversy
Members of the Newark Board of Education took a step toward hiring a lawyer to represent them exclusively to ensure that they receive trusted legal advice. The lawyer would be in addition to the general counsel for the Newark Public Schools district, whose duties are much broader and include representing the superintendent and other members of the administration.
