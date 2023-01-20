Sound the alarm: Thursday is the last chance to give Newark families a say in deciding who will run their schools. Parents and community leaders were cut out of a backroom deal to give Newark Superintendent Roger León five more years at an annual salary of about $290,000. It was an outrageous error in judgement to keep these discussions secret, and the school board’s meeting on Thursday is its final shot to make this right.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO