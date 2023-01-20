ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NJ

Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap

Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
MENDHAM, NJ
Jeremy Ruehlemann, model from N.J., dead at 27

New Jersey model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. He was 27. Fashion designer Christian Siriano shared news of Ruehlemann’s death in an Instagram post Sunday. “I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard,” he said, sharing photos of Ruehlemann.
MAHWAH, NJ
Last chance to stop secret sweetheart deal for Newark schools chief | Editorial

Sound the alarm: Thursday is the last chance to give Newark families a say in deciding who will run their schools. Parents and community leaders were cut out of a backroom deal to give Newark Superintendent Roger León five more years at an annual salary of about $290,000. It was an outrageous error in judgement to keep these discussions secret, and the school board’s meeting on Thursday is its final shot to make this right.
NEWARK, NJ
Eric Church 2023 tour: How to buy tickets, schedules, dates

Eric Church has announced a 27-date tour that will run between June and October. “The Outsiders Revival Tour” will feature 18 special guests, including Whiskey Myers, Cody Inks, Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde. The tour will begin on June 22 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and wrap up on September 30...
TAMPA, FL
N.J. town marks Lunar New Year with parade (PHOTOS)

Enjoying our photo galleries? NJ.com is offering a new benefit to subscribers: Free, high-res photo downloads — as well as the option to purchase keepsakes at a 50% discount. A parade held on Saturday at Festival Plaza in Edison signified the start of the township’s first Lunar New Year...
EDISON, NJ
Driver killed in Route 22 crash is ID’d by cops

Authorities have identified the 61-year-old driver killed in a crash Friday morning on Route 22 in Mountainside. Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. when he veered off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said. Damon was pronounced dead at the scene following life-saving...
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
Newark school board moves to hire its own lawyer amid superintendent controversy

Members of the Newark Board of Education took a step toward hiring a lawyer to represent them exclusively to ensure that they receive trusted legal advice. The lawyer would be in addition to the general counsel for the Newark Public Schools district, whose duties are much broader and include representing the superintendent and other members of the administration.
NEWARK, NJ
