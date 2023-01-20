ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap

Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
MENDHAM, NJ
Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023

The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournamentseeds have been finalized and Phillipsburg s the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the second round will be played on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The quarterfinals will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, and the semifinals will take place at Warren Hills on Saturday, Feb. 11. The final is set for Friday, Feb. 17, and will also be held at Centenary University.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Boys basketball: Simmons powers Paterson Kennedy past Bergen Tech

Z’yaire Simmons finished with a double-double to help lead Paterson Kennedy to a 57-31 win over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Simmons tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists and three steals for Paterson Kennedy (6-7), which has won three of its last four games. Jaden Mason produced nine points, five rebounds and five assists while Jahquin Harrison contributed with nine points. Tyquan Dennis grabbed six rebounds and Miach Pierce had five.
HACKENSACK, NJ
No. 1 Delbarton over Princeton Day - Boys Ice Hockey recap

Michael Padula and Timmy Galvin led the way for Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, with one goal and three assists each in its 7-0 win over Princeton Day. Nick Faccone was the only multi-goal scorer for Delbarton with two goals. Jack Olsen, Max Pendy and Trip Pendy also recorded goals. Jason Cai made 20 saves for the shutout.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
South Jersey Times wrestling notebook: Sipowicz hungry for big senior season

Cutting weight comes with the territory for wrestlers. But there was nothing that could have prepared David Sipowicz for the ordeal he had to endure last year. The Schalick/Cumberland senior 215-pounder is in the middle of an incredible bounce-back season, having posted a 16-3 record through Monday’s matches with 15 pins. His accomplishments are even more impressive when you consider that he was in and out of the hospital last year with a bacterial infection that attacks the stomach.
PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
N.J.’s unbeaten wrestlers list is shrinking as cutoff day approaches

We dropped our first unbeaten wrestlers list last week, and in this edition, some grapplers were removed as they now own a loss and the ones who remain have new win totals. While the cutoff date is a bookmark more so for teams, it’s a day that lets wrestlers know the season is beyond halfway over. The competition only rises from this point on.
