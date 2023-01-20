ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millburn, NJ

NJ.com

Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap

Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Simmons powers Paterson Kennedy past Bergen Tech

Z’yaire Simmons finished with a double-double to help lead Paterson Kennedy to a 57-31 win over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Simmons tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists and three steals for Paterson Kennedy (6-7), which has won three of its last four games. Jaden Mason produced nine points, five rebounds and five assists while Jahquin Harrison contributed with nine points. Tyquan Dennis grabbed six rebounds and Miach Pierce had five.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023

The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournamentseeds have been finalized and Phillipsburg s the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the second round will be played on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The quarterfinals will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, and the semifinals will take place at Warren Hills on Saturday, Feb. 11. The final is set for Friday, Feb. 17, and will also be held at Centenary University.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

No. 1 Delbarton over Princeton Day - Boys Ice Hockey recap

Michael Padula and Timmy Galvin led the way for Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, with one goal and three assists each in its 7-0 win over Princeton Day. Nick Faccone was the only multi-goal scorer for Delbarton with two goals. Jack Olsen, Max Pendy and Trip Pendy also recorded goals. Jason Cai made 20 saves for the shutout.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Jeremy Ruehlemann, model from N.J., dead at 27

New Jersey model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. He was 27. Fashion designer Christian Siriano shared news of Ruehlemann’s death in an Instagram post Sunday. “I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard,” he said, sharing photos of Ruehlemann.
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. town marks Lunar New Year with parade (PHOTOS)

Enjoying our photo galleries? NJ.com is offering a new benefit to subscribers: Free, high-res photo downloads — as well as the option to purchase keepsakes at a 50% discount. A parade held on Saturday at Festival Plaza in Edison signified the start of the township’s first Lunar New Year...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Last chance to stop secret sweetheart deal for Newark schools chief | Editorial

Sound the alarm: Thursday is the last chance to give Newark families a say in deciding who will run their schools. Parents and community leaders were cut out of a backroom deal to give Newark Superintendent Roger León five more years at an annual salary of about $290,000. It was an outrageous error in judgement to keep these discussions secret, and the school board’s meeting on Thursday is its final shot to make this right.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Newark school board moves to hire its own lawyer amid superintendent controversy

Members of the Newark Board of Education took a step toward hiring a lawyer to represent them exclusively to ensure that they receive trusted legal advice. The lawyer would be in addition to the general counsel for the Newark Public Schools district, whose duties are much broader and include representing the superintendent and other members of the administration.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

