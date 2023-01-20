Read full article on original website
kjas.com
San Augustine Co deputy charged with Official Oppression
A San Augustine County Sheriff’s Department deputy, who was formerly a Sabine County deputy, has been arrested and charged with one Class A Misdemeanor count of Official Oppression. According to San Augustine County Jail records obtained by Daily News & More in Hemphill, 54-year-old Terry Lynn Fountain surrendered himself...
Drivers express frustrations over closure of Southbound U.S. 69 Dowlen exit, on ramp near Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — The traffic troubles have begun for Southeast Texans traveling south into Beaumont from Hardin County,. The exit ramp to Dowlen Road from southbound U.S. Highway 69 as well as the entrance ramp onto the southbound highway will be closed for the next three months, according to TxDOT.
KPLC TV
Single-vehicle crash traps two in vehicle, driver arrested
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The driver of a 2020 Toyota Tundra was arrested for DWI after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 in Beauregard Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred at approximately 10:14 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. The Ward 6 Fire Department...
Three men facing multiple charges after Jasper County chase leads to discovery of stolen property
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Three men are facing multiple felony charges after a chase that began in Jasper County later led to the discovery of stolen property. The incident happened on January 5, 2023 around 8 p.m. A Jasper County deputy was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville when he tried to top a red Nissan truck, that was spray painted white, for traffic violations.
kogt.com
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
kjas.com
Georgia-Pacific gives update on injured worker at Pineland facility
Georgia-Pacific has given an update on a worker who was critically injured in a Thursday morning incident at the company’s Pineland facility. Company spokeswoman Yana Ogletree on Monday said it happened when the worker found himself between two pieces of machinery. “This particular employee was caught between the back of a forklift and a kiln charge at the Pineland facility. Right now we’re working through all the investigation, through all the details, to understand what happened”, said Ogletree.
12newsnow.com
'I am ready': Krispen Walker announces 2024 candidacy for District Attorney of Orange County
Krispen Walker announced her candidacy for district attorney Monday. Currently, Walker is the first assistant district attorney.
KPLC TV
2 arrested, 1 sought in multiple Lake Charles vehicle burglaries
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two suspects are jailed and a third is sought for allegedly burglarizing several vehicles in south Lake Charles. Calcasieu Parish deputies took the suspects into custody on Jan. 2 while investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in a trailer park on Tom Hebert Road, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
KFDM-TV
Suspects facing multiple charges after chase in spray-painted vehicle with plates removed
Jasper County — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is providing new information about a chase involving a spray-painted vehicle with the license plates removed. Officers arrested Rhodie Day of Newton after a short pursuit January 5 when he is accused of fleeing from a Jasper County deputy on Bon Ami Road in Roganville. One of the occupants was released and the other, Tristan Dalgleish, was arrested on an unrelated Newton County warrant. There were multiple items in the vehicle, which was spray-painted and had the license plates removed.
kjas.com
Worker seriously injured in an incident at GP in Pineland
No details are known, but Daily News & More in Hemphill is reporting that a worker was injured in some sort of incident in the Georgia-Pacific Lumber Complex in Pineland. The report said it happened shortly after 8:00 Thursday morning, and the man was taken by ambulance to the Pineland Airport and then flown out by a medical helicopter.
KPLC TV
Beauregard constable turns self in on domestic abuse warrant
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An elected Beauregard constable has been arrested. Beauregard Parish Constable Doug Evey turned himself into the Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office Friday morning on an active warrant from the Westlake Police Department. Evey was elected in November 2020 as the District 4 Constable in Beauregard Parish.
DeRidder teen dies in early Friday crash
State Police say the pick-up truck failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
Car chase turns to foot race for Natchitoches police
A teenager has been arrested by Natchitoches police and placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center after a high-speed car chase ended with five of the car’s occupants leading officers on a foot chase.
East Texas News
Meth dealer sentenced to 30 years
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – Last Tuesday, an Ivanhoe man was sentenced before District Judge Delinda Gibbs Walker to 30 years in prison on a drug charge. Jason James Abernathy, age 41, was handed down the sentence for a...
Fight At Louisiana Whataburger Caught On Camera
Police are investigating a fight that broke out in the overnight hours of this Louisiana Whataburger location. Parts of the fight were captured on video from bystanders at the restaurant. That video has been released to local TV stations, and has now been made public. The fight happened at the...
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Ron Clements and Austin Bliss of Sabine Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe shines the spotlight on Ron Clements and Austin Bliss of Sabine Parish. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment,...
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
kogt.com
Who’s Getting Married?
Orange County Marriage Licenses For the week of January 16, 2023 thru January 20, 2023 Issued By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk. “In love, one and one are one.” Jean-Paul Sartre. Robert Rinehart and Destiny Powers. Faraz Mangi and Nazia Naz. Phillip Bergman and Taeler Giessinger.
