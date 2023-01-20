Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PSS Journey Comes to HackettstownProject Self-SufficiencyHackettstown, NJ
What To Do in Morristown This WeekMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Evensong to be Presented in FebruaryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Applications Open for the 2023 Tri-Morris Junior Police AcademyMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Related
Dagny Slomack leads Newark Academy over Cedar Grove - Girls basketball recap
Dagny Slomack sank five 3-pointers in her game-high 29 points, five rebounds and six steals as Newark Academy won, 46-28, over Cedar Grove in Livingston. Slomack scored 18 of her points in the first half as Newark Academy (14-2) jumped out to a 29-9 lead at halftime. Jillian Blanchfield paced...
Girls Basketball: Results, photos, featured coverage and links for Tuesday, Jan. 24
Essex County Girls Basketball Tournament, Preliminary Round 2. Hopewell Valley 49, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 47 - Box Score. Perth Amboy Magnet 39, Mother Seton 27 - Box Score. Spotswood 70, Somerset Tech 42 - Box Score. Edison 56, Middlesex 34 - Box Score. Monroe 56, Piscataway 44 - Box Score.
Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
Alec Stein rallies Golda Och over Weequahic in OT - Boys basketball recap
Alec Stein led with 23 points, including four 3-pointers and going three of four from the line, as Golda Och won in overtime, 50-46, over Weequahic in Newark. Ari Jacob added 10 points for Golda Och (5-7), which trailed 10-2 in the first quarter but bounced back to make it a 42-42 tie to end regulation.
Boys basketball: Simmons powers Paterson Kennedy past Bergen Tech
Z’yaire Simmons finished with a double-double to help lead Paterson Kennedy to a 57-31 win over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Simmons tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists and three steals for Paterson Kennedy (6-7), which has won three of its last four games. Jaden Mason produced nine points, five rebounds and five assists while Jahquin Harrison contributed with nine points. Tyquan Dennis grabbed six rebounds and Miach Pierce had five.
Girls basketball: Augustyniak, Mayer lead Lyndhurst past North Arlington
Lexi Augustyniak tallied 14 points and Sam Mayer had 12 to help lead Lyndhurst to a 41-36 win over North Arlington in North Arlington. Kyla Marino chipped in with seven points for Lyndhurst (10-7), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Skyla Acosta led North Arlington (10-5) with 14 points. The...
South Jersey Times wrestling notebook: Sipowicz hungry for big senior season
Cutting weight comes with the territory for wrestlers. But there was nothing that could have prepared David Sipowicz for the ordeal he had to endure last year. The Schalick/Cumberland senior 215-pounder is in the middle of an incredible bounce-back season, having posted a 16-3 record through Monday’s matches with 15 pins. His accomplishments are even more impressive when you consider that he was in and out of the hospital last year with a bacterial infection that attacks the stomach.
Boys Basketball: Check out these can’t-miss games for Jan. 23-29
It’s hard to believe that it’s almost tournament time for New Jersey high school boys basketball teams. Whether it’s conference tournaments or county showdowns, we’re getting closer to the start of the state playoffs. There have already been plenty of big games and terrific individual performances,...
Essex County Tournament second preliminary round boys basketball recaps for Jan. 23
Terrell Wifong scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds to help 21st-seeded West Orange down 28th-seeded Barringer, 48-36, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in West Orange. West Orange (9-6) next travels to 12th-seeded Science Park on Thursday. Ronald Christophe added eight points and another...
WATCH LIVE: No. 2 Bergen Catholic wrestles trio of national powers on NJ.com this week
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, continues to test itself with a tough dual schedule. On Wednesday, the Crusaders host No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.) before two more national powers await. They will also welcome Wyoming Seminary (PA) to Oradell on Friday and then Blair on Saturday....
Times boys hoops notes, Week 5: last two unbeaten teams fall on fateful weekend
Just one week after the final area girls basketball team fell from the unbeaten ranks, the last two undefeated area boys teams lost within 18 hours of each other on a wild weekend of action. Many Mercer County fans were hoping that the Colonial Valley Conference contest between Trenton and...
N.J.’s unbeaten wrestlers list is shrinking as cutoff day approaches
We dropped our first unbeaten wrestlers list last week, and in this edition, some grapplers were removed as they now own a loss and the ones who remain have new win totals. While the cutoff date is a bookmark more so for teams, it’s a day that lets wrestlers know the season is beyond halfway over. The competition only rises from this point on.
Who are N.J.’s top HS hockey juniors? Our picks, your votes
All of the submissions have been received. Now, it’s time to unveil our list. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Individual wrestling rankings: They’re going down, down, down, for postseason runs
The theme for this week’s installment of Individual Wrestler rankings is best summed up by New Jersey’s very own Bruce Springsteen -- they’re going, down, down, down, down. With the cutoff for the state team tournament on Saturday and the districts not far behind, wrestlers are weighing...
No. 1 Delbarton over Princeton Day - Boys Ice Hockey recap
Michael Padula and Timmy Galvin led the way for Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, with one goal and three assists each in its 7-0 win over Princeton Day. Nick Faccone was the only multi-goal scorer for Delbarton with two goals. Jack Olsen, Max Pendy and Trip Pendy also recorded goals. Jason Cai made 20 saves for the shutout.
Alexis Yetna’s Seton Hall career is over: ‘He ain’t playing this year’
Whatever slim chances Seton Hall had of adding a frontcourt piece in the middle of the season are officially over. When asked by NJ Advance Media after Saturday’s blowout loss to Marquette if graduate student forward Alexis Yetna would play again, head coach Shaheen Holloway answered in emphatic form.
Nets’ star Kevin Durant trying to return ‘as fast as possible’ from knee injury
Kevin Durant will be reevaluated in two weeks by the Nets and says he’s trying to return “as soon as possible.”. “Definitely getting better each day,” Durant told reporters Tuesday at the Nets practice facility. “Just rehabbing, grinding, trying to get back out there as fast as possible.”
Giants’ Daniel Jones cost himself some money with Divisional Playoff stinker vs. Eagles
Daniel Jones will soon be a free agent. And the quarterback will be returning to the New York Giants in 2023 and beyond. But NFL analyst Ross Tucker thinks Jones’ upcoming contract would be bigger had he performed better in Saturday’s 38-7 divisional playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio gets N.J. honor
The All Sports Museum of Southern New Jersey announced Tuesday that Sal Paolantonio will be inducted into their Hall of Fame. The ESPN national correspondent is a longtime South Jersey resident and has been the host of the NFL Matchup Show for 20 years. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Cowboys’ Dan Quinn, N.J. native, could be 1st ‘big domino’ to fall on NFL head coach carousel
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn could be packing his bags. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “The #Cardinals are flying in Dan Quinn tonight for a second interview for their head coaching job, per sources. Quinn also is a top candidate for the #Broncos and the #Colts, who want to bring him in later this week. First big domino falling soon?”
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0