Girls Basketball: Results, photos, featured coverage and links for Tuesday, Jan. 24
Essex County Girls Basketball Tournament, Preliminary Round 2. Hopewell Valley 49, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 47 - Box Score. Perth Amboy Magnet 39, Mother Seton 27 - Box Score. Spotswood 70, Somerset Tech 42 - Box Score. Edison 56, Middlesex 34 - Box Score. Monroe 56, Piscataway 44 - Box Score.
Girls Bowling Top 10, Jan. 24: Couple teams move up, familiar face re-joins the fold
Brick Memorial still has the No. 1 spot and it doesn’t look like the Mustangs will be relinquishing its lofty ranking any time soon. Brick Memorial remains undefeated after taking down Toms River North and South this past week. Howell also remains at the No. 2 spot. Howell won...
Girls basketball: Calandruccio stars as Spotswood downs Metuchen (PHOTOS)
Lizzie Calandruccio finished with 16 points to help lift Spotswood to a 44-27 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. Violet Tharney tallied nine points while Allie Costantino and Ava Fama each produced eight points for Spotswood (13-3), which won its fourth straight game and 10 of its last 11. Katie Gray...
Dagny Slomack leads Newark Academy over Cedar Grove - Girls basketball recap
Dagny Slomack sank five 3-pointers in her game-high 29 points, five rebounds and six steals as Newark Academy won, 46-28, over Cedar Grove in Livingston. Slomack scored 18 of her points in the first half as Newark Academy (14-2) jumped out to a 29-9 lead at halftime. Jillian Blanchfield paced...
WATCH LIVE: No. 2 Bergen Catholic wrestles trio of national powers on NJ.com this week
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, continues to test itself with a tough dual schedule. On Wednesday, the Crusaders host No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.) before two more national powers await. They will also welcome Wyoming Seminary (PA) to Oradell on Friday and then Blair on Saturday....
Girls basketball: Augustyniak, Mayer lead Lyndhurst past North Arlington
Lexi Augustyniak tallied 14 points and Sam Mayer had 12 to help lead Lyndhurst to a 41-36 win over North Arlington in North Arlington. Kyla Marino chipped in with seven points for Lyndhurst (10-7), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Skyla Acosta led North Arlington (10-5) with 14 points. The...
Mikayla Blakes hits milestone as No. 6 Rutgers Prep takes No. 9 Gill St. Bernard’s
Mikayla Blakes topped the 1,000-point milestone in bringing 29 points and 10 rebounds as Rutgers Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 75-36, over No. 9 Gill St. Bernard’s in Somerset. The talented guard is only the second junior in school history to reach the milestone, and...
Alec Stein rallies Golda Och over Weequahic in OT - Boys basketball recap
Alec Stein led with 23 points, including four 3-pointers and going three of four from the line, as Golda Och won in overtime, 50-46, over Weequahic in Newark. Ari Jacob added 10 points for Golda Och (5-7), which trailed 10-2 in the first quarter but bounced back to make it a 42-42 tie to end regulation.
Donte Dubose-Carter leads Nutley over Shabazz - Boys basketball recap
Donte Dubose-Carter nailed five 3-pointers in his 22 points as Nutley held on to an early lead to win at home, 56-54, over Shabazz. Erik Thompson sank three 3-pointers in his 13 points for Nutley (5-12), which opened with a 17-12 run and held on. Eugene Crossland put in a...
Boys basketball: Simmons powers Paterson Kennedy past Bergen Tech
Z’yaire Simmons finished with a double-double to help lead Paterson Kennedy to a 57-31 win over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Simmons tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists and three steals for Paterson Kennedy (6-7), which has won three of its last four games. Jaden Mason produced nine points, five rebounds and five assists while Jahquin Harrison contributed with nine points. Tyquan Dennis grabbed six rebounds and Miach Pierce had five.
Colonia defeats Robbinsville - Girls basketball recap
Mattison Chiera tallied 17 points to lead Colonia past Robbinsville 45-31 in Colonia. Colonia (9-7) sprang out to a 19-7 lead in the first quarter before taking a 10-point advantage into halftime. Colonia also outscored Robbinsville 20-16 in the second half. Taylor Derkack added 14 points for Colonia while Ava...
Essex County Tournament second preliminary round boys basketball recaps for Jan. 23
Terrell Wifong scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds to help 21st-seeded West Orange down 28th-seeded Barringer, 48-36, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in West Orange. West Orange (9-6) next travels to 12th-seeded Science Park on Thursday. Ronald Christophe added eight points and another...
What’s the Devils’ plan for Alexander Holtz, Fabian Zetterlund?
Monday was a great day for Alexander Holtz. The 21-year-old Devils forward celebrated his birthday playing video games with his friends from Sweden, then went for a steak and sushi dinner with his teammate Fabian Zetterlund in New York City.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 5: last two unbeaten teams fall on fateful weekend
Just one week after the final area girls basketball team fell from the unbeaten ranks, the last two undefeated area boys teams lost within 18 hours of each other on a wild weekend of action. Many Mercer County fans were hoping that the Colonial Valley Conference contest between Trenton and...
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
Avoid Rt 1. North and Randolph Ave, Rahway PD Says
RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway Police Department issued a road closure advisory at 10:07 p.m. Due to a motor vehicle accident, avoid Rt 1. North and Randolph Ave. in Rahway. Use an alternate route [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
Jeremy Ruehlemann, model from N.J., dead at 27
New Jersey model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. He was 27. Fashion designer Christian Siriano shared news of Ruehlemann’s death in an Instagram post Sunday. “I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard,” he said, sharing photos of Ruehlemann.
Nets’ star Kevin Durant trying to return ‘as fast as possible’ from knee injury
Kevin Durant will be reevaluated in two weeks by the Nets and says he’s trying to return “as soon as possible.”. “Definitely getting better each day,” Durant told reporters Tuesday at the Nets practice facility. “Just rehabbing, grinding, trying to get back out there as fast as possible.”
Dentist’s mistake during 1997 root canal led to decades of pain for N.J. man, lawsuit says
A man has filed suit against a dental practice in Monmouth County, claiming he suffered for more than 20 years after the dentist allegedly broke a file in his gums during a root canal procedure. Christopher Rooney, 41, of North Carolina, was a 16-year-old living in New Jersey when he...
N.J. man who stalked, killed co-worker on lunch break sentenced to 55 years
A former Lindenwold man who admitted viciously stabbing a co-worker to death in Middlesex County after she went home for lunch was sentenced Monday to 55 years in state prison. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last year to killing Carolyn Byington, 26, in her Plainsboro apartment on June 10, 2019....
