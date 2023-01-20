ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendham, NJ

NJ.com

Boys basketball: Simmons powers Paterson Kennedy past Bergen Tech

Z’yaire Simmons finished with a double-double to help lead Paterson Kennedy to a 57-31 win over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Simmons tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists and three steals for Paterson Kennedy (6-7), which has won three of its last four games. Jaden Mason produced nine points, five rebounds and five assists while Jahquin Harrison contributed with nine points. Tyquan Dennis grabbed six rebounds and Miach Pierce had five.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Colonia defeats Robbinsville - Girls basketball recap

Mattison Chiera tallied 17 points to lead Colonia past Robbinsville 45-31 in Colonia. Colonia (9-7) sprang out to a 19-7 lead in the first quarter before taking a 10-point advantage into halftime. Colonia also outscored Robbinsville 20-16 in the second half. Taylor Derkack added 14 points for Colonia while Ava...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Avoid Rt 1. North and Randolph Ave, Rahway PD Says

RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway Police Department issued a road closure advisory at 10:07 p.m. Due to a motor vehicle accident, avoid Rt 1. North and Randolph Ave. in Rahway. Use an alternate route [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Jeremy Ruehlemann, model from N.J., dead at 27

New Jersey model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. He was 27. Fashion designer Christian Siriano shared news of Ruehlemann’s death in an Instagram post Sunday. “I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard,” he said, sharing photos of Ruehlemann.
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

