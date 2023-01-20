ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsville, NJ

Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap

Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
Boys basketball: Simmons powers Paterson Kennedy past Bergen Tech

Z’yaire Simmons finished with a double-double to help lead Paterson Kennedy to a 57-31 win over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Simmons tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists and three steals for Paterson Kennedy (6-7), which has won three of its last four games. Jaden Mason produced nine points, five rebounds and five assists while Jahquin Harrison contributed with nine points. Tyquan Dennis grabbed six rebounds and Miach Pierce had five.
Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Red Bank Regional - Boys basketball recap

Luke Schorr scored 24 points to lead Rumson-Fair Haven past Red Bank Regional 63-56 in Rumson. Rumson-Fair Haven (11-4) jumped out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter before taking an eight-point advantage into halftime. Despite being outscored 33-32 in the second half, it was not enough as Rumson-Fair Haven held on for the win.
Eagles safety has car stolen after playoff win over Giants

The outcome of Saturday’s game against the New York Giants was exciting news for Philadelphia fans. The Eagles were advancing to the NFC Championship. But things aren’t all perfect for everyone on the roster. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson revealed on an Instagram Live on Monday that someone has stolen his car.
Eagles’ Howie Roseman takes in Monday Night RAW

Howie Roseman had plans the Monday after a big weekend for his team. The Philadelphia Eagles executive vice present and general manager was spotted at the Wells Fargo Center for Monday Night RAW. It was the 30th anniversary edition of the World Wresting Entertainment’s Monday night event. BUY EAGLES...
Why Eagles’ Super Bowl chances could be impacted in how special teams stop this ‘explosive’ 49ers player

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay has been in his current position for two years, overseeing the return and coverage units and trying to keep the Eagles in an advantageous spot field position-wise. On Sunday, Clay will have to face his previous team, the San Francisco 49ers, in the NFC championship game being played at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday afternoon.
