Records reveal more reactions to Labrador's dismissal of Meridian park mom case

Someone in the Treasure Valley Is Posing As A Nampa Police Sgt.
First off, let's salute our local law enforcement for putting up with our BS day in and day out. Secondly, we have to specifically shout out Nampa police for their sense of humor in a situation that I would imagine would be infuriating to an actual officer. Who is Sgt....
Caldwell 17-year-old Kylie Welch earns Miss Teen Idaho Voice for Autism title
Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner honored 17-year-old Kylie Welch for earning the Miss Teen Idaho Voice for Autism title.
Boise & Meridian Police Respond to Officer Involved Shooting
Boise, Idaho — Tonight, January 23rd, 2023, the Boise Police Department and the Meridian Police Department are responding to an officer involved shooting on Fairview and Records. Officials are advising for drivers to avoid the area. "Boise Police and Meridian Police are on scene of an officer involved shooting...
Post Register
City settles lawsuit with Boise Police Officer
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - The City of Boise announced it has settled a whistleblower lawsuit with a current Boise Police Officer in the amount of $375,000. The City says Officer Norman Carter filed the lawsuit against the City and former Chief of Police William Bones. Officer Carter has been a police officer with BPD for 26 years.
KIVI-TV
Status conference reset for Fruitland woman accused of failing to report death of missing boy
PAYETTE, Idaho — No major update in Payette County Court Monday in the case against the Fruitland woman accused of failing to report the death of missing boy Michael Vaughan. Sarah Wondra was not present at her status conference Monday morning and there was no update given on her...
Post Register
Coroner ID's man shot and killed by Boise police officer
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials have identified the man who was shot and killed by a police officer on Monday as a 32-year-old Boise resident. The Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle said in a press release Tuesday that Eli Nash was pronounced dead in a parking lot Monday evening after attempts to save his life were unsuccessful. Riffle said the cause and manner of Nash's death was still pending.
Post Register
Woman accused of hiding death of Michael Vaughan in court
--Update-- The hearing for Sarah Wondra has been postponed until February 6th and 7th. CBS2 is working to gather more information and we will continue to update this story. A woman arrested for failing to report the death of Michael Vaughan will be in court at 9am on Monday. Sarah...
Ammon Bundy makes plea deal in St. Luke's Meridian trespassing case
BOISE, Idaho — On what was to be the first day of his trial on a misdemeanor trespassing charge, Ammon Bundy has made a plea deal in connection with his arrest outside St. Luke's Meridian in March 2022. Bundy, who ran as an independent for Idaho governor in 2022,...
Post Register
Nampa Police: Can you identify this man?
NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department are needing your help in identifying this thief. The suspect loaded his shopping cart with items at a local store and pushed it out the door without paying. He is described as a male adult, thirty years old, 5'10", 170lbs, full beard...
Idaho officer fatally shoots man while trying to arrest him
Police say a Boise police officer shot and killed a man while law enforcement officials were trying to take him into custody on alleged felony charges.
Post Register
BPD share number of police shootings over past years after shooting in Meridian
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department (BPD) shared the number of police shootings in previous years after an officer shot and killed a man wanted for felony charges on Monday. BPD says there were three officer-involved shootings in 2022 and five in 2021. In 2020 and 2019,...
Suspicious activity reported near West Boise school early Monday
BOISE, Idaho — A report of a suspicious person near Chinden Boulevard and Park Meadow Way had Boise Police searching a neighborhood near Cecil D. Andrus Elementary School Monday morning, but the school was not put on lockdown. The Boise Police Department said officers searched the area, but did...
Post Register
Boise Police shoot and kill wanted suspect in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: A Boise Police officer shot and killed a man wanted for felony charges around 4:30 p.m. while searching for him with Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Corrections. "This is not the result that we ever want," said Interim BPD Chief Ron...
Woman files tort claim against Boise over her dogs being removed from hot car, taken to humane society
What would you do if Animal Control took your dogs from a hot car to the Idaho Humane Society? For one Oregon woman, the answer was to file a tort claim. A tort claim is not the same as a lawsuit, it’s a notice someone believes a wrong has been committed and is preserving a right to sue. This claim, filed last month, was sent to the city of Boise and Ada County. ...
5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho
Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
Post Register
Nampa PD looking for stolen vehicle and strong-arm robbery suspect
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — On Jan. 24 at 8:57 a.m., Nampa Dispatch received a call from a resident in the 600 block of 6th Street S. reporting their vehicle was stolen as it was warming up in front of their home. A short time later, the vehicle was found abandoned in a nearby business parking lot.
AOL Corp
It battled ‘ignorance.’ This Meridian restaurant will be ‘unlike anything valley’s seen’
It started out as a proposed lounge, concert venue and event center called The Oasis — with plans to bring nightclub energy to the busy corner of Eagle and Ustick roads. But naysayers emerged. An unconvinced Meridian City Council voted no in 2021. Years after its initial unveiling, the...
eastidahonews.com
‘Roe is dead’: Anti-abortion groups rally at Idaho State Capitol to celebrate new laws
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Hundreds of community members met Saturday at Julia Davis Park and walked to the steps of the Idaho State Capitol for Right to Life of Idaho’s 50th annual “March for Life” rally in Boise. Anti-abortion groups across the country participated in the...
westerniowatoday.com
Idaho woman shares 19-day miscarriage on TikTok, says state’s abortion laws prevented her from getting care
(IDAHO) — An Idaho woman who documented her 19-day miscarriage on social media said it was days before she could receive care due to the state’s strict abortion laws. Carmen Broesder, 35, from Nampa — 20 miles west of Boise — a mother-of-one was just six weeks pregnant when she began miscarrying on Dec. 8. However, she said it took eight days before she was given any medicine to manage her pain and to expel embryonic tissue, and several more days for the miscarriage to end.
Post Register
City of Boise seeking applicants for vacant council seats
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – The City of Boise is ready to fill two vacant seats on the city council. Council member Lisa Sanchez vacated her District 3 seat and council member Elaine Clegg’s at-large seat will be vacant as she transitions to a new role with Valley Regional Transit.
