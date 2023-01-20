ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Records reveal more reactions to Labrador's dismissal of Meridian park mom case

By CAROLYN KOMATSOULIS ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com
Post Register
 4 days ago
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise & Meridian Police Respond to Officer Involved Shooting

Boise, Idaho — Tonight, January 23rd, 2023, the Boise Police Department and the Meridian Police Department are responding to an officer involved shooting on Fairview and Records. Officials are advising for drivers to avoid the area. "Boise Police and Meridian Police are on scene of an officer involved shooting...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

City settles lawsuit with Boise Police Officer

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - The City of Boise announced it has settled a whistleblower lawsuit with a current Boise Police Officer in the amount of $375,000. The City says Officer Norman Carter filed the lawsuit against the City and former Chief of Police William Bones. Officer Carter has been a police officer with BPD for 26 years.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Coroner ID's man shot and killed by Boise police officer

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials have identified the man who was shot and killed by a police officer on Monday as a 32-year-old Boise resident. The Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle said in a press release Tuesday that Eli Nash was pronounced dead in a parking lot Monday evening after attempts to save his life were unsuccessful. Riffle said the cause and manner of Nash's death was still pending.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Woman accused of hiding death of Michael Vaughan in court

--Update-- The hearing for Sarah Wondra has been postponed until February 6th and 7th. CBS2 is working to gather more information and we will continue to update this story. A woman arrested for failing to report the death of Michael Vaughan will be in court at 9am on Monday. Sarah...
FRUITLAND, ID
Post Register

Nampa Police: Can you identify this man?

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department are needing your help in identifying this thief. The suspect loaded his shopping cart with items at a local store and pushed it out the door without paying. He is described as a male adult, thirty years old, 5'10", 170lbs, full beard...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Boise Police shoot and kill wanted suspect in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: A Boise Police officer shot and killed a man wanted for felony charges around 4:30 p.m. while searching for him with Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Corrections. "This is not the result that we ever want," said Interim BPD Chief Ron...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Woman files tort claim against Boise over her dogs being removed from hot car, taken to humane society

What would you do if Animal Control took your dogs from a hot car to the Idaho Humane Society? For one Oregon woman, the answer was to file a tort claim. A tort claim is not the same as a lawsuit, it’s a notice someone believes a wrong has been committed and is preserving a right to sue. This claim, filed last month, was sent to the city of Boise and Ada County. ...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho

Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Nampa PD looking for stolen vehicle and strong-arm robbery suspect

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — On Jan. 24 at 8:57 a.m., Nampa Dispatch received a call from a resident in the 600 block of 6th Street S. reporting their vehicle was stolen as it was warming up in front of their home. A short time later, the vehicle was found abandoned in a nearby business parking lot.
NAMPA, ID
westerniowatoday.com

Idaho woman shares 19-day miscarriage on TikTok, says state’s abortion laws prevented her from getting care

(IDAHO) — An Idaho woman who documented her 19-day miscarriage on social media said it was days before she could receive care due to the state’s strict abortion laws. Carmen Broesder, 35, from Nampa — 20 miles west of Boise — a mother-of-one was just six weeks pregnant when she began miscarrying on Dec. 8. However, she said it took eight days before she was given any medicine to manage her pain and to expel embryonic tissue, and several more days for the miscarriage to end.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

City of Boise seeking applicants for vacant council seats

Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – The City of Boise is ready to fill two vacant seats on the city council. Council member Lisa Sanchez vacated her District 3 seat and council member Elaine Clegg’s at-large seat will be vacant as she transitions to a new role with Valley Regional Transit.
BOISE, ID

