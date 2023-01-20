ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Colonia defeats Robbinsville - Girls basketball recap

Mattison Chiera tallied 17 points to lead Colonia past Robbinsville 45-31 in Colonia. Colonia (9-7) sprang out to a 19-7 lead in the first quarter before taking a 10-point advantage into halftime. Colonia also outscored Robbinsville 20-16 in the second half. Taylor Derkack added 14 points for Colonia while Ava...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023

The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournamentseeds have been finalized and Phillipsburg s the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the second round will be played on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The quarterfinals will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, and the semifinals will take place at Warren Hills on Saturday, Feb. 11. The final is set for Friday, Feb. 17, and will also be held at Centenary University.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times wrestling notebook: Sipowicz hungry for big senior season

Cutting weight comes with the territory for wrestlers. But there was nothing that could have prepared David Sipowicz for the ordeal he had to endure last year. The Schalick/Cumberland senior 215-pounder is in the middle of an incredible bounce-back season, having posted a 16-3 record through Monday’s matches with 15 pins. His accomplishments are even more impressive when you consider that he was in and out of the hospital last year with a bacterial infection that attacks the stomach.
PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Red Bank Regional - Boys basketball recap

Luke Schorr scored 24 points to lead Rumson-Fair Haven past Red Bank Regional 63-56 in Rumson. Rumson-Fair Haven (11-4) jumped out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter before taking an eight-point advantage into halftime. Despite being outscored 33-32 in the second half, it was not enough as Rumson-Fair Haven held on for the win.
RUMSON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 1 Delbarton over Princeton Day - Boys Ice Hockey recap

Michael Padula and Timmy Galvin led the way for Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, with one goal and three assists each in its 7-0 win over Princeton Day. Nick Faccone was the only multi-goal scorer for Delbarton with two goals. Jack Olsen, Max Pendy and Trip Pendy also recorded goals. Jason Cai made 20 saves for the shutout.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s unbeaten wrestlers list is shrinking as cutoff day approaches

We dropped our first unbeaten wrestlers list last week, and in this edition, some grapplers were removed as they now own a loss and the ones who remain have new win totals. While the cutoff date is a bookmark more so for teams, it’s a day that lets wrestlers know the season is beyond halfway over. The competition only rises from this point on.
NJ.com

ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio gets N.J. honor

The All Sports Museum of Southern New Jersey announced Tuesday that Sal Paolantonio will be inducted into their Hall of Fame. The ESPN national correspondent is a longtime South Jersey resident and has been the host of the NFL Matchup Show for 20 years. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
NJ.com

Eagles safety has car stolen after playoff win over Giants

The outcome of Saturday’s game against the New York Giants was exciting news for Philadelphia fans. The Eagles were advancing to the NFC Championship. But things aren’t all perfect for everyone on the roster. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson revealed on an Instagram Live on Monday that someone has stolen his car.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Eagles’ Howie Roseman takes in Monday Night RAW

Howie Roseman had plans the Monday after a big weekend for his team. The Philadelphia Eagles executive vice present and general manager was spotted at the Wells Fargo Center for Monday Night RAW. It was the 30th anniversary edition of the World Wresting Entertainment’s Monday night event. BUY EAGLES...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Radio host ‘pissed off’ by Eagles’ Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles are going the the NFC Championship for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2018. And to do that, the Birds beat the New York Giants, 38-7, on Saturday in the divisional round. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s celebratory head bobs were captured on camera, which you can watch here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Second egg spotted in N.J. bald eagle nest (VIDEO)

New Jersey’s bald eagle population is continuing to rise. Another bald eagle egg was recently spotted at Duke Farms in Hillsborough Township. It’s the second egg caught on the nature preserve’s livestream for 2023. The nest’s eggs are another sign of the soaring bald eagle population in...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

