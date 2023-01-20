ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wcyb.com

ETSU names interim athletic director Dr. Richard Sander to permanent position

ETSU named interim athletic director Dr. Richard Sander to the permanent athletic director position on Monday. Sander was named the interim athletic director in August 2022 following the resignation of Scott Carter. Sander previously served as athletic director from 2013 to 2017. This is a breaking story and will be...
wcyb.com

Abingdon receives two "USA Today 10 Best" nominations

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — The town of Abingdon, Virginia is receiving national recognition, from USA Today. USA Today 10 Best has nominated Abingdon two times, for two different awards. Abingdon has been nominated for the 'Best Small Town Food Scene'. This is the 5th year Abingdon has been nominated...
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Washington County, Tenn. sheriff's office wins $1 million grant for new programs

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Washington County, Tennessee sheriff's department is launching a new program aimed at reducing the number of people returning to jail. "You start off with arresting the grandfather, and then you get the father, and now you're having the grandson,” Sheriff Keith Sexton said of the problem. “That's the thing with programs like this. You can put someone in jail and they become quote-unquote 'clean and sober,' but they never become whole."
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Man shoots woman before committing suicide in Smyth County, police say

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WCYB) — A man shot a woman before committing suicide in Smyth County Saturday, according to police. Police received a call around 8 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident happening at Warhawk Lane in Chilhowie, according to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler. Police found a woman, identified...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA

