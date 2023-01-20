WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Washington County, Tennessee sheriff's department is launching a new program aimed at reducing the number of people returning to jail. "You start off with arresting the grandfather, and then you get the father, and now you're having the grandson,” Sheriff Keith Sexton said of the problem. “That's the thing with programs like this. You can put someone in jail and they become quote-unquote 'clean and sober,' but they never become whole."

