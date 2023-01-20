Read full article on original website
Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
Dagny Slomack leads Newark Academy over Cedar Grove - Girls basketball recap
Dagny Slomack sank five 3-pointers in her game-high 29 points, five rebounds and six steals as Newark Academy won, 46-28, over Cedar Grove in Livingston. Slomack scored 18 of her points in the first half as Newark Academy (14-2) jumped out to a 29-9 lead at halftime. Jillian Blanchfield paced...
Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournamentseeds have been finalized and Phillipsburg s the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the second round will be played on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The quarterfinals will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, and the semifinals will take place at Warren Hills on Saturday, Feb. 11. The final is set for Friday, Feb. 17, and will also be held at Centenary University.
Boys basketball: Simmons powers Paterson Kennedy past Bergen Tech
Z’yaire Simmons finished with a double-double to help lead Paterson Kennedy to a 57-31 win over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Simmons tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists and three steals for Paterson Kennedy (6-7), which has won three of its last four games. Jaden Mason produced nine points, five rebounds and five assists while Jahquin Harrison contributed with nine points. Tyquan Dennis grabbed six rebounds and Miach Pierce had five.
Girls basketball: Calandruccio stars as Spotswood downs Metuchen (PHOTOS)
Lizzie Calandruccio finished with 16 points to help lift Spotswood to a 44-27 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. Violet Tharney tallied nine points while Allie Costantino and Ava Fama each produced eight points for Spotswood (13-3), which won its fourth straight game and 10 of its last 11. Katie Gray...
Colonia defeats Robbinsville - Girls basketball recap
Mattison Chiera tallied 17 points to lead Colonia past Robbinsville 45-31 in Colonia. Colonia (9-7) sprang out to a 19-7 lead in the first quarter before taking a 10-point advantage into halftime. Colonia also outscored Robbinsville 20-16 in the second half. Taylor Derkack added 14 points for Colonia while Ava...
Alec Stein rallies Golda Och over Weequahic in OT - Boys basketball recap
Alec Stein led with 23 points, including four 3-pointers and going three of four from the line, as Golda Och won in overtime, 50-46, over Weequahic in Newark. Ari Jacob added 10 points for Golda Och (5-7), which trailed 10-2 in the first quarter but bounced back to make it a 42-42 tie to end regulation.
Donte Dubose-Carter leads Nutley over Shabazz - Boys basketball recap
Donte Dubose-Carter nailed five 3-pointers in his 22 points as Nutley held on to an early lead to win at home, 56-54, over Shabazz. Erik Thompson sank three 3-pointers in his 13 points for Nutley (5-12), which opened with a 17-12 run and held on. Eugene Crossland put in a...
Girls basketball: Augustyniak, Mayer lead Lyndhurst past North Arlington
Lexi Augustyniak tallied 14 points and Sam Mayer had 12 to help lead Lyndhurst to a 41-36 win over North Arlington in North Arlington. Kyla Marino chipped in with seven points for Lyndhurst (10-7), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Skyla Acosta led North Arlington (10-5) with 14 points. The...
Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Red Bank Regional - Boys basketball recap
Luke Schorr scored 24 points to lead Rumson-Fair Haven past Red Bank Regional 63-56 in Rumson. Rumson-Fair Haven (11-4) jumped out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter before taking an eight-point advantage into halftime. Despite being outscored 33-32 in the second half, it was not enough as Rumson-Fair Haven held on for the win.
Essex County Tournament second preliminary round boys basketball recaps for Jan. 23
Terrell Wifong scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds to help 21st-seeded West Orange down 28th-seeded Barringer, 48-36, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in West Orange. West Orange (9-6) next travels to 12th-seeded Science Park on Thursday. Ronald Christophe added eight points and another...
Mikayla Blakes hits milestone as No. 6 Rutgers Prep takes No. 9 Gill St. Bernard’s
Mikayla Blakes topped the 1,000-point milestone in bringing 29 points and 10 rebounds as Rutgers Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 75-36, over No. 9 Gill St. Bernard’s in Somerset. The talented guard is only the second junior in school history to reach the milestone, and...
WATCH LIVE: No. 2 Bergen Catholic wrestles trio of national powers on NJ.com this week
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, continues to test itself with a tough dual schedule. On Wednesday, the Crusaders host No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.) before two more national powers await. They will also welcome Wyoming Seminary (PA) to Oradell on Friday and then Blair on Saturday....
Girls Bowling Top 10, Jan. 24: Couple teams move up, familiar face re-joins the fold
Brick Memorial still has the No. 1 spot and it doesn’t look like the Mustangs will be relinquishing its lofty ranking any time soon. Brick Memorial remains undefeated after taking down Toms River North and South this past week. Howell also remains at the No. 2 spot. Howell won...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 5: last two unbeaten teams fall on fateful weekend
Just one week after the final area girls basketball team fell from the unbeaten ranks, the last two undefeated area boys teams lost within 18 hours of each other on a wild weekend of action. Many Mercer County fans were hoping that the Colonial Valley Conference contest between Trenton and...
Videographer Killed In Union County Crash
A 61-year-old videographer was killed in a crash Friday, on Route 22 in Mountainside.Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 when he went off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said.Damon was pronounced dead at the scene. He …
Driver killed in Route 22 crash is ID’d by cops
Authorities have identified the 61-year-old driver killed in a crash Friday morning on Route 22 in Mountainside. Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. when he veered off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said. Damon was pronounced dead at the scene following life-saving...
First Storm Of Season Bringing Snow, Gusty Winds To Much Of NJ, Eastern PA
The first storm of the season is shaping up for parts of New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, with snow and gusty winds expected all day Wednesday, Jan. 25. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisor for Morris, Sussex, Warren, western Passaic counties, Berks, Lehigh, Monroe and Carbon counties, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
14 N.J. projects awarded $24M in grants to plant more than 4K trees, restore marshes
The state Department of Environmental Protection has announced $24.3 million in grants to 14 towns to plant more than 4,000 trees in projects intended to add foliage to urban areas, revitalize marshes and restore forests. “New Jersey will avoid the worst effects of our changing climate not only by reducing...
East Hanover Man Missing From Lehigh University
Officials at Lehigh University are seeking the public's help in locating a missing student. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student from New Jersey, was reported missing Friday, Jan. 20. Foul play is not suspected. Daniel is a university center facilities work-study student. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt...
