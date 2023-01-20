ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap

Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023

The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournamentseeds have been finalized and Phillipsburg s the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the second round will be played on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The quarterfinals will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, and the semifinals will take place at Warren Hills on Saturday, Feb. 11. The final is set for Friday, Feb. 17, and will also be held at Centenary University.
Boys basketball: Simmons powers Paterson Kennedy past Bergen Tech

Z’yaire Simmons finished with a double-double to help lead Paterson Kennedy to a 57-31 win over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Simmons tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists and three steals for Paterson Kennedy (6-7), which has won three of its last four games. Jaden Mason produced nine points, five rebounds and five assists while Jahquin Harrison contributed with nine points. Tyquan Dennis grabbed six rebounds and Miach Pierce had five.
Colonia defeats Robbinsville - Girls basketball recap

Mattison Chiera tallied 17 points to lead Colonia past Robbinsville 45-31 in Colonia. Colonia (9-7) sprang out to a 19-7 lead in the first quarter before taking a 10-point advantage into halftime. Colonia also outscored Robbinsville 20-16 in the second half. Taylor Derkack added 14 points for Colonia while Ava...
Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Red Bank Regional - Boys basketball recap

Luke Schorr scored 24 points to lead Rumson-Fair Haven past Red Bank Regional 63-56 in Rumson. Rumson-Fair Haven (11-4) jumped out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter before taking an eight-point advantage into halftime. Despite being outscored 33-32 in the second half, it was not enough as Rumson-Fair Haven held on for the win.
Videographer Killed In Union County Crash

A 61-year-old videographer was killed in a crash Friday,  on Route 22 in Mountainside.Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 when he went off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said.Damon was pronounced dead at the scene. He …
Driver killed in Route 22 crash is ID’d by cops

Authorities have identified the 61-year-old driver killed in a crash Friday morning on Route 22 in Mountainside. Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. when he veered off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said. Damon was pronounced dead at the scene following life-saving...
East Hanover Man Missing From Lehigh University

Officials at Lehigh University are seeking the public's help in locating a missing student. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student from New Jersey, was reported missing Friday, Jan. 20. Foul play is not suspected. Daniel is a university center facilities work-study student. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt...
