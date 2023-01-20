ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

Houston Chronicle

Tornado wreaks significant damage across southeast Houston

Severe weather brought at least one tornado to areas southeast of downtown Houston encompassing Pasadena, Baytown, portions of Beltway 8 and Deer Park. Houston is used to flooding and hurricanes, though tornados—while not unheard of—do not typically arrive and wreak the amount of damage such as that sustained by the region on Tuesday. The Houston area usually sees seven tornados a year, according to a Houston Chronicle report, but they are typically weaker EF-0 or EF-1 tornadoes with winds reaching a maximum of 110 mph.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Is now the time to buy a house in Houston? Experts say yes.

Why Houston homebuyers shouldn’t be scared of high interest rates. A mortgage broker and realtor explain why now is the time to buy a home. The real estate landscape has been one of upheaval since the COVID-19 lockdown of 2020. Suddenly, sellers found themselves with open houses outlawed and moving plans halted as the world teetered on the edge of uncertainty.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Shell chemicals plant in Deer Park reports 'flaring' due to tornado in the area

The oil and gas company Shell announced Tuesday afternoon that its chemicals facility located in Deer Park south of Houston was experiencing an incident after a violent tornado passed through the area. In a follow up announcement, Shell confirmed that the incident resulted in the site flaring due to the day's weather events.
DEER PARK, TX

