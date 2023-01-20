Severe weather brought at least one tornado to areas southeast of downtown Houston encompassing Pasadena, Baytown, portions of Beltway 8 and Deer Park. Houston is used to flooding and hurricanes, though tornados—while not unheard of—do not typically arrive and wreak the amount of damage such as that sustained by the region on Tuesday. The Houston area usually sees seven tornados a year, according to a Houston Chronicle report, but they are typically weaker EF-0 or EF-1 tornadoes with winds reaching a maximum of 110 mph.

