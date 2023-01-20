ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stefon Diggs mystified by Power Slap League: ‘What am I watching?’

By Michael Blinn
 4 days ago

Stefon Diggs isn’t exactly sure what to make of Dana White’s Power Slap League.

The Bills receiver posted commentary to his Instagram Story over video of Sheena Bathory’s brutal knockout of Kortney Olsen in Wednesday’s premier episode.

“This some crazy sh-t right here,” he said. “They be out here smacking the sh-t out of each other.”

Stefon Diggs wasn’t quite sure what to make of the Power Slap League.
Getty Images

Diggs, seemingly taking some time to relax ahead of Sunday’s divisional round showdown with the Bengals , seemed taken aback by the TBS programming.

“What am I watching? I never watch TV anymore only Netflix and this what be on TV Jesus Christ,” Diggs wrote on his Story. “Is this a real sport?”

Indeed it is.

Stefon Diggs reacting to power slap competition got me crying 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tGl9eqE63b

— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 19, 2023
Sheena Bathory’s is slapped by Kortney Olsen in the premier of ‘Power Slap: Road to the Title.’
TBS

The UFC-backed league featured individual matches between two opponents who alternate between “striker” and “defender” roles. A striker — determined by seeding or coin toss — has 30 seconds to wind up and deliver a slap, while the defender has 30 seconds to recover. Matches can go from 3-5 rounds, and a defender who is knocked down has a 10-count to get back on their feet and continue. If there is no knockout, judges score each round on a 10-point system.

The league’s TBS debut was delayed a week after video of White slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve went public — and it has not come without its detractors, such as ex-WWE wrestler and neuroscientist Chris Nowinski.

I believe adults can choose to do dangerous jobs if they understand the risks & reasonable efforts are made to protect them.
But head hits with no defense is just sad. It reminds us that people who don't take the risks often exploit those who do. pic.twitter.com/nC8xNWKimF

— Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) January 17, 2023

“This is so sad” Nowinski tweeted. “Dana White & TBS should be ashamed. Pure exploitation. What’s next, ‘Who can survive a stabbing’?

“I believe adults can choose to do dangerous jobs if they understand the risks & reasonable efforts are made to protect them. But head hits with no defense is just sad. It reminds us that people who don’t take the risks often exploit those who do.”

