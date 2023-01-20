ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Broncos considering surprise candidate for head coach

The Denver Broncos are at least considering an unexpected candidate for their vacant head coach position. Broncos interim coach Jerry Rosburg expressed interest in the permanent job and his candidacy will at least be considered, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Rosburg outlined his vision for the Broncos in a year-end meeting and the organization... The post Report: Broncos considering surprise candidate for head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Brian Flores lands head coach interview

Brian Flores will be getting another look for a head coach job. The Arizona Cardinals plan to interview Flores for their head coach vacancy, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported on Sunday. The Cardinals plan to interview former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for their vacant head-coaching position early this week, per source. — Jonathan Jones... The post Report: Brian Flores lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports

Rodgers trade could have ripple effect that impacts Bears' plans

There's a chance that Aaron Rodgers' final game as a Green Bay Packer at Soldier Field took place on Dec. 4 when he saluted Bears fans following a 28-19 win in Week 13. On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the prospect of the Packers trading Rodgers this offseason is "a real possibility." If Rodgers has indeed played his final game in green and gold, his exit could have an impact on a pivotal offseason for the division rival he has owned since 2008.
NBC Sports

Mattress Mack shades Dak after loss to 49ers costs him $2M

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the gambling losses. The Dallas Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers in NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium proved to be costly for the team and one high-stakes gambler. Local Texas mattress salesman, Jim McIngvale, also known as "Mattress Mack," is known...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton's Surprise Interview

Sean Payton is set to meet with another NFL team this week. The former head coach of the New Orleans Saints is going to meet with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, per multiple reports. He will interview for their head-coaching job.  Payton has had a busy last few weeks as he's already met ...
NBC Sports

Report: Ravens interview Zac Robinson

The Ravens have added another interview of an offensive coordinator candidate to their list. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Ravens have interviewed Rams quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Zac Robinson for the position. Robinson also interviewed for the Chargers this week. Robinson just wrapped up his fourth...
Larry Brown Sports

Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job

Vic Fangio is generating plenty of interest for defensive coordinator positions, and we now know of another team that may try to hire the veteran coach. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported over the weekend that Fangio is “expected to receive strong consideration” for the Dolphins’ vacant defensive coordinator job. It is not yet clear... The post Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Comeback

NFL Insider shares shocking Sean Payton report

As former Saints head coach Sean Payton continues to interview for various NFL jobs, one NFL Insider thinks that Payton may reverse course again and decide to sit out next year too. Albert Breer appeared on “The Day Patrick Show” Friday and said that Payton could change his mind again and decide to sit out Read more... The post NFL Insider shares shocking Sean Payton report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Request Interview with Saints Coach

On Saturday evening, the Minnesota Vikings expanded their search for their next defensive coordinator. After extending a request to the Pittsburgh Steelers for an interview with Brian Flores, and now, the Vikings request an interview with New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. The Vikings are on the search for...
The Comeback

Saints massive Sean Payton demand revealed

Over the past few weeks, it’s become clear that several different NFL teams would like to hire former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. But Payton is still under contract with the Saints, and they sure aren’t going to let him go to another team for free. Any team that wants to bring on Read more... The post Saints massive Sean Payton demand revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots zero in on adding Adrian Klemm to offensive staff

The Patriots have already added Bill O’Brien to their coaching staff and appear to be close to adding another offensive assistant. According to Mike Giardi of NFL Media, New England has zeroed in on Adrian Klemm to join their staff. Albert Breer of SI.com reported that the Patriots would...
NBC Sports

Tom Brady’s response to Jim Gray was a strange overreaction

Last night, a surprisingly belligerent quote emerged from quarterback Tom Brady‘s podcast, during which he was asked about his football future for 2023 and replied with a pair of F bombs. “If I knew what I was going to fucking do, I would’ve already fucking done it,” Brady said....

