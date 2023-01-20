Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.Source MoneyUtica, NY
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Related
The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York
New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
Oneida Nation Paid $254 Million to NYS Vendors in 2022
Officials with the Oneida Indian Nation say they spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars with outside vendors across New York State last year, and contributed an additional $85 million directly to state and local governments. The numbers come from an annual economic impact assessment done by the...
Ounces of Narcotics, Illegal Guns Seized From Vehicles in CNY Sting
Several ounces of cocaine and heroin/fentanyl were confiscated by New York State Police as part of a several-days long effort to crackdown on illegal drug and weapons trafficking in the city of Syracuse and town of Salina. The four-day operation conducted by NYSP's Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) out of Troop...
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
Rumors Flying AMF Pin-o-Rama Bowling Alley in Utica Closing This Summer
Is the AMF Pin-O-Rama bowling alley in Utica, New York closing this Summer? That's the rumor. There are a number of posts on social media about the possible end to the AMF Pin-O-Rama on Genesee Street. William J Fortino posted the sad news on Facebook after hearing it from a...
The 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York
I would dare to guess that most of my readers came up through schools in districts that were much smaller and more rural in nature than the 12 huge schools on this list. I know I did. But did you ever imagine what it would be like to attend one of the larger schools in Upstate New York? Those schools with multiple floors of bustling hallways and packed school bus rides. Those schools where you may not actually know every person in your graduating class.
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally
Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
Did You Know? One of The Highest Points of Route 20 is in Central New York
Believe it or not... there's more history to Route 20 in New York State than you might have known!. What some people argue is the best scenic route through the state and country, others just call it their commute to and from work. Regardless, Route 20 stretches on for a LONG time and has a ton of history to it's name.
Utica Cops Offer Safety Tips Amid Spate of Delivery Driver Robberies
Officials with the Utica Police Department are offering a list of several safety tips for area food delivery drivers as they continue to investigate multiple robberies. Cops say the incidents have happened at multiple locations across the city, and involve much more than someone simply grabbing the food and running off without proper payment. Instead, Utica Police say in many cases the driver is held-up at gunpoint with the perps robbing them of food, personal property and money.
A+ Reviews as Aqua Vino Restaurant Opens in New Hartford
My wife and I had an awesome experience on Friday night at the soft opening of the new Aqua Vino Restaurant at the former Outback Steakhouse at The Orchard in New Hartford. I have to say, this is a great addition to the New Hartford lineup of restaurants. There were...
New York Ranked One of the Worst States to Retire… Here’s Why
It's no surprise not many people head to New York to retire... but how did we rank this poorly?. WalletHub just came out with their report ranking "2023's Best States to Retire". They took a number of statistics into consideration, including Cost of Living, Health Care, and Quality of Life.
New York State Targets Firearm Distributors Over Ghost Gun Parts
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion today, Friday, January 13, 2023, against ten national gun distributors. The motion is for a preliminary injunction against the companies demanding that they halt sales of 'ghost gun' parts in New York State. Attorney General James is asking a federal court to step in to stop the manufacturers from selling, shipping, distributing, or supplying unfinished frames or receivers to any customers in New York.
Eager Crew from Upstate NY to Rumble this week on Family Feud!
Survey Says: An Upstate NY family will be appearing on the hit game show Family Feud this week and their run starts tonight!. A second family from Upstate New York is ready to tussle on TV after announcing the date(s) they're scheduled to appear on The Family Feud. This is...
Where Are the Best Places to See Moose in New York State?
Spotting a moose in New York is a rare occasion. These elusive creatures tend to keep to themselves but every once and a while you will hear a story about a moose traveling through someone's backyard or the parking lot at work. If you want to spot a moose you can't rely on these random sightings.
Finally Some Snow! Just in Time for Annual CNY Cardboard Sled Races
Thank you Mother Nature! There's finally some snow and just in time for the annual Cardboard Classic Sled Races in Central New York. Grab those old boxes lying around the house and put them to good use. Build and decorate your cardboard sled. Then get ready to race at The Lanterns in Clayville, New York on Saturday, February 4 at 1 PM. The best part - all proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.
Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York
I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
Sue, Syracuse University’s Famous Red-Tailed Hawk, Has Died
Sue, the popular red-tailed hawk that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has passed away. Several people reported seeing a felled hawk on the campus grounds on the evening of January 13th. The bird was taken to Page Wildlife Center in Manlius and treated for head trauma, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries.
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?
It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
Top 5 Places To Star Gaze In Or Around Central New York
Looking for amazing places to look up at the stars here in Upstate New York in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas? You have plenty of amazing spots to choose from. This story was inspired by a growing list on Reddit asking about star gazing in Syracuse. Here's some of those top spots from that list:
Major Retailer Closing Last Central New York Store After Nearly 50 Years
It's the end of an era. A major retailer is closing its last store in Central New York after nearly 50 years in business. JC Penney is closing the Oswego store that opened in 1977. The doors will shut for a final time in May. Liquidation sales will begin in February, according to Syracuse.com.
96.9 WOUR
Marcy, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wour.com/
Comments / 0