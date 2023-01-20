ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York

New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
Oneida Nation Paid $254 Million to NYS Vendors in 2022

Officials with the Oneida Indian Nation say they spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars with outside vendors across New York State last year, and contributed an additional $85 million directly to state and local governments. The numbers come from an annual economic impact assessment done by the...
The 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York

I would dare to guess that most of my readers came up through schools in districts that were much smaller and more rural in nature than the 12 huge schools on this list. I know I did. But did you ever imagine what it would be like to attend one of the larger schools in Upstate New York? Those schools with multiple floors of bustling hallways and packed school bus rides. Those schools where you may not actually know every person in your graduating class.
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally

Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
Utica Cops Offer Safety Tips Amid Spate of Delivery Driver Robberies

Officials with the Utica Police Department are offering a list of several safety tips for area food delivery drivers as they continue to investigate multiple robberies. Cops say the incidents have happened at multiple locations across the city, and involve much more than someone simply grabbing the food and running off without proper payment. Instead, Utica Police say in many cases the driver is held-up at gunpoint with the perps robbing them of food, personal property and money.
New York State Targets Firearm Distributors Over Ghost Gun Parts

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion today, Friday, January 13, 2023, against ten national gun distributors. The motion is for a preliminary injunction against the companies demanding that they halt sales of 'ghost gun' parts in New York State. Attorney General James is asking a federal court to step in to stop the manufacturers from selling, shipping, distributing, or supplying unfinished frames or receivers to any customers in New York.
Where Are the Best Places to See Moose in New York State?

Spotting a moose in New York is a rare occasion. These elusive creatures tend to keep to themselves but every once and a while you will hear a story about a moose traveling through someone's backyard or the parking lot at work. If you want to spot a moose you can't rely on these random sightings.
Finally Some Snow! Just in Time for Annual CNY Cardboard Sled Races

Thank you Mother Nature! There's finally some snow and just in time for the annual Cardboard Classic Sled Races in Central New York. Grab those old boxes lying around the house and put them to good use. Build and decorate your cardboard sled. Then get ready to race at The Lanterns in Clayville, New York on Saturday, February 4 at 1 PM. The best part - all proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.
Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York

I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
Sue, Syracuse University’s Famous Red-Tailed Hawk, Has Died

Sue, the popular red-tailed hawk that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has passed away. Several people reported seeing a felled hawk on the campus grounds on the evening of January 13th. The bird was taken to Page Wildlife Center in Manlius and treated for head trauma, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries.
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?

It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
Top 5 Places To Star Gaze In Or Around Central New York

Looking for amazing places to look up at the stars here in Upstate New York in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas? You have plenty of amazing spots to choose from. This story was inspired by a growing list on Reddit asking about star gazing in Syracuse. Here's some of those top spots from that list:
