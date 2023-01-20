Read full article on original website
KUTV
Salt Lake County sees first year-over-year home price drop since 2011
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home prices in Salt Lake County fell in December compared to the year before – the first year-over-year price decline in more than a decade. According to new data from UtahRealEstate.com, released to KUTV 2News by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, the median sales price for a Salt Lake County single-family home in December 2022 was $541,900. That’s nearly six percent less than December 2021 when the median price was $575,000.
KUTV
Salt Lake City mayor looks to future of Ballpark neighborhood ahead of Bee's departure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Time is running out for the Salt Lake Bee's time at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City. When the team moves to South Jordan in 2025, Salt Lake Mayor Erin Mendenhall said the goal is to not have the stadium space sit empty. "When...
KUTV
UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
KUTV
Second bronze statue of coffee-drinking bear stolen in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A popular bronze bear statue has been stolen for the second time in Park City. Police said the statue, made by a local artist for $8,000, is three to four feet tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. It was the second statue created for the area after the first was stolen in October of 2018; it was never recovered.
KUTV
Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
KUTV
Salt Lake police update community on drug trafficking investigation, warn of bath salts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police Department Chief Mike Brown joined representatives of other law enforcement agencies Tuesday morning to provide a community update on a lengthy drug trafficking investigation concerning the illicit drug bath salts that has been impacting the Salt Lake Valley and it's surrounding areas.
KUTV
Three injured during shooting at Salt Lake hotel birthday celebration
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three individuals were injured in a Salt Lake City hotel during a hotel birthday celebration where shots were fired. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received information that two people were shot at a hotel located at 230 West 500 South, known as the Crystal Inn, a short time after 2 a.m. Tuesday.
KUTV
Auto-pedestrian crash in Bountiful injures 20-year-old; man transported by ambulance
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Bountiful police on Tuesday morning confirmed a man was transported to the hospital after being involved in an auto pedestrian crash. The incident happened in the area of 500 West and 1500 South near the border of Woods Cross and Bountiful just before 7 a.m. The...
KUTV
Man in critical condition after riding bike into traffic; impairment suspected
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after reportedly attempting to ride a bike across a crosswalk against a red light, authorities said. The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 4500 South and Highland Drive. Sgt. Melody Cutler with...
KUTV
Road rage incident leads to rollover crash that closes I-15 off-ramp in Draper
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A road rage incident in Draper led to one of the involved vehicles rolling over and crashing, Utah Highway Patrol troopers said. They said the crash happened just after 5:20 p.m. on Sunday. More from 2News. UHP officials said the vehicle drove into the gore...
KUTV
UHP: Drivers raced, flipped one another off before rollover crash on I-15
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Two drivers sped, raced and flipped each other off before one of the vehicles rolled over in a road rage crash, officials said. They said two vehicles were involved in the incident on between 10600 South and Bangerter Highway on I-15 southbound Sunday night. Witnesses...
KUTV
Salt Lake police arrest fugitive with illegally possessed firearm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fugitive was arrested this weekend by Salt Lake City officers who said the man had an illegally possessed handgun. The investigation began on Saturday just after 12:40 a.m. when detectives found a car associated with the fugitive, 42-year-old Jose Leon Johnson, near 400 North Pamela Way.
KUTV
Man arrested after 14-year-old kidnapping victim contacts officials through SafeUT app
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man has been charged with kidnapping after police said the teenage victim used the SafeUT app to get help. Police were dispatched on Saturday to a call regarding a 14-year-old girl who they said had been abducted by an older man and was being held at an Airbnb.
KUTV
Abduction suspect reportedly turned herself in after receiving AMBER Alert
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 7-year-old West Jordan was located less than a half-hour after authorities issued an AMBER Alert announcing the girl's abduction. The woman accused in the abduction allegedly drove to the nearest police station after receiving the AMBER Alert naming her as a suspect. The...
KUTV
Man in serious condition after being hit by driver arrested for DUI on shoulder of I-15
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was hospitalized in serious condition after he was hit while working on a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of southbound I-15. Trooper Mike Alexander with Utah Highway Patrol said a disabled vehicle was pulled over on the side of I-15 at Beck Street/US-89, or mile marker 313, on Saturday evening.
KUTV
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing wife in Weber County home
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested in Weber County after allegedly shooting and killing his wife, who he claimed had been "asking him to kill her for a while now due to the amount of pain she has been in." Deputies said they responded to a residence...
KUTV
Utah state lawmaker calls for resignation of voucher lobbyist
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah state lawmaker is calling for the resignation of Allison Sorensen, the executive director of Education Opportunity for Every Child, after Sorensen allegedly told a group of people that she wants to "destroy public education." This revelation comes after Sorensen's group and others...
KUTV
Bill advances requiring police to conduct assessment for domestic violence incidents
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill introduced in the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee has moved forward after a unanimous vote. S.B. 117 will require law enforcement to conduct a lethality assessment when responding to a report of domestic violence between intimate partners. Data shared...
KUTV
Sundance 2023: 'Theater Camp' is too self-indulgent to fulfill its comedic potential
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Theater Camp. Writers: Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt. Starring: Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edibiri. Category: U.S. Dramatic Compettion. Genre: Comedy. Tickets, Online Screenings: Click Here. Sundance Synopsis: As summer rolls around again, kids are...
KUTV
Utah Center Branden Carlson & Ski Coach Fredrik Landstet On Talkin' Utes
January 22, 2023 — The Utes Branden Carlson leads the basketball team averaging 17 points and 7 rebounds per game, but in an era when so many players transfer why has Carlson remained committed to the Utes for six years, through a church mission and coaching change? He explains in this edition of Talkin' Sports.
