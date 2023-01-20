ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

Salt Lake County sees first year-over-year home price drop since 2011

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home prices in Salt Lake County fell in December compared to the year before – the first year-over-year price decline in more than a decade. According to new data from UtahRealEstate.com, released to KUTV 2News by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, the median sales price for a Salt Lake County single-family home in December 2022 was $541,900. That’s nearly six percent less than December 2021 when the median price was $575,000.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Second bronze statue of coffee-drinking bear stolen in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A popular bronze bear statue has been stolen for the second time in Park City. Police said the statue, made by a local artist for $8,000, is three to four feet tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. It was the second statue created for the area after the first was stolen in October of 2018; it was never recovered.
PARK CITY, UT
KUTV

Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Three injured during shooting at Salt Lake hotel birthday celebration

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three individuals were injured in a Salt Lake City hotel during a hotel birthday celebration where shots were fired. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received information that two people were shot at a hotel located at 230 West 500 South, known as the Crystal Inn, a short time after 2 a.m. Tuesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Salt Lake police arrest fugitive with illegally possessed firearm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fugitive was arrested this weekend by Salt Lake City officers who said the man had an illegally possessed handgun. The investigation began on Saturday just after 12:40 a.m. when detectives found a car associated with the fugitive, 42-year-old Jose Leon Johnson, near 400 North Pamela Way.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah state lawmaker calls for resignation of voucher lobbyist

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah state lawmaker is calling for the resignation of Allison Sorensen, the executive director of Education Opportunity for Every Child, after Sorensen allegedly told a group of people that she wants to "destroy public education." This revelation comes after Sorensen's group and others...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy