6 Atlanta protesters face domestic terrorism charges

(NewsNation) — More than a dozen arrests have been made in the last week as protests over the construction of a police training facility just outside Atlanta turned violent. The death of one of those protesters, who authorities say exchanged gunfire with police before ultimately being shot and killed by officers, set off a firestorm in the city.
Out of those arrested in Atlanta weekend protest, only 1 is from Georgia

(NewsNation) — Atlanta police said a peaceful protest quickly turned violent over the weekend with broken windows, a police car set on fire and at least six people arrested. Police said peaceful protests, reportedly opposing the building of a police training center, started at around 5 p.m. Saturday. Once the marching protesters reached the intersection of Ellis Street and Peachtree Street, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum says a group inside the crowd started shattering windows and attacking police cruisers.
