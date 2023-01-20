Read full article on original website
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
At least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting in California, besides injuries, and the shooter is still at free.Sherif SaadMonterey Park, CA
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deeann Gruenewald lives next to Chaparral Street in Salinas and it’s littered with potholes. “It makes it a real danger. And even backing out of your driveway," Gruenewald said. Grunewald said that these potholes have caused damage to her vehicle. “It causes damage to your personal vehicles,” Gruenewald said. “If you don't The post People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes appeared first on KION546.
Portions of Big Sur community facing long-term isolation
– The County of Monterey Department of Emergency Management in conjunction with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, Big Sur Fire Department, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, and the Big Sur community, are working on a plan to meet the needs of residents that are essentially cut off from vital services due to multiple landslides on State Highway 1.
Monterey County looking for community feedback on future housing projects
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): On Friday night, Monterey County officials announced are looking for community feedback on adequate housing projects for all income levels in unincorporated areas of the county. County officials said they will use the feedback to develop the Sixth Cycle Housing Element Update document. Officials said that the document will feature housing The post Monterey County looking for community feedback on future housing projects appeared first on KION546.
Emergency repair work begins in Santa Cruz after storms battered coast
The recent storms battered the coast of Santa Cruz County, where major portions of the walkway and road were washed away along the iconic West Cliff Drive.
KSBW.com
Monterey County is seeking additional FEMA disaster assistance
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — After a series of atmospheric storms swept over the Central Coast, Monterey County is seeking additional FEMA disaster assistance for damages throughout the county. Sheriff Nieto, along with officials from the Office of Emergency Services, Monterey County Water Resources, State Parks, Cal Fire, Monterey County...
KSBW.com
Convoy for the Big Sur area scheduled for Jan. 24 and 27
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — A section of the Big Sur Coast has beencut off due to slides making parts of Highway 1 unpassable. Caltrans has coordinated and brought at least one convoy to the area and now they plan to have two more. Nicholas Pascoulli, communications director for Monterey...
lookout.co
Devastated by storms and denied by insurance, Lompico residents navigate uncertain recovery
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Since a colossal New Year’s Eve storm caused part of the hillside that his house sits on to collapse, Benjamin Short has been in a constant daily battle to save his home.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin
OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
KSBW.com
Do you haves sandbags you don't need and live in Watsonville? The city has a place you can drop them off
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — If you have sandbags you don't need anymore, the city of Watsonville has a place you can drop them off. A sandbag drop-off site will remain open until Friday of this week for residents to dispose of their sandbags properly. Sandbags are being accepted at the...
San Jose middle schools students evaluated after skunk spray detected
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Several students at Sunrise Middle School in San Jose were evaluated and released on Monday after a “noxious outdoor odor” was reported at the school, according to the San Jose Fire Department. The school told KRON4 that the odor was skunk spray. The students are unharmed. Firefighters were at the […]
KTVU FOX 2
After Biden's visit, some residents express concern about rebuilding in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Thursday night, community leaders in Santa Cruz County gathered with federal and local agencies to discuss ways to move forward after the storms. FEMA, Red Cross, PG&E and first responders were all on hand to answer questions from residents most affected. Dozens of people came out...
SLO Sheriff’s plan to expand the search area for Kyle Doan
San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Drone Team continue to search for five-year-old Kyle Doan who was last seen over a week ago. The post SLO Sheriff’s plan to expand the search area for Kyle Doan appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Clara County
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the mountains east of San Martin Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened just before 6 a.m. about 5.6 miles northeast of San Martin in the Diablo Range. It reached a depth of just over 3.5 miles. No damage or […]
montereycountyweekly.com
While Chualar’s wastewater treatment plant is out of commission, Soledad is treating its wastewater.
During the recent winter storms, Monterey County’s wastewater treatment plant in the unincorporated South County community of Chualar was under water as the Salinas River flooded, and sewage was released into the river, according to a memo prepared by Soledad’s interim city manager J. Edward Tewes for Soledad City Council.
Watsonville Police investigating shooting homicide in the Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court area
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Monday afternoon, Watsonville Police announced that they are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 39-year-old Watsonville man. Officers said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. on Sunday night in the area of Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court. Officers said that their preliminary investigation is indicating that The post Watsonville Police investigating shooting homicide in the Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court area appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Second Harvest activates Mobile Food Pantry in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE—Today between 1-4pm, a community outreach team from Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) will visit flood victims in Watsonville to see if they are in need of immediate food. The free mobile food pantry is part of Second Harvest’s response to the recent historic storms that resulted in many...
KSBW.com
Arrest made in 2021 rape and kidnapping in Monterey county
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — An arrest has been made for a rape and kidnapping. According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, the rape happened on May 15, 2021. On that day, deputies responded to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas a little after 5 a.m. on a report of a possible victim who had been drugged and sexually assaulted.
No injuries reported after residential fire in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a residence Sunday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department (SJFD) said on Twitter. The blaze happened on Mueller Avenue, and no injuries have been reported. It is unknown at this time if any residents of the building were displaced. SJFD sent out the initial […]
actionnewsnow.com
Woman dies, man hospitalized in I-5 crash Sunday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose woman died in a crash on Interstate 5 Sunday morning, according to the CHP Willows. The CHP said the 68-year-old woman, Susan Beach, was driving north at about 70 mph on Interstate 5 when she drove off the road for an unknown reason around 6 a.m.
KSBW.com
Remembering the impact Buffalo Soldiers had on Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Buffalo Soldiers were some of the first African-Americans to serve in the regular U.S. Army and became heroes for the role they played in American history, famously charging up San Juan Hill with Teddy Roosevelt's rough riders and fighting bravery in the Indian Wars, but what few people know is that they eventually ended up in Monterey and what they built might surprise you.
