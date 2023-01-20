ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deeann Gruenewald lives next to Chaparral Street in Salinas and it’s littered with potholes.  “It makes it a real danger. And even backing out of your driveway," Gruenewald said. Grunewald said that these potholes have caused damage to her vehicle. “It causes damage to your personal vehicles,” Gruenewald said. “If you don't The post People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Portions of Big Sur community facing long-term isolation

– The County of Monterey Department of Emergency Management in conjunction with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, Big Sur Fire Department, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, and the Big Sur community, are working on a plan to meet the needs of residents that are essentially cut off from vital services due to multiple landslides on State Highway 1.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County looking for community feedback on future housing projects

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): On Friday night, Monterey County officials announced are looking for community feedback on adequate housing projects for all income levels  in unincorporated areas of the county. County officials said they will use the feedback to develop the Sixth Cycle Housing Element Update document. Officials said that the document will feature housing The post Monterey County looking for community feedback on future housing projects appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County is seeking additional FEMA disaster assistance

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — After a series of atmospheric storms swept over the Central Coast, Monterey County is seeking additional FEMA disaster assistance for damages throughout the county. Sheriff Nieto, along with officials from the Office of Emergency Services, Monterey County Water Resources, State Parks, Cal Fire, Monterey County...
KSBW.com

Convoy for the Big Sur area scheduled for Jan. 24 and 27

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — A section of the Big Sur Coast has beencut off due to slides making parts of Highway 1 unpassable. Caltrans has coordinated and brought at least one convoy to the area and now they plan to have two more. Nicholas Pascoulli, communications director for Monterey...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin

OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
SAN MARTIN, CA
KRON4 News

3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the mountains east of San Martin Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened just before 6 a.m. about 5.6 miles northeast of San Martin in the Diablo Range. It reached a depth of just over 3.5 miles. No damage or […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville Police investigating shooting homicide in the Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court area

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Monday afternoon, Watsonville Police announced that they are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 39-year-old Watsonville man. Officers said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. on Sunday night in the area of Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court. Officers said that their preliminary investigation is indicating that The post Watsonville Police investigating shooting homicide in the Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court area appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Second Harvest activates Mobile Food Pantry in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE—Today between 1-4pm, a community outreach team from Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) will visit flood victims in Watsonville to see if they are in need of immediate food. The free mobile food pantry is part of Second Harvest’s response to the recent historic storms that resulted in many...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Arrest made in 2021 rape and kidnapping in Monterey county

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — An arrest has been made for a rape and kidnapping. According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, the rape happened on May 15, 2021. On that day, deputies responded to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas a little after 5 a.m. on a report of a possible victim who had been drugged and sexually assaulted.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

No injuries reported after residential fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a residence Sunday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department (SJFD) said on Twitter. The blaze happened on Mueller Avenue, and no injuries have been reported. It is unknown at this time if any residents of the building were displaced. SJFD sent out the initial […]
SAN JOSE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman dies, man hospitalized in I-5 crash Sunday

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose woman died in a crash on Interstate 5 Sunday morning, according to the CHP Willows. The CHP said the 68-year-old woman, Susan Beach, was driving north at about 70 mph on Interstate 5 when she drove off the road for an unknown reason around 6 a.m.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Remembering the impact Buffalo Soldiers had on Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — The Buffalo Soldiers were some of the first African-Americans to serve in the regular U.S. Army and became heroes for the role they played in American history, famously charging up San Juan Hill with Teddy Roosevelt's rough riders and fighting bravery in the Indian Wars, but what few people know is that they eventually ended up in Monterey and what they built might surprise you.
MONTEREY, CA

