Ted Rivers

Popular TV Shows Set in New Hampshire: Your State on Screen

New Hampshire is a state known for its picturesque mountains, charming small towns, and rich history. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this beautiful state. From supernatural comedies to political dramas, New Hampshire has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.
Snow again to impact storm-weary New Hampshire for Wednesday, Thursday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — More snow is on the way to New Hampshire after the state was hit by two strong winter storms in a matter of a few days. The seven most northern counties in New Hampshire are under a winter storm warning and the rest of southern New Hampshire is under a winter weather advisory ahead of the storm set to move in Wednesday afternoon.
New Hampshire Ice Castles announces opening date

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. - More than a month after the official start to winter, the Ice Castles finally have an opening date.The popular New Hampshire attraction will open Friday, January 27 - the latest opening in the season since it opened a decade ago because of the mild weather."Mother Nature has thrown us a few challenges this season, which delayed our opening," CEO Kyle Standifird said. "While winter doesn't always come on our schedule, it always comes eventually."The Ice Castles features ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains, colorful towers of ice and, new this year, an adults-only bar. The Polar Pub will be serving up signature beers and other winter-themed alcoholic drinks to those 21 and older at a bar made out of ice.Click here for ticket information. Admission ranges from $20-29 for adults and $15-22 for kids under 12, with the weekends being more expensive.  
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 22-23, 2023

A winter storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
Video: Heavy snow, followed by change to rain in New Hampshire

A brief break in the active weather Tuesday, then another storm system will bring more snow starting Wednesday afternoon. A changeover to wintry mix and rain is expected in the southern half of the state by Wednesday night. Rain and snow moves out Thursday with a clearing trend for late week.
Have You Visited New England’s Forgotten ‘Bermuda Triangle’?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. After the reboot of Unsolved Mysteries, the success of Dateline, and the rise of true crime and paranormal podcasts, it’s curious that one of New England’s eeriest unsolved phenomena has remained as shrouded as its setting.
15 Dog Breeders In New Hampshire – Find A Perfect Dog

If you decide it is time to bring a new furry family member into your home, these 15 dog breeders in New Hampshire will surely help you find your perfect pooch. Whether you are looking for a big dog or a small dog, a purebred or a designer dog — we’ve gathered a list of all the best dog breeders in New Hampshire to help you in your search.
New Hampshire families participate in National School Choice Week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire families were checking out all their options Saturday for where to go to school. Fifty education providers were in Manchester for a National School Choice Week event. About 1,500 families came out to hear from charter schools, home school co-ops, micro schools and online...
Snow totals to vary across New Hampshire; a closer look at what communities could see

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Just as one storm moves out, another storm is set to bring a messy mix of snow, sleet, and rain to New Hampshire. Central and southwestern parts of the state could see some higher totals this time around. This includes higher elevations of the Monadnock Region, Lake Sunapee, Upper Valley, Lakes Region, and White Mountains where 5-8" of accumulation is likely.
