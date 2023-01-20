ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Washington Examiner

Granholm dismisses fears about refilling oil reserve despite failed pilot effort

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Monday that her agency will be able to refill the emergency oil stockpile without trouble despite a lack of interest in an earlier purchase attempt. "I have no concerns that we will be able to...
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Washington Examiner

Jeffries says agreement reached with House Republicans on committee ratios

House Democratic leadership has reached an agreement with Republican counterparts on the remaining committee ratios for this term, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) announced Sunday. Jeffries made the announcement in a letter to colleagues reviewed by the Washington Examiner. Republicans control the House 222-212, which is identical to the...
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event

Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

Voters: Go ahead, shut down the government

Most voters believe that uncontrolled federal spending is the reason Washington has burst through the debt ceiling again, and they’re OK with shutting the government down until Democrats and Republicans come up with the needed cuts to bring down the debt. According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, voters...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Massive liberal charities steered millions to Chinese groups tied to its government

Two of the largest liberal charities in the United States handed millions of dollars in grants to entities in China linked to the Chinese Communist Party, documents show. The Bill and Melinda Gates and Ford foundations, two highly influential nonprofit groups influencing left-leaning causes, combined in 2021 to give over $39 million to China, according to their latest tax forms. Some of these funds were directed to Chinese universities and government agencies involved in military research to further the CCP's global influence, filings reveal.
Washington Examiner

Gov. Kristi Noem threatens charges for pharmacists over abortion medication

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and Attorney General Marty Jackley notified pharmacists operating in the state on Tuesday that they could face prosecution if they dispense abortion medication, following a recent Food and Drug Administration's rule change that expands access to the drugs. The Republican officials told pharmacies that...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Communist China won't escape its economic-demographic trap

Speaking in Davos, Switzerland, this week, Vice Premier Liu He said that the Chinese economy would return to fast growth sooner than expected. Liu offered confidence "that in 2023 China’s growth will most likely return to its normal trend. The Chinese economy will see a significant improvement." Liu is...
Washington Examiner

Democrats propose legislation for new protections for abortion information

Two California Democrats unveiled legislation Tuesday that would restrict health providers from disclosing personal health information related to an abortion without the patient's permission, strengthening privacy protections for reproductive health information guaranteed under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Reps. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) and Anna Eshoo (D-CA) introduced the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

New York voters overwhelmingly want George Santos to resign: Poll

A majority of New York voters want their newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to resign from office, according to a recent poll. About 59% of voters in the state say Santos should step down from office, with that opinion shared by a large number of both Republicans and Democrats, according to a new survey by the Siena College Research Institute. Only 17% said Santos should finish out his two-year term, with another 23% who said they had no opinion.
NEW YORK STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court denies pause in statutory limitations for veteran's benefit claim

In its first opinion of the term, the Supreme Court ruled Monday against a veteran asking to claim retroactive disability benefits, saying he was not eligible for a pause in statutory limitations. The court ruled unanimously, 9-0, in its decision of Arellano v. McDonough that Section 5110(b)(1) of 38 U.S.C....
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate 2023: New Mexico residents can still claim check worth up to $500

Many New Mexico residents are still eligible for tax rebates worth up to $500. Residents who did not yet file a 2021 New Mexico personal income tax return and are not claimed as dependents on another's tax return can file through May 31, 2023, and receive a rebate, according to the New Mexico Tax and Revenue Department. The window for those who have filed has closed.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Washington Examiner

Pence will 'fully cooperate' with House Oversight after classified documents found at Indiana home

Mike Pence has promised to cooperate with the House Oversight Committee after classified documents were found at the former vice president's Indiana home. Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said Pence contacted his committee about the documents and pledged to "fully cooperate" with an investigation. Pence is the third executive branch official found to be in possession of classified documents in recent years after sensitive records were found at both President Joe Biden's and former President Donald Trump's homes.
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Mirror, mirror: White House flings Republican attacks back at GOP

The White House has been lashing out at Republicans lately on issues such as immigration, crime, transportation, and the economy — the very issues on which the Biden administration has been attacked itself. As President Joe Biden's team prepares for a debt ceiling fight in the weeks ahead, press...

