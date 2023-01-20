Clinton County community reacts to potential industrial site

CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – Mid-Michigan business owners and Clinton County leaders said the push to bring high-tech manufacturing to Eagle Township is at the very early stage.

They hosted a public meeting on Thursday to get feedback from community members and those living nearby.

Many have concerns.

Several speakers pressed the Eagle Township board about a possible industrial site coming to the community, from questions on rezoning farming land to what businesses would be allowed.

“If it’s Chinese, get them the heck out. If we’re moving industry back into this country, if it’s American-owned company or companies, that’s fine,” one resident said.

Bob Trezise, President and CEO of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership, told 6 News in a phone interview that 1,400 acres of land in the township is controlled by the group.

He said LEAP and county leaders are in the early stages of prep work that would be needed if any high-tech manufacturer were to propose a new plant.

He called the site owned by Michigan State University an “oasis” for research and logistics.

Eagle Township supervisor Patti Schafer confirmed the push.

She hopes any plans become a long-term investment in the community.

“We want something that’s going to be here and if it’s going to help Michigan and the United States, we’ll work with what we need to,” said Schafer.

She said while that does not mean rezoning right now, the county is looking to change the future land use map, which would make way for development later.

“If we just review our land use map and there is no development it can still be farmed, it can still stay the way it is because the land use map is just an idea. It’s like your budget at home. This is what you see in five or 10 years and we revisit it every five years,” she said.

Schafer a consulting firm working with the county plans to host an open house at the Eagle town hall in march to get more input from people who leave nearby.

