ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Union County school board to consider calendar changes

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Board of Education is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the 2023-24 academic calendar amid lawsuits over an earlier start date that was unanimously approved last month. The board voted in December to start school on Aug. 9, 2023....
UNION COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

City of Charlotte approves solar farm agreement, property sale

CHARLOTTE— On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council approved a number of various projects and funding allocations throughout the city, one of which being the approval of a new agreement with Duke Energy and a 35-megawatt solar farm in Iredell County. The new agreement will bring the City closer to meeting its 2030 carbon-free goal, but it will cost the city more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Disappearing shopping carts costing its taxpayers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shopping carts are disappearing from stores and it's costing taxpayers. Abandoned shopping carts are making their way into neighborhoods. Experts say it's all because of a rising number of homeless people using the carts to hold belongings. Officials across the country now finding carts everywhere from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Hickory Police Chief receives 2022 Outstanding Service Award

HICKORY, N.C. — Last week, Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant received the 2022 Outstanding Service Award at the annual conference banquet for the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police. The association, made up of state law enforcement executives, gives the award to a police chief whose dedication and...
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

Atrium Health unveils mobile unit dedicated to women’s health care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health announced it's expanding its mobile services and fleet of mobile medical units to serve its communities in need. In a news release, the health care provider said the "Drive to Thrive" initiative is one of the nation’s first mobile units dedicated solely to women’s health care.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Changes are coming to dozens of CMS schools. Now’s the time to speak up.

This article appeared first in Ann Doss Helms' weekly newsletter about schools and education. Sign up to get the news in your inbox first here. If there hadn’t been a Title IX civil trial involving Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools going on in federal court last week, the release of an updated CMS plan for bonds, buildings, boundaries and magnet programs probably would have gotten more media attention. It’s going to have a huge impact on schools across the county — and on Mecklenburg County taxpayers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 man dies in Kannapolis shooting

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was killed in a shooting on Sunday. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot on Pacific Court on Sunday around 1:15 p.m. At the scene, police found Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez, 18,...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Mooresville hires new Building Permitting & Inspections director

Tommy Rowland as the new Building Permitting & Inspections director for the Town of Mooresville. Rowland has more than 22 years of experience of building inspection experience in North Carolina. Most recently, he served as the mechanical/plumbing code administrator for Mecklenburg County. He previously worked with the City of Gastonia and the City of Hickory.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Company cited, fined over Charlotte Airport worker’s death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A company has been fined and cited over a worker’s death last year, the North Carolina Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Charlotte Airport worker electrocuted, officials say Charlotte-based Rosendin Electric Inc. will have to pay $14,502 for one alleged serious violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte woman's business vandalized with hate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is speaking out after her business was vandalized in what she described as a racially motivated attack last September. Angel Pittman said she’s loved doing hair since she was a little kid. She dreamed of transforming her buses into a salon. But instead, the buses were damaged, and she believes it was all because of the color of her skin.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

American Airlines flight attendants picketing Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines flight attendants are picketing Tuesday as they push for big changes at Charlotte Douglas and other airports across the country. The flight attendants said they're calling for better pay, better benefits and rest requirements. Organizers say morale is low as crews have to work long days with little rest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Heavy rain, storms possible Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The WCNC Charlotte Weather Team wants you to be Weather Aware Wednesday because of the chance of thunderstorms. The entire Charlotte region will see periods of heavy rain Wednesday morning. Arriving in Charlotte around 7 a.m., the heavy rain will begin earlier to the west and alter to the east. Drivers can expect periods of heavy rain and ponding on the roadway.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy