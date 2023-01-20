Read full article on original website
WCNC
Everyone counts: Gaston, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties to hold annual point-in-time count
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Many communities are beginning their point-in-time counts this week. Gaston, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties will exercise the counts on Tuesday, Jan. 24. As part of the process, volunteers fan out through those counties looking to count unsheltered individuals. The count is important to secure federal...
WCNC
Union County school board to consider calendar changes
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Board of Education is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the 2023-24 academic calendar amid lawsuits over an earlier start date that was unanimously approved last month. The board voted in December to start school on Aug. 9, 2023....
qcnews.com
City of Charlotte approves solar farm agreement, property sale
CHARLOTTE— On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council approved a number of various projects and funding allocations throughout the city, one of which being the approval of a new agreement with Duke Energy and a 35-megawatt solar farm in Iredell County. The new agreement will bring the City closer to meeting its 2030 carbon-free goal, but it will cost the city more.
Disappearing shopping carts costing its taxpayers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shopping carts are disappearing from stores and it's costing taxpayers. Abandoned shopping carts are making their way into neighborhoods. Experts say it's all because of a rising number of homeless people using the carts to hold belongings. Officials across the country now finding carts everywhere from...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools considering some changes to its school calendar
SALISBURY, N.C. — Rowan-Salisbury Schools are discussing new calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year. The school district wants to start early on Aug. 19 and end on May 22. There are certain schools and districts that are allowed to start early due to certain programs, and Rowan-Salisbury is one of those districts.
Hickory Police Chief receives 2022 Outstanding Service Award
HICKORY, N.C. — Last week, Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant received the 2022 Outstanding Service Award at the annual conference banquet for the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police. The association, made up of state law enforcement executives, gives the award to a police chief whose dedication and...
Atrium Health unveils mobile unit dedicated to women’s health care
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health announced it's expanding its mobile services and fleet of mobile medical units to serve its communities in need. In a news release, the health care provider said the "Drive to Thrive" initiative is one of the nation’s first mobile units dedicated solely to women’s health care.
Changes are coming to dozens of CMS schools. Now’s the time to speak up.
This article appeared first in Ann Doss Helms' weekly newsletter about schools and education. Sign up to get the news in your inbox first here. If there hadn’t been a Title IX civil trial involving Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools going on in federal court last week, the release of an updated CMS plan for bonds, buildings, boundaries and magnet programs probably would have gotten more media attention. It’s going to have a huge impact on schools across the county — and on Mecklenburg County taxpayers.
WCNC
Lawmakers trying to increase penalties for those who intentionally destroy electrical infrastructure
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Lawmakers from both North Carolina and South Carolina are pushing for change they say will better protect electric facilities. A call to action comes after a series of attacks on the power grids in the Carolinas. Federal data analyzed by WCNC Charlotte shows not only...
WBTV
Crash closes ramp to I-77 at Westinghouse Blvd. in south Charlotte
It’s unknown if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash or if there are any injuries. Pedestrian struck, killed on U.S. 21 south of Rock Hill, troopers say. One person is dead after a crash in York County Wednesday night, troopers said. ‘Slowpoke’ drivers...
1 man dies in Kannapolis shooting
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was killed in a shooting on Sunday. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot on Pacific Court on Sunday around 1:15 p.m. At the scene, police found Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez, 18,...
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville hires new Building Permitting & Inspections director
Tommy Rowland as the new Building Permitting & Inspections director for the Town of Mooresville. Rowland has more than 22 years of experience of building inspection experience in North Carolina. Most recently, he served as the mechanical/plumbing code administrator for Mecklenburg County. He previously worked with the City of Gastonia and the City of Hickory.
Company cited, fined over Charlotte Airport worker’s death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A company has been fined and cited over a worker’s death last year, the North Carolina Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Charlotte Airport worker electrocuted, officials say Charlotte-based Rosendin Electric Inc. will have to pay $14,502 for one alleged serious violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of […]
Charlotte woman's business vandalized with hate
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is speaking out after her business was vandalized in what she described as a racially motivated attack last September. Angel Pittman said she’s loved doing hair since she was a little kid. She dreamed of transforming her buses into a salon. But instead, the buses were damaged, and she believes it was all because of the color of her skin.
WCNC
Gaston, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties holding PIT count
Many communities are starting to take their point-in-time counts. Their goal is to find as many unsheltered individuals as they can.
North Carolina, South Carolina in top 5 for US housing price increases
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — House prices in North Carolina and South Carolina saw some of the largest increases over the past year, according to a new study from Santa Monica realtors. South Carolina house prices rose 19.2% over the past year, which was the second-highest increase nationwide. North Carolina, meanwhile,...
American Airlines flight attendants picketing Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines flight attendants are picketing Tuesday as they push for big changes at Charlotte Douglas and other airports across the country. The flight attendants said they're calling for better pay, better benefits and rest requirements. Organizers say morale is low as crews have to work long days with little rest.
CMPD catches 2 juveniles after stolen Hyundai drives erratically, crashes by Meck Co. jail
CHARLOTTE — A stolen Hyundai SUV was driving recklessly through west Charlotte Tuesday morning, speeding down the shoulder of Interstate 77 and nearly crashing into several cars. Its driver and passenger escaped the vehicle after it crashed near the Mecklenburg County jail. Police apprehended two juveniles in the incident.
cn2.com
Chester Schools on “Secure Hold” as Deputies Investigate Suspicious Phone Calls to Middle School
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County School District sent out the following message to parents this Monday morning after Chester Middle School received phone calls regarding violence against the school. “Chester Middle School received phone calls this morning regarding violence against the school. As a result, the...
Heavy rain, storms possible Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The WCNC Charlotte Weather Team wants you to be Weather Aware Wednesday because of the chance of thunderstorms. The entire Charlotte region will see periods of heavy rain Wednesday morning. Arriving in Charlotte around 7 a.m., the heavy rain will begin earlier to the west and alter to the east. Drivers can expect periods of heavy rain and ponding on the roadway.
WCNC
