10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Public Schools Are Looking For Additional Help
There has been a lot going on in the Buffalo Schools lately, both inside and outside the classroom. From Bennett High School winning the New York State football championship to significant changes and concerns with how transportation has been in the district, the BPS is thriving in some areas and in desperate need of change in others.
wbfo.org
New Siena poll finds Gov. Hochul’s approval growing — and support for much of her agenda
Two weeks after her State of the State address, a new poll finds New Yorkers give Governor Kathy Hochul her best job approval rating ever. The Siena College Research Institute Poll of registered voters shows Hochul's job approval coming in at 56%, up 7 points from last month, with 36% disapproving. Siena’s Steve Greenberg says Hochul’s approval is up sharply from last month.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul pushes back on criticism about gas appliance proposal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even as she was delivering good news for three communities — $10 million awarded to the city of Dunkirk and $4.5 million each to the villages of Lancaster and Wellsville for downtown revitalization projects — Gov. Kathy Hochul was aware many of the Western New Yorkers at her event Monday were likely still thinking about what happened in Orchard Park the day before.
NYS GOP lawmakers oppose Gov. Hochul's natural gas ban proposal
Governor Kathy Hochul's state Scoping Plan, which she released earlier this month, has been met with some push back about it being a bad idea.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County readjusts income guidelines for county property tax exemptions for seniors, people with disabilities
Niagara County Legislator Rick Abbott on Monday said the Niagara County Legislature has passed two local laws to readjust the income guidelines for county property tax exemptions for seniors (65-plus) and people with disabilities, so more people can take advantage of the program – and those who are receiving the exemption do not lose them.
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul cooks with gas stoves while pushing ban in new buildings
Gov. Hochul wants to start banning gas stoves in new homes by 2025 – but critics say she’s full of hot air. The pushback is targeting Hochul’s personal use of fossil fuels on gas ranges at the Executive Mansion in Albany and at her private pad in Buffalo. “The governor’s push to ban gas stoves appears to be as hypocritical as it is ridiculous,” Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R-Fulton) fumed. “One has to wonder how many times she’s fired up her own gas stove since declaring them environmentally unsafe in her State of the State Address,” he added. In two years,...
wbfo.org
Buffalo What's Next | Business progress and family struggles
Charley Fisher from BUILD has an optimistic take on the possibility for business development on Buffalo's East side, and points to a surge in the Broadway-Fillmore area as proof of what might occur elsewhere. Then, University at Buffalo family sociologist Ashley Barr, Assoc. Professor of Sociology at SUNY Buffalo, reveals some of her recent research on how racial discrimination has a contagion effect that spreads among family members and romantic partners, beyond the person facing any individual racist act.
National Grid and Back to Basics Ministries to hold event to assist community
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion on Thursday.
Inside N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s ‘Catastrophic’ Meltdown Over One Judge
Late last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul sought the input of New York’s most powerful labor unions as she weighed a critical decision: who to appoint as chief judge of the Empire State’s highest court.The freshly elected Democrat offered up a list of potential candidates for her labor allies to consider. According to three sources with knowledge of the discussions, there was only one name on the list that bothered them.That name ended up being the one that Hochul announced as her nominee: Hector LaSalle.From labor unions to abortion rights groups, key Democratic constituencies came out of the woodwork to oppose...
30 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
These 30 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. James, Kenneth Wayne. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION...
Western New York Church Puts “Satan” On Their Sign?
One church in Western New York may have tried to be a little too clever on their sign, and it’s upsetting a lot of people. People don’t like to talk about the evils of the world, and those who are religious don’t exactly enjoy talking about Satan.
wutv29.com
Buffalo school board votes to remove McKinley principal
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Board of Education has voted to remove the current principal of McKinley High School and relocate him to another school, but about half of the teachers at McKinley say they want him to stay. Eight staff members at the school, including all the union delegates...
WKBW-TV
Student fights flood the hallway at McKinley High School
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — New cell phone videos show students fighting inside McKinley High School in Buffalo Thursday. We blurred the videos because the students involved are underage. One source tells 7 News the huge brawl that erupted inside the school was "like an insurrection" and "students have no...
wellsvillesun.com
Human trafficking happens in Allegany County
Read about a recent NYS Police investigation involving very young children. Human trafficking is real and it does happen even here. What is needed to abolish human trafficking?. 1. Awareness: educational campaigns, presentations, forums, word of mouth and online education through social media – check out The Potter’s Hands Foundation...
Huge Brawl Caught On Video At Buffalo High School
A Buffalo High School that has developed a reputation for violence is back in the spotlight again after a huge fight. It was described to WKBW Channel 7 as an "insurrection." Cell phone video captured the brawl, which took place inside McKinley High School in Buffalo on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The removal of the current principal, Moustafa Khalik, was approved by the Buffalo School Board at its session Wednesday evening. Andrea Augello, English teacher, and Buffalo Teachers Federation delegate told WKBW that 44 of 46 McKinley teachers want him to remain as the principal "because they believe he's making a difference."
Sweet Buffalo Monday: Hamburg resident looking for kidney donor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26-year-old Brianna Digiacomo of Hamburg has been battling polycystic kidney disease her whole life. After her body rejected a kidney from a loved one during her first surgery a few years ago, she is looking for a kidney donor to save her life. Diagacomo, her aunt Tara Ziemann and close family […]
WIVB
$120,000 donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital courtesy of Josh’s Jaqs and JA17 coffee
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An additional $120,000 has been donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital from Josh’s Jaqs and JA17 coffee blend sales. Ty Ballou of PLB Sports and Entertainment joined Buffalo Kickoff Live on Sunday to discuss the new donation, what it means and more. You can...
Incarcerated person dies following medical emergency in Niagara County
The sheriff's office announced an investigation is underway after an incarcerated person died following a medical emergency at the Niagara County Correctional Facility.
Buffalo Crossings development jumps another hurdle
The Buffalo Crossing Development finally may be coming to fruition. According to an email from Carl Davis of HAMM Equities, the project has an anticipated completion date of January 2024. The development on Route 34, just north of the Route 22/322 interchange, has seen numerous delays and false starts. During...
An Alligator Was Found in Western New York
Someone dumped an alligator in the water here in Buffalo. This is an absolutely wild story that happened to Western New York and thankfully, everyone, and the alligator are fine.
Comments / 6