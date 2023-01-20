ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Public Schools Are Looking For Additional Help

There has been a lot going on in the Buffalo Schools lately, both inside and outside the classroom. From Bennett High School winning the New York State football championship to significant changes and concerns with how transportation has been in the district, the BPS is thriving in some areas and in desperate need of change in others.
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

New Siena poll finds Gov. Hochul’s approval growing — and support for much of her agenda

Two weeks after her State of the State address, a new poll finds New Yorkers give Governor Kathy Hochul her best job approval rating ever. The Siena College Research Institute Poll of registered voters shows Hochul's job approval coming in at 56%, up 7 points from last month, with 36% disapproving. Siena’s Steve Greenberg says Hochul’s approval is up sharply from last month.
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul pushes back on criticism about gas appliance proposal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even as she was delivering good news for three communities — $10 million awarded to the city of Dunkirk and $4.5 million each to the villages of Lancaster and Wellsville for downtown revitalization projects — Gov. Kathy Hochul was aware many of the Western New Yorkers at her event Monday were likely still thinking about what happened in Orchard Park the day before.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul cooks with gas stoves while pushing ban in new buildings

Gov. Hochul wants to start banning gas stoves in new homes by 2025 – but critics say she’s full of hot air. The pushback is targeting Hochul’s personal use of fossil fuels on gas ranges at the Executive Mansion in Albany and at her private pad in Buffalo. “The governor’s push to ban gas stoves appears to be as hypocritical as it is ridiculous,” Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R-Fulton) fumed. “One has to wonder how many times she’s fired up her own gas stove since declaring them environmentally unsafe in her State of the State Address,” he added. In two years,...
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

Buffalo What's Next | Business progress and family struggles

Charley Fisher from BUILD has an optimistic take on the possibility for business development on Buffalo's East side, and points to a surge in the Broadway-Fillmore area as proof of what might occur elsewhere. Then, University at Buffalo family sociologist Ashley Barr, Assoc. Professor of Sociology at SUNY Buffalo, reveals some of her recent research on how racial discrimination has a contagion effect that spreads among family members and romantic partners, beyond the person facing any individual racist act.
BUFFALO, NY
TheDailyBeast

Inside N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s ‘Catastrophic’ Meltdown Over One Judge

Late last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul sought the input of New York’s most powerful labor unions as she weighed a critical decision: who to appoint as chief judge of the Empire State’s highest court.The freshly elected Democrat offered up a list of potential candidates for her labor allies to consider. According to three sources with knowledge of the discussions, there was only one name on the list that bothered them.That name ended up being the one that Hochul announced as her nominee: Hector LaSalle.From labor unions to abortion rights groups, key Democratic constituencies came out of the woodwork to oppose...
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

30 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week

These 30 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. James, Kenneth Wayne. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo school board votes to remove McKinley principal

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Board of Education has voted to remove the current principal of McKinley High School and relocate him to another school, but about half of the teachers at McKinley say they want him to stay. Eight staff members at the school, including all the union delegates...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Student fights flood the hallway at McKinley High School

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — New cell phone videos show students fighting inside McKinley High School in Buffalo Thursday. We blurred the videos because the students involved are underage. One source tells 7 News the huge brawl that erupted inside the school was "like an insurrection" and "students have no...
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Human trafficking happens in Allegany County

Read about a recent NYS Police investigation involving very young children. Human trafficking is real and it does happen even here. What is needed to abolish human trafficking?. 1. Awareness: educational campaigns, presentations, forums, word of mouth and online education through social media – check out The Potter’s Hands Foundation...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Huge Brawl Caught On Video At Buffalo High School

A Buffalo High School that has developed a reputation for violence is back in the spotlight again after a huge fight. It was described to WKBW Channel 7 as an "insurrection." Cell phone video captured the brawl, which took place inside McKinley High School in Buffalo on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The removal of the current principal, Moustafa Khalik, was approved by the Buffalo School Board at its session Wednesday evening. Andrea Augello, English teacher, and Buffalo Teachers Federation delegate told WKBW that 44 of 46 McKinley teachers want him to remain as the principal "because they believe he's making a difference."
BUFFALO, NY
PennLive.com

Buffalo Crossings development jumps another hurdle

The Buffalo Crossing Development finally may be coming to fruition. According to an email from Carl Davis of HAMM Equities, the project has an anticipated completion date of January 2024. The development on Route 34, just north of the Route 22/322 interchange, has seen numerous delays and false starts. During...
BUFFALO, NY

