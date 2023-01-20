ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline Wrestling gets come from behind win on Senior Night

By Nick Couzin
 4 days ago

Moline wrestling was down 27-20 with three matches to go against Sterling until senior Noah Tapia tapped in at 160 pounds and got the Maroons a decision.

After that, the Maroons secured pins from Zander Ealy and James Zollis in the 172 and 182 classes.

Those 12 points gave the Maroons the victory on senior night.

