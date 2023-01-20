Read full article on original website
Digital Music News
Warner Music Group Acquires Yes ‘Recorded Music Rights and Income Streams’ in ‘Milestone Deal’
Warner Music Group (WMG) has officially acquired the recorded rights of Yes in a deal that covers the London-based group’s first 12 studio albums. The Big Three label and the more than 50-year-old act unveiled the transaction – specifically extending to Yes’ Atlantic Records studio albums as well as 17 live recordings and compilations – in a formal announcement message today. After arriving on the scene with a self-titled debut effort in 1969, Yes went on to release nine additional studio albums via Atlantic, which now belongs to WMG.
Why Is the Music Industry Letting Instagram & TikTok Own the Customer? Rhythmic Rebellion Makes the Case for Controlling Valuable Fan Relationships
Rhythmic Rebellion has long helped artists, labels, and others to build and benefit from fan relationships by harnessing the power of one-stop digital platforms. Now, with a number of success stories to its credit, the company is making a stronger case than ever for controlling and capitalizing upon the listener support that fuels career results.
YouTube Music Listening Room Beta – What Is It?
YouTube opened a limited-access beta program called ‘Listening Room’ to solicit feedback from music listeners. The YouTube Music team created a Google doc asking music lovers questions about their listening preferences. Users who are selected to participate in the ‘Listening Room’ beta will get early access to new features and have access to the YouTube Music product team on Discord in order to provide feedback. Sign-ups for the new program were only open for 24 hours before they closed.
