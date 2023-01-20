Read full article on original website
The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls Needs Some Safety Updates
The Perrine Bridge is a historical landmark and is a major part of Twin Falls and its history. It is a beautiful bridge, that allows residents to travel over the canyon directly from Twin Falls, and makes for some amazing pictures as well. The bridge is where many base jumpers come from all over the country and world to jump from, and is also where you can see some amazing views of the canyon. Some people get anxious driving or walking over it, but most people enjoy the bridge. While the bridge is a beautiful structure, it has seen its share of tragedies as well. There are a few ways to help prevent these moments from happening and that is by upgrading and making the bridge a little safer.
Have You Experienced The Toilet Paper Conundrum In Twin Falls Stores?
This is an update on a story from back in 2019, before toilet paper was coveted and hoarded. Times were simpler before the pandemic. Or were they?. Do you ever walk down the paper towel aisle or the toilet paper row and find yourself stuck in a mathematical anomaly? Seriously - the guy in this video is on point and if you really try to figure out the numbers on how much is actually on a roll, your head will melt.
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
Twin Falls Says Goodbye to Another Store, but is it Really Closed?
A new year, but a similar trend continues to be happening around Twin Falls, and that is another store is closing its doors, but unlike other stores that have closed in the area, this one is a little different. It seems to be far too often that another business is closing its doors and saying goodbye to the area, but there are those rare instances where not everything is as it seems, and perhaps the store that closed, isn't truly closed in the way you think.
Jerome Man Involved in Three-vehicle Crash on US 93 Hospitalized
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being hit head-on when the driver of an SUV tried to pass a semi-truck south of Twin Falls. According to Idaho State Police, troopers and emergency crews responded to U.S. Highway 93 for the three-vehicle crash a just before 6 p.m. The 21-year-old man from Jerome had been headed north in a 1995 Chevrolet S-10 and was hit by a 2016 Dodge Durango driven by a 47-year-old Twin Falls man attempting to pass a truck. ISP said the Jerome man was not wearing a seat belt and taken to an area hospital. The driver of the Durango and the truck did not need hospitalization. The crash blocked the highway for about two hours.
Surprise: Police Say ‘Right of Way’ Means This On Idaho Roads
I love driving but I’ll also admit that it can be frustrating. Usually, that frustration comes from having to deal with other drivers. Before you get mad at me, I guarantee you all feel the same about driving in Idaho. What Does 'Right of Way' Really Mean On Idaho...
Magic Valley Mule Deer Foundation Fundraising Banquet
The Mule Deer Foundation’s Magic Valley Chapter is gearing up for its annual fundraiser banquet, coming up on February 18, 2023. The Mule Deer Foundation is an organization that's all about protecting and preserving mule deer and black-tailed deer and their habitat. They're the only group in North America that's solely dedicated to restoring, improving, and protecting these amazing animals and their habitats. They're also a grassroots organization, which means they rely on support from people like you and me.
ICYMI: Twin Falls Newest Ice Cream Shop Now Open
Twin Falls gets a new ice cream shop on Blue Lakes Blvd. Twin Falls just got a little cooler with a new ice cream shop on Blue Lakes. This widely popular Boise area franchise opened its fifth location in Twin Falls, Idaho. About Stella's Ice Cream. According to the Stella's...
Access to Popular Southern Idaho Canyon Restricted Due to Wintering Eagles
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX) -The road into the popular Box Canyon at Thousand Springs State Park west of Wendell has been closed off to vehicles while wintering eagles are in the area. Bald Eagles Wintering In Southern Idaho. Thousand Springs State Park made the decision to close off motorized travel into...
Some Twin Falls Residents Didn’t Get Billed for Trash Services in January
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Some people in Twin Falls may have noticed they didn't have to pay as much for utilities in January due to a glitch in the billing. The City of Twin Falls said Wednesday about 2,000 customers got bills that didn't include the sanitation services on them, but people will still have to pay it. The City will send out a second bill with the appropriate charges and total amount due. People who are on auto pay or include the payment in the next bill will not have to pay a late fee because of the error. Any questions people can call the City Utility Services 208-735-7250.
WATCH: Excited Twin Falls ID Fisherman Reacts To Hooking Sunhat
Snagging a fishing line on garbage is something that happens quite often. What begins as excitement for the person holding the pole can quickly turn to shock and disappointment. As was the case with a local man fishing near Pillar Falls recently. My mother tried to get me into fly...
Comment Period Begins for Draft Environmental Impact for Lava Ridge Wind Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 60-day comment period is now open for the recently released draft environmental impact statement for a proposed wind turbine project that would span three Magic Valley counties. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) released the draft for the Lava Ridge Wind Project that would build 400 power generating wind turbines on about 84,000 acres of mostly federal, but some state and private land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka Counties. The project is being spearheaded by Magic Valley Energy, LLC, part of LS Power, that has built numerous other wind and power project around the country, according to the company website. The draft impact statement is now open for public comment and available on the BLM website. “We appreciate the feedback we have received as this environmental impact statement has taken shape and look forward to additional input from the public and our stakeholders,” said BLM Twin Falls District Manager Mike Courtney. “The public's input at this point in the environmental impact statement process is critical to a thorough analysis–particularly considering such important issues as impacts to Tribes, the Minidoka National Historic site, greater sage-grouse and livestock grazing.” Public hearings online and in person will be scheduled within the 60-day period; dates and location will be announced later. There are three ways the public can comment on the environmental impact statement: through the BLM's ePlanning site HERE; email BLM_ID_LavaRidge@blm.gov; or by mail: “Lava Ridge Wind Project EIS,” to Kasey Prestwich, Project Manager, BLM Shoshone Field Office, 400 West F Street, Shoshone, ID 83352.
7 Events this Weekend in the Magic Valley you Don’t Want to Miss
The weeks are flying by and we are fast approaching the third weekend of the year already. The weather is set to drop a tad and there is a chance of some snow this weekend, but there is no reason for that to keep you inside and from having some fun. No matter what the weather is, there will be some events worth getting out to attend and check out this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
Expect Snow and Slick Roads With New Southern Idaho Winter Weather Advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a new Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Idaho. Get Ready: A New Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Southern Idaho. The sun may be shining one minute in Idaho and then blocked by clouds and snow the next in Idaho. That’s what we can expect in Southern Idaho with the latest Winter Weather Advisory, according to the National Weather Service. The weather forecast is predicting mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon leading up to a mostly cloudy evening. Snow is expected overnight, dropping up to 3 inches in the valley and possibly 8 inches in the mountains.
