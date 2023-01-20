TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 60-day comment period is now open for the recently released draft environmental impact statement for a proposed wind turbine project that would span three Magic Valley counties. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) released the draft for the Lava Ridge Wind Project that would build 400 power generating wind turbines on about 84,000 acres of mostly federal, but some state and private land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka Counties. The project is being spearheaded by Magic Valley Energy, LLC, part of LS Power, that has built numerous other wind and power project around the country, according to the company website. The draft impact statement is now open for public comment and available on the BLM website. “We appreciate the feedback we have received as this environmental impact statement has taken shape and look forward to additional input from the public and our stakeholders,” said BLM Twin Falls District Manager Mike Courtney. “The public's input at this point in the environmental impact statement process is critical to a thorough analysis–particularly considering such important issues as impacts to Tribes, the Minidoka National Historic site, greater sage-grouse and livestock grazing.” Public hearings online and in person will be scheduled within the 60-day period; dates and location will be announced later. There are three ways the public can comment on the environmental impact statement: through the BLM's ePlanning site HERE; email BLM_ID_LavaRidge@blm.gov; or by mail: “Lava Ridge Wind Project EIS,” to Kasey Prestwich, Project Manager, BLM Shoshone Field Office, 400 West F Street, Shoshone, ID 83352.

MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO