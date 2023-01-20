Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Montana State gets the sweep during the Brawl of the Wild
The women's teams were up first Saturday afternoon, with the Bobcats taking a quick lead over the Lady Griz. During the second quarter, things were more competitive, going shot for shot. That’s when UM took the lead for the first time of the day. MSU took charge once again...
NBCMontana
MSU to host Native Student Preview Day
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University will host high school and transfer students during Native Student Preview Day on campus. The event offers Native students a culturally relevant campus visit experience and includes meeting faculty, staff and engaging with current students. Native Student Preview Day takes place on Jan....
NBCMontana
MSU, UM look to keep pace with growth
Bozeman, Mont — Both Montana State University and the University of Montana are looking to keep pace with all the growth. The University of Montana welcomed its largest class in over six years. Welcoming nearly 1400 students to campus this past fall. “Not only are we bringing these students...
NBCMontana
MSU historian to give talk on book about slavery
MISSOULA, Mont. — An assistant professor at Montana State University will deliver a talk on her book about slavery. Katherine Johnson is a historian studying slavery, race and the environment in Atlantic plantation societies. Her new book, "The Nature of Slavery," examines how attitudes of late 18th century plantation...
NBCMontana
Belgrade looks for approval on 2 projects
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The city of Belgrade plans to ask Gallatin County commissioners for approval on two projects. Belgrade officials hope to establish a park, trail and recreation district. If that’s approved, they also want to ask for a $49 million bond to construct an aquatics center. With...
NBCMontana
HRDC extends fundraiser until end of January
MISSOULA, Mont. — The HRDC in Bozeman will extend its annual December fundraiser, the UnGala, until the end of January. All funds raised will go to supporting the emergency shelter, affordable housing, food insecurity, programming for seniors, energy assistance and much more.
NBCMontana
Victims identified in Bozeman semi crash
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The victims in a semi crash on I-90 at the East Main interchange in Bozeman have been identified as 33-year-old Abdiaziz Adan and 36-year-old Sharmarke Ali, both residents of Minnesota. The following was sent out by Office of the Sheriff/Coroner in Gallatin County:. In the early...
NBCMontana
HRDC extends annual event to increase donations
BOZEMAN, Mont. — HRDC is extending its annual event, the Ungala through the end of the month to increase proceeds. All the money raised will be used to support Bozeman’s greatest needs. The organization has $250,000 out of $300,000 raised. The biggest challenge right now, the high cost...
NBCMontana
Law enforcement concerned about rise in fentanyl overdoses
BUTTE, Mont. — An urgent message from law enforcement across the state regarding fentanyl. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says information passed on to him by the Montana Department of Justice shows a noticeable spike in medical emergencies involving fentanyl overdoses in at least 10 counties. This includes Silver Bow, Flathead, Gallatin, Lake, Missoula and Ravalli.
