Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors
Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
Golden State Warriors Have Reportedly Made A Final Decision On James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors could be parting ways with James Wiseman soon.
Lakers News: NBA Confirms Russell Westbrook Should Have Been Called for Late Game Violation
The Last Two-Minute Report shows the Grizzlies could have potentially tied up the game.
NBC Sports
Should Celtics make a deadline trade? Eddie House offers a warning
The Boston Celtics have between now and Feb. 9 to decide whether they should make a deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and there are compelling arguments on both sides. There's an argument that the Celtics could use an extra wing or big man to bolster their depth. Sam Hauser's production has dropped dramatically over the past month, so the C's could benefit from a veteran wing who can help ease the burden on young superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
“He didn't touch a ball all summer, I'm not saying he didn't love it, but he was so gifted” - Dahntay Jones speaks on Allen Iverson’s incredible natural ability
NBA champion Dahntay Jones recently told a story about Allen Iverson's natural greatness
Tom Heinsohn Once Said the 2 Best Basketball Plays He Ever Saw Happened in the Same Boston Celtics Game
Boston Celtics legend Tom Heinsohn once said the two greatest plays he ever saw in basketball happened in one game. The post Tom Heinsohn Once Said the 2 Best Basketball Plays He Ever Saw Happened in the Same Boston Celtics Game appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Undermanned Celtics Make Surprise Addition To Injury Report
The Boston Celtics secured a come-from-behind victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday afternoon, pushing their winning streak to nine-consecutive games. The victory didn’t come without its consequences. The Celtics saw Marcus Smart (ankle), Robert Williams III (knee) and Derrick White (thigh) leave with injuries, all while they entered...
Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream
The Los Angeles Lakers have just made a major move on Monday, as they sent guard Kendrick Nunn along with three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for forward Rui Hachimura. Count Lakers guard Dennis Schroder among those left stunned by this front-office maneuver by Los Angeles. Dennis Schroder found out about the Rui Hachimura-Kendrick […] The post Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards
Just a day after Rui Hachimura made cryptic comments on a potential trade, the Washington Wizards have decided to move him already to the Los Angeles Lakers. Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on this, saying that both teams are in advanced talks on a deal. ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: The Wizards are in […] The post Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season
After bowing to the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Steve Kerr didn’t hold back as he gave the Golden State Warriors a rather harsh but valid assessment on their performance this 2022-23 season. The Warriors led by as much as 17 points against the Nets, but Stephen Curry and co. collapsed and allowed the […] The post Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James’ emotional reaction to Bronny James being named McDonald’s All American
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and the rest of his family received some tremendous news on Tuesday. This came in the form of his first-born son, Bronny James, being named as part of the McDonald’s All American Game roster this March. Unsurprisingly, the four-time NBA champion could not help but get emotional with his […] The post Lakers star LeBron James’ emotional reaction to Bronny James being named McDonald’s All American appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Wiseman injury update will put a smile on Steph Curry’s face
The Golden State Warriors are poised to add some much-needed size for another matchup with the rival Memphis Grizzlies. James Wiseman is currently listed as probable on the injury report for Wednesday’s game after missing the last few weeks with a left ankle sprain, and told media on Tuesday that he expects to suit up […] The post James Wiseman injury update will put a smile on Steph Curry’s face appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is LaMelo Ball playing vs. Suns?
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has missed two straight games with wrist and ankle soreness. The last time he played was back on January 18th against the Rockets, when he scored 13 points and dished out four assists in the 122-117 Hornets win. Without Ball, the Hornets have been competitive but have done little […] The post Is LaMelo Ball playing vs. Suns? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zion Williamson injury update will give Pelicans fans mixed feelings
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is progressing in his recovery from hamstring injury, but unfortunately, there is still no clear timetable for his return. In the latest update from the Pelicans, the team revealed that Williamson was re-evaluated recently and the results showed that his hamstring issue is healing as they expected. Nonetheless, it […] The post Zion Williamson injury update will give Pelicans fans mixed feelings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Kuzma sounds off on Wizards future amid trade talks
Kyle Kuzma’s future with the Washington Wizards has been a major talking point in the past few weeks and months, and the buzz around his situation only increased after the team traded Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers. It is expected that Kuzma will decline his $13 million player option for next season and […] The post Kyle Kuzma sounds off on Wizards future amid trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers’ trade deadline strategy amid slump should please Damian Lillard
The Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of an awful slump, but they don’t plan on throwing in the towel just yet. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report said Monday that the Blazers are still looking to improve their roster around Damian Lillard at the February 9th trade deadline. “The struggling Portland Trail Blazers are […] The post Blazers’ trade deadline strategy amid slump should please Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Nikola Jokic playing vs Pelicans?
The Denver Nuggets are scheduled to play the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night, and there are questions about the status of center Nikola Jokic heading into the matchup. The two-time NBA MVP has been nursing a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action in recent days. According to Joel Rush of Forbes, the […] The post Is Nikola Jokic playing vs Pelicans? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Danilo Galinari gives an update on his rehabilitation, travelling with the Boston Celtics
Injured Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari spoke with Gianluca Bortolomai of the Italian basketball blog Around The Game on the day of Boston’s recent win over the Toronto Raptors, and shared some thoughts on where he is in his rehabilitative process. On the latter, Gallo notes (translated from Italian)...
