Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Report: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has high ankle sprain
An MRI on Sunday confirmed that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain during the team's AFC divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN reported Sunday. Mahomes, a former NFL MVP and two-time All-Pro, said he intends to play in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game...
North Platte Telegraph
Lawrence, Jags ready to run it back after late-season surge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence signed jerseys, helmets and posters for teammates Monday before heading into the offseason. He left his locker pretty much intact. He’s ready to run it back. Lawrence understands aspects will be a little different when the Jacksonville Jaguars return in three months, but...
North Platte Telegraph
Sam McDowell: Who the Chiefs could play in AFC Championship Game (and who they should want to play)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are on to the AFC Championship Game once more, albeit not at full strength. They await Buffalo or Cincinnati. In Kansas City ... or at Atlanta. The Chiefs secured their spot in a fifth straight AFC title game with a 27-20 win on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, though it came at a cost.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Comments / 0