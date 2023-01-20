Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
Remembering World War II veteran and long-time Bryan businessman
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - World War II veteran and long-time Bryan resident and builder, Joe Ferreri died at 103 years old. His daughter shared the news Monday morning on Facebook. Ferreri built a high rise in Bryan-College Station in 1980. He told KBTX at the time that it was the...
KBTX.com
Bowl ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas’ at the Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Warm up your bowling arm and throw a strike at the annual Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon. It’s the major fundraising event for Junior Achievement. The funding allows them to continue their mission of educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.
KBTX.com
Food, dancing, and a good cause at the Grimes County Go Texan weekend
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -Get ready for a weekend full of food, dancing, games, and activities at the Grimes County Expo Center for Grimes County Go Texan. The weekend will kick off with a sponsor dinner on Friday followed by a raffle and auction. Tickets can be obtained from any of...
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated High School presents “Mamma Mia, The Musical”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School’s Fine Arts Department wants to take you on a musical journey with “Mamma Mia, The Musical.”. The show gives a look into Sophie Sheridan’s life as she prepares for her wedding. One of her biggest tasks is figuring out who her father is.
kwhi.com
FAMILY OF A&M STUDENT AWARDED $69 MILLION IN DAMAGES
The family of a Texas A&M student that was killed in a hit-and-run incident has been awarded $69 million in damages. According to a report by KBTX-TV, court documents show that a Brazos County Jury awarded the large sum to the family of Carly Beatty. On September 15, 2019, Beatty,...
KBTX.com
Reading tutoring offered at Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If your child needs a little extra help with their reading skills, Texas A&M Center for Advanced Literacy Clinic is here to help. The Texas A&M Center for Advanced Literacy Studies tutoring program is designed to serve school-age children in grades Kindergarten through 8th grade who are in need of intervention to either maintain or build their reading skills.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Brazos County Robotics Team wins Reserve Grand Champion
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Congratulations to our Brazos County Robotics Team. The team got Reserve Grand Champion at the Fort Worth Livestock Show and 2nd place out of 20 teams. Each member of the team got a belt buckle, a certificate, a ribbon, $1,500, and brought home the banner for the Club.
KBTX.com
College Station to offer hunter safety class
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - To legally hunt in the state of Texas, the Texas Parks & Wildlife requires individuals over the age of nine to complete the Texas Hunter’s Safety Certification Course. The City of College Station Parks & Recreation Department is offering the course on Saturday, Jan....
KBTX.com
Family of Texas A&M student killed by drunk driver awarded $69 million
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69 million in damages according to court documents. On September 15, 2019, Texas A&M student Carly Beatty was walking on Texas Avenue with her friends. That’s where she was hit by Pedro Puga who was driving under the influence. Puga attempted to flee but was located in the Tejas Center parking lot where he was taken into custody.
Funeral held for woman officials say was decapitated by her husband
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A funeral service was held Sunday in Magnolia for the Waller County woman who officials said was killed by her husband on Jan. 11. The service was held at Magnolia’s First Baptist Church. Family, friends, and the community gathered to honor Anggy Diaz’s life with music, prayer and a few words from close family.
KBTX.com
Cancer survivor uses benefit to help spread awareness
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After going through nine weeks of chemotherapy, Billy McKamie is cancer free. McKamie was diagnosed with a form of throat cancer and was able to make a recovery. Saturday afternoon his family and friends held a benefit to celebrate his journey at Wheel’s in Bryan.
KBTX.com
CSPD looking for people connected to criminal mischief report
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying people connected to a criminal mischief report. CSPD said the incident happened on December 2, 2022, in the Coyote Lot near the Northgate Bar District. If you recognize any of the people in the photos you are...
KBTX.com
Local market to promote Black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local nonprofit organization has announced plans for a market in February to help showcase Black-owned businesses across the region. The REACH Project is hosting an event called 4 The Culture on Saturday, February 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at 1700 Research Parkway on Texas A&M’s campus.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sadberry Intermediate announces mascot and colors
After much anticipation, the Bryan school district community learned what its newest mascot was going to be on Tuesday. The O.W. Sadberry, Sr. Intermediate Mustangs will welcome its first class of fifth grade students in August with royal blue and white as the school colors. Principal Alfred Scott was joined...
kwhi.com
ONE SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT
One person pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation on Monday in 21st Judicial District Court before Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. 41-year-old Rita Joyce Fentress of Bellville was sentenced to three years deferred adjudication probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a state jail felony. Fentress must also pay a...
KBTX.com
College Station employees work for weeks without pay, concerned with a larger impact
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A handful of local employees with a company based out of San Antonio have been reaching out to KBTX saying they have worked without pay since the beginning of the year. Water Energy Services has locations all over the Brazos Valley, including in Bryan and...
KBTX.com
Know who to call in a non-emergency situation
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department receives more than 9,000 medical calls a year. While many of those calls are for situations that require an ambulance, a decent portion of those calls are from residents that need help beyond what the department can handle. That’s where Bryan firefighter...
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD breaks down recent updates
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD joined First News at Four on Friday to provide a breakdown of what’s happening in the district and what to expect. Since the start of the new year, the school district has been busy. Here recently the district released its academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year and on Thursday held a groundbreaking for its new transportation facility. Earlier in the week on Tuesday Bryan ISD along with College Station ISD received a sizable donation from the Donald and Donna Adam Family Foundation to focus on school safety.
KBTX.com
Major detour planned for southbound SH 6 in Bryan Wednesday night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation is planning a significant detour for drivers Wednesday night into Thursday morning on Highway 6 in Bryan. Beginning at 7 p.m., the southbound lanes of Highway 6 will close between Harvey Mitchell Parkway and the exit for Texas Avenue. Drivers will...
KBTX.com
Grimes County woman accused of killing neighbor’s livestock
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release comes from the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association:. A Grimes County woman was arrested on third-degree felony charges of criminal mischief for shooting and killing livestock. The accused, 45-year-old Shelly McCoy, was arrested after an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 3