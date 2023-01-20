BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD joined First News at Four on Friday to provide a breakdown of what’s happening in the district and what to expect. Since the start of the new year, the school district has been busy. Here recently the district released its academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year and on Thursday held a groundbreaking for its new transportation facility. Earlier in the week on Tuesday Bryan ISD along with College Station ISD received a sizable donation from the Donald and Donna Adam Family Foundation to focus on school safety.

