Monmouth County, NJ Demands These Popular Restaurants in 2023
I asked you on Facebook to name the restaurants that you would love to see open in Monmouth county this year. The response was overwhelming. One restaurant was easily the number one choice by Facebook fans. A close second wasn't a restaurant, but another idea. Many in Monmouth county don't...
Playa Bowls Coming Soon to Nassau Park Pavilion in West Windsor, NJ
The things you learn when you go to Wegmans. While I was in Nassau Park Pavilion (off Route 1 South in West Windsor) over the weekend grabbing some snacks for the Eagles/Giants game at Wegmans I noticed an exciting new Coming Soon sign. The sign was announcing that the very...
Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store
It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
Almost Done! New ‘Chicken or the Egg’ in Marlton NJ MAY Open This Jan.!
We've been eagerly waiting for this popular restaurant to finally open its second New Jersey location... And it looks like it could happen really soon!. Chicken or the Egg (aka "Chegg"), which has been a long-time favorite restaurant in Beach Haven since 1991, is expanding to Marlton NJ, located in the Renaissance Square on RT 70. The owner of the beloved restaurant says it could be open as soon as the end of January, according to PhillyVoice.
SUV smashes through garage door of Piscataway, NJ house
PISCATAWAY – An SUV crashed into a house Monday morning just missing the living room because of a car already parked in the garage. The SUV went through the garage door and nearly into the house on Buckingham Drive around 10 a.m., according to a report by News 12 New Jersey. Video and pictures show the chimney in the living room separated from the wall with cracks and exposed insulation. The garage door was crumpled on one side.
HIGHWAY ROBBERIES: Gunman Hits 3 Gas Stations, Convenience Store In Paramus, Fair Lawn, Mahwah
A gunman robbed two gas stations in Mahwah, another in Paramus and a 7-Eleven in Fair Lawn of several thousand dollars in rapid succession, authorities confirmed. The spree, which lasted barely 20 minutes, began at a BP station on eastbound Route 4 at 10:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
Shop and stroll at one of the best Valentine bazaars in NJ next month
ASBURY PARK — Love is in the air as the Asbury Park Bazaar hosts its 7th annual Asbury Park Valentine’s Bazaar on Saturday, Feb. 11 from noon to 6 p.m. Guests will be able to shop and stroll at not one, but two, pop-up Valentine’s locations: Grand Arcade of Convention Hall, and the event space at The Asbury Hotel.
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
Middletown Sun and Tinton Falls-Eatontown Sun Datebook, Jan. 25
• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is conducting blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Jan. 31, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Middletown, 1-7 p.m.; Feb. 28, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org.
Most unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your honey in NJ & PA
Valentine's Day is a special day of love and romance celebrated around the world. While the traditional way of celebrating this special day usually involves a romantic dinner and gifts, there are several unique ways to celebrate Valentine's Day that will make it even more memorable. 💘 One fun way...
Delicious Bakery Chain Launches Another Premium Location in New Jersey
When you're looking for donuts, cakes, pastries, pies, or cookies, fresh is the only way to go. A high-end bakery just launched yet another Jersey location, and it's got people buzzing. I'm assuming it's a sugar high. When it comes to sweets, I'm all about them. The occasional Entenmann's is...
Take a Valentine’s Weekend Chocolate Walk in Lovely Bordentown, NJ
Valentine's Day will be here before you know it. Have you made any fun plans yet? Whether you're looking for a date night or a GNO (Girls Night Out) I've found a really cool and tasty event for you. A Valentine's Weekend Chocolate Walk is happening in downtown Bordentown, and...
National cinema chain is closing two New Jersey locations
On the heels of the news that Regal Cinemas filed for bankruptcy comes the fallout. The chain has announced that two New Jersey locations will be shuttered as part of the reorganizing. According to the Daily Voice, the New Jersey locations closing are at the Regal Hamilton Commons in Mays...
The Office Fans Can Meet This Dunder Mifflin Employee In Trenton, NJ
It’s just about time to start booking tickets for some Trenton Thunder games again! I absolutely love having the stadium right in Mercer County, because it’s just such a great option to have for a night out when you want to stay local. There are so many themed...
When Can You See The Impractical Jokers Live in NJ?
Some of New Jersey’s funniest local celebs are going on tour this year and they’ll be making a few stops throughout the Garden State along the way. The Impractical Jokers are taking their hysterical show on the road and they’re going to be in our area soon!
Why Campbell’s expansion plans are so mmm mmm good for NJ (Opinion)
An article on New Nersey 101.5 by Bill Doyle recently detailed the grand expansion plans for Campbell’s Soup in Camden, New Jersey. It said that over the next three years, the company plans to invest approximately $50 million to enhance its Camden facilities. Campbell’s has always been a staple...
Could Toms River Get A Splash Park?
TOMS RIVER – During the first Township Council meeting of the year, politicians like to set goals. This time, Councilman Joshua Kopp said he’d like to look into building a splash park for Toms River. He said he enjoys taking his 4-year-old daughter to the one in Berkeley...
Best bakery in NJ will transport you back in time
Have you ever been to the Colts Neck General Store And Deli?. If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!
Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars
😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
Jersey City, NJ teacher shot to death — husband busted in PA
JERSEY CITY — A third-grade teacher who just celebrated her 35th birthday was shot dead in her home Tuesday morning, according to media reports. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Temara King was shot multiple times in her home at the Toy Factory apartments on Bergen Avenue around 7:10 a.m. She was pronounced dead an hour later at Jersey City Medical Center.
