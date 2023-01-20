ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

94.3 The Point

Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store

It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
MAYWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Almost Done! New ‘Chicken or the Egg’ in Marlton NJ MAY Open This Jan.!

We've been eagerly waiting for this popular restaurant to finally open its second New Jersey location... And it looks like it could happen really soon!. Chicken or the Egg (aka "Chegg"), which has been a long-time favorite restaurant in Beach Haven since 1991, is expanding to Marlton NJ, located in the Renaissance Square on RT 70. The owner of the beloved restaurant says it could be open as soon as the end of January, according to PhillyVoice.
MARLTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

SUV smashes through garage door of Piscataway, NJ house

PISCATAWAY – An SUV crashed into a house Monday morning just missing the living room because of a car already parked in the garage. The SUV went through the garage door and nearly into the house on Buckingham Drive around 10 a.m., according to a report by News 12 New Jersey. Video and pictures show the chimney in the living room separated from the wall with cracks and exposed insulation. The garage door was crumpled on one side.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
The Atlantic Hub

Middletown Sun and Tinton Falls-Eatontown Sun Datebook, Jan. 25

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is conducting blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Jan. 31, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Middletown, 1-7 p.m.; Feb. 28, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Could Toms River Get A Splash Park?

TOMS RIVER – During the first Township Council meeting of the year, politicians like to set goals. This time, Councilman Joshua Kopp said he’d like to look into building a splash park for Toms River. He said he enjoys taking his 4-year-old daughter to the one in Berkeley...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best bakery in NJ will transport you back in time

Have you ever been to the Colts Neck General Store And Deli?. If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!
COLTS NECK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars

😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Jersey City, NJ teacher shot to death — husband busted in PA

JERSEY CITY — A third-grade teacher who just celebrated her 35th birthday was shot dead in her home Tuesday morning, according to media reports. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Temara King was shot multiple times in her home at the Toy Factory apartments on Bergen Avenue around 7:10 a.m. She was pronounced dead an hour later at Jersey City Medical Center.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
