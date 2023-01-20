ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Williams scores 26, Memphis defeats Cincinnati 75-68

CINCINNATI (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 26 points as Memphis beat Cincinnati 75-68 on Sunday. Williams also grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers (15-5, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis scored 21 points with five rebounds and six assists. Keonte Kennedy added 10 points. The Bearcats (14-7, 5-3) were led by Viktor Lakhin’s 22 points, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WREG

Kings use early 3s, big 4th quarter to top Grizzlies 133-100

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lyles scored a season-high 24 points, Harrison Barnes had 15 of his 20 in Sacramento’s record-tying first quarter and the Kings beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 133-100 on Monday night. The Kings tied the NBA record with 12 3-pointers in the first quarter — in just 13 attempts — and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
WREG

Former Memphis Tiger Tony Pollard injured in playoff game vs. 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field late in the first half of Sunday’s divisional-round game against San Francisco after injuring his left ankle and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Pollard got hurt when San Francisco’s Jimmie Ward fell on his ankle on […]
MEMPHIS, TN

