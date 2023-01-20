Read full article on original website
Sharon Cordell
3d ago
the drugs are skyrocketing just like everything else everything on the Earth was mainly for rich people stop and think about that
Reply
6
Related
publicnewsservice.org
Legislation Proposes Raising NY Minimum Wage Over $20
New York's minimum wage would increase to more than $20 an hour by 2026 if a bill in Albany is successful. Known as "Raise Up NY," it would raise the minimum wage over the next three years and index it each year after to match inflation. It would increase wages for almost three-million workers, or about a third of the state's workforce, by 2024.
Gov. Hochul Plans To Ban Certain Types Of Cigarettes In NY
Certain types of cigarettes in New York State could be banned this year.
Here’s what New Yorkers think of Gov. Hochul’s State of the State proposals: poll
A Siena poll on Monday gave new insight into how New Yorkers feel about Governor Hochul's latest policy proposals.
Family Housing Program for low-income NY homeowners: Check eligibility and join to get $50,000
2022 saw a high rate of inflation in different parts of the United States. Many Americans lost their jobs, and the housing costs touched the sky. Thankfully, some financial relief programs and grants are there to help people out. One of them is the Homeowner Program. If you apply for it and get approved, you may receive nearly $10,000 for utility and about $65,000 for each household. Here you can find the details of this program.
Worried about gas and electricity bills? $672 million available for New Yorkers as part of Debt-Forgiveness Program
With the increasing costs of food, shelter, clothing, and healthcare, it has become really difficult for many New York residents to live a peaceful and ideal life. It looks like the governor is aware of what's going on and officials are trying to help people out in the best possible ways.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York health officials move to expand wastewater monitoring
Public health officials in New York are planning an expansion of infectious disease monitoring in wastewater in order to detect more illnesses that may be otherwise quietly spreading through a community. The state Department of Health on Monday announced its plan through $21.6 million in funding, including a $6.6 million...
cnycentral.com
NY Republicans call for Gov. Hochul to rescind healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccine mandate
New York state Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) announced Friday he is joining the rest of the New York Republican Congressional delegation in sending a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul calling on her to rescind the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. The delegation, led by Rep. Claudia Tenney...
Temporary Assistance Program for poor families in New York: Check eligibility and apply to get your $789
New York is one of the most populated states in the country. With time, it has seen tremendous growth and a diversified economy. Despite all this, a large number of people are living in poverty.
nystateofpolitics.com
Senators, advocates outline budget fight for universal child care
Gov. Kathy Hochul included several proposals in her legislative priorities to build a stronger child care system in New York, but some are saying they scratch the surface and don't go far enough. In her State of the State address, Gov. Hochul recalled how she left the workforce to care...
Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills
If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
nystateofpolitics.com
Bar association wants to clean up New York's messy succession
New York's gubernatorial line of succession needs to be clarified to ensure a clear procedure for when the governor is incapacitated or unable to serve, the New York State Bar Association on Monday said. The organization is backing an amendment to the state constitution that would enshrine a transition of...
New York announces $7.5 million in grants available to expand low-threshold opioid addiction treatment
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the availability of up to $7.5 million in grants for state-certified providers and other treatment programs to address opioid addiction. Administered by the Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS), the grants will be the first to tap New York State’s...
Concerns from energy industry over proposed gas appliance ban
As New York State looks to put an end to gas appliances in new builds later this decade, there are concerns from those in the energy industry the move may be costly and the state’s consumers aren’t ready for a switch
Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase
There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York starts spending opioid settle funds to expand addiction treatment
New York state is starting to dip into the more than $2 billion in money from nationwide settlements from opioid manufacturers and distributors to expand addiction treatment programs, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The first grants will amount to $7.5 million in funding for providers and addiction treatment...
nystateofpolitics.com
Confusion over details of gas appliance phaseout as GOP pushes back
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- A lot of questions remain about New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's to phase out fossil fuel-powered appliances. Critics expect to get more specifics soon, perhaps when she releases her budget. For instance, a major part of the argument from Republican lawmakers at a Friday press conference...
New York Forgives Energy and Heating Debts
Some New York residents who have fallen behind on energy and heating bills received some good news this week, their debts are being forgiven. According to a report from Nick Reisman of Spectrum News, an estimated 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will have their energy and heating debts forgiven under a new plan enacted by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday.
New York State Has Millions In Unclaimed Money
New York State has already returned over $17 million of dollars in unclaimed funds in 2023. To find out if you have any unclaimed money you can check out New York State's website. Here is a look at the breakdown of unclaimed money across New York State. Whether you've recently...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York got infrastructure money, then inflation happened
New York has spent billions of dollars on road and bridge projects in recent years. But just like everything else, inflation is taking its bite. Local governments around New York are facing higher costs to maintain roads, bridges and other key infrastructure. It's a cost that New Yorkers are ultimately...
stupiddope.com
New Yorkers Flock to Shinnecock Reservation for Tax-Free Cannabis at Cloud 9 Dispensary
Cannabis enthusiasts in New York are making the trip out to the Shinnecock Reservation in The Hamptons for a unique shopping experience: tax-free cannabis. Among the leading dispensaries on the reservation is Cloud 9 Smoke Shop and Dispensary, located at 42 Montauk Hwy in Southampton, NY. As a sovereign nation,...
Comments / 1