ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 1

Sharon Cordell
3d ago

the drugs are skyrocketing just like everything else everything on the Earth was mainly for rich people stop and think about that

Reply
6
Related
publicnewsservice.org

Legislation Proposes Raising NY Minimum Wage Over $20

New York's minimum wage would increase to more than $20 an hour by 2026 if a bill in Albany is successful. Known as "Raise Up NY," it would raise the minimum wage over the next three years and index it each year after to match inflation. It would increase wages for almost three-million workers, or about a third of the state's workforce, by 2024.
NEW YORK STATE
Mark Star

Family Housing Program for low-income NY homeowners: Check eligibility and join to get $50,000

2022 saw a high rate of inflation in different parts of the United States. Many Americans lost their jobs, and the housing costs touched the sky. Thankfully, some financial relief programs and grants are there to help people out. One of them is the Homeowner Program. If you apply for it and get approved, you may receive nearly $10,000 for utility and about $65,000 for each household. Here you can find the details of this program.
nystateofpolitics.com

New York health officials move to expand wastewater monitoring

Public health officials in New York are planning an expansion of infectious disease monitoring in wastewater in order to detect more illnesses that may be otherwise quietly spreading through a community. The state Department of Health on Monday announced its plan through $21.6 million in funding, including a $6.6 million...
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Senators, advocates outline budget fight for universal child care

Gov. Kathy Hochul included several proposals in her legislative priorities to build a stronger child care system in New York, but some are saying they scratch the surface and don't go far enough. In her State of the State address, Gov. Hochul recalled how she left the workforce to care...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills

If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Bar association wants to clean up New York's messy succession

New York's gubernatorial line of succession needs to be clarified to ensure a clear procedure for when the governor is incapacitated or unable to serve, the New York State Bar Association on Monday said. The organization is backing an amendment to the state constitution that would enshrine a transition of...
NEW YORK STATE
96.9 WOUR

Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase

There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
nystateofpolitics.com

New York starts spending opioid settle funds to expand addiction treatment

New York state is starting to dip into the more than $2 billion in money from nationwide settlements from opioid manufacturers and distributors to expand addiction treatment programs, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The first grants will amount to $7.5 million in funding for providers and addiction treatment...
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Confusion over details of gas appliance phaseout as GOP pushes back

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- A lot of questions remain about New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's to phase out fossil fuel-powered appliances. Critics expect to get more specifics soon, perhaps when she releases her budget. For instance, a major part of the argument from Republican lawmakers at a Friday press conference...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Forgives Energy and Heating Debts

Some New York residents who have fallen behind on energy and heating bills received some good news this week, their debts are being forgiven. According to a report from Nick Reisman of Spectrum News, an estimated 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will have their energy and heating debts forgiven under a new plan enacted by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday.
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Has Millions In Unclaimed Money

New York State has already returned over $17 million of dollars in unclaimed funds in 2023. To find out if you have any unclaimed money you can check out New York State's website. Here is a look at the breakdown of unclaimed money across New York State. Whether you've recently...
nystateofpolitics.com

New York got infrastructure money, then inflation happened

New York has spent billions of dollars on road and bridge projects in recent years. But just like everything else, inflation is taking its bite. Local governments around New York are facing higher costs to maintain roads, bridges and other key infrastructure. It's a cost that New Yorkers are ultimately...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy