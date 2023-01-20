ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
KLST/KSAN

Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
AMARILLO, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Local schools announce early release ahead of potential severe weather

TEXAS — Schools across Southeast Texas announce early dismissal and closures as the area prepares for severe weather. We will update this story as more closures are announced. Kountze ISD: Due to the threat of inclement weather, we will be releasing at 12:30 p.m. today. We will make sure...
TEXAS STATE
fox34.com

First Alert Weather Day tomorrow with first winter storm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our first winter storm of the season will impact the region beginning tonight through tomorrow night. Icy roads and travel problems will develop by Tuesday morning and occur over most of the South Plains through Wednesday morning. Due to hazardous weather potential, Tuesday has been designated...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

All modes of severe weather possible tomorrow | Timing and impacts

HOUSTON (CW39) – Wide spread showers and thunderstorms will move into SE Texas tomorrow. This is one of those rare days where I am going with 100% chance of rain for the forecasted area. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk of severe weather for areas south of I-10. North of I-10, threats are lessened, but still present, don’t completely let your guard down.
TEXAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is being sued by an Illinois citizen who claims the company sold smaller bottles of Fireball at gas stations […]
KANSAS STATE
iheart.com

'Hazardous' Winter Storm On Its Way To Texas, But Will It Snow?

A "hazardous" winter storm is expected to bring rain and wintry precipitation to Texas early next week, but can we expect snow?. Some models indicate there's a possibility of snow Tuesday (January 24), but the reality is that temperatures will drop into the 40s for most of the day and we'll be stuck with just cold rain in North Texas, WFAA reports. Sleet mixing with cold rain could also happen. Tuesday night, drier, colder air will move into the region and temperatures could get close to freezing.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Extra SNAP food benefits for Texans set to expire next month

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020, families around the nation have been receiving emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP and often thought of as “food stamps.”. In practice, this extension of benefits is relatively modest, mostly...
TEXAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Recall alert posted in 8 states including MO & KS due to wheat allergen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox34.com

New Mexico challenges city abortion ordinances

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Attorney General of New Mexico is challenging recent anti-abortion city and county ordinances. Multiple cities, including Hobbs and Clovis, approved new measures intended to block abortion clinics from opening in those communities. These ordinances include language requiring any business that wants to provide abortions...
HOBBS, NM
News Channel 25

Bill to ban Chinese citizens & government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans

Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that he would sign a proposed bill banning citizens and foreign entities from four countries, including China, from buying Texas land. Filed in November by Brenham Republican Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, Senate Bill 147 would ban citizens, governments and entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from purchasing land here, part of what she and other Republicans have said will help stem foreign influence in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

South Texas resident wins big on scratch lottery ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

Walmart VS. H-E-B: Which Grocery Store is Better?

Then, 5 is H-E-B. When it comes to affordability, H-E-B was #2, behind Walmart. H-E-B also was tops in the following categories: service and friendly staff, store organization, meat, produce, prepared meals, seafood, and healthy prepared foods. H-E-B is no newcomer to awards. Last summer, the H-E-B pharmacy was ranked...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy