Read full article on original website
Related
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
fox4beaumont.com
Local schools announce early release ahead of potential severe weather
TEXAS — Schools across Southeast Texas announce early dismissal and closures as the area prepares for severe weather. We will update this story as more closures are announced. Kountze ISD: Due to the threat of inclement weather, we will be releasing at 12:30 p.m. today. We will make sure...
fox34.com
First Alert Weather Day tomorrow with first winter storm
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our first winter storm of the season will impact the region beginning tonight through tomorrow night. Icy roads and travel problems will develop by Tuesday morning and occur over most of the South Plains through Wednesday morning. Due to hazardous weather potential, Tuesday has been designated...
Tired of Rising Egg Prices? Texans Can Now Rent Their Egg Laying Chicken
I don't know about y'all, but the prices of these eggs is too damn high!. Egg prices have jumped by 49% in just the past year and that is way too much for me! You can find out what's the cause of the rise in egg prices by reading this piece by our very own Iris Lopez, also check out her egg-celent pick up lines!
Central Texas cafe ranked among best pie restaurants in America by Food Network
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not quite Pi Day in the USA, it’s always a welcome time to talk about one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, especially since Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day (trust us, there’s a difference). National Today encourages, “Naturally,...
cw39.com
All modes of severe weather possible tomorrow | Timing and impacts
HOUSTON (CW39) – Wide spread showers and thunderstorms will move into SE Texas tomorrow. This is one of those rare days where I am going with 100% chance of rain for the forecasted area. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk of severe weather for areas south of I-10. North of I-10, threats are lessened, but still present, don’t completely let your guard down.
Apply if you can make a difference: Work at Buc-ee's and earn $33 per hour
Road trips and junk foods go side by side. Whether you live in Texas, South Carolina, or another part of the country, you will want to give Buc-ee's a try. Its first travel center was built in Texas in 2001 and with time, many stations have been built thanks to its tremendous success and popularity among employees and customers.
Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is being sued by an Illinois citizen who claims the company sold smaller bottles of Fireball at gas stations […]
iheart.com
'Hazardous' Winter Storm On Its Way To Texas, But Will It Snow?
A "hazardous" winter storm is expected to bring rain and wintry precipitation to Texas early next week, but can we expect snow?. Some models indicate there's a possibility of snow Tuesday (January 24), but the reality is that temperatures will drop into the 40s for most of the day and we'll be stuck with just cold rain in North Texas, WFAA reports. Sleet mixing with cold rain could also happen. Tuesday night, drier, colder air will move into the region and temperatures could get close to freezing.
texasstandard.org
Extra SNAP food benefits for Texans set to expire next month
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020, families around the nation have been receiving emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP and often thought of as “food stamps.”. In practice, this extension of benefits is relatively modest, mostly...
fourstateshomepage.com
Recall alert posted in 8 states including MO & KS due to wheat allergen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its...
ABJ: Big businesses are already steering clear of Texas now that a key incentive is gone
When it comes to the largest of deals – we're talking in the billions, in terms of capital investment – there's one tool companies say is more important than the others.
fox34.com
New Mexico challenges city abortion ordinances
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Attorney General of New Mexico is challenging recent anti-abortion city and county ordinances. Multiple cities, including Hobbs and Clovis, approved new measures intended to block abortion clinics from opening in those communities. These ordinances include language requiring any business that wants to provide abortions...
These 2 Texas cities are ranked among the happiest in America
Spoiler alert: they happen to be two of the state's wealthiest cities.
News Channel 25
Bill to ban Chinese citizens & government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans
Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that he would sign a proposed bill banning citizens and foreign entities from four countries, including China, from buying Texas land. Filed in November by Brenham Republican Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, Senate Bill 147 would ban citizens, governments and entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from purchasing land here, part of what she and other Republicans have said will help stem foreign influence in Texas.
High winds all day, severe storms possible tonight
Today will be blustery and warm ahead of a cold front that could bring severe storms. “Get ready for an active weather day as a powerful storm system moves our way out of Texas,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone warned.
This Small Town in S.W. Oklahoma is the Perfect Getaway & Staycation Destination
If like myself you're already thinking ahead about spring and summer plans or vacations, then you'll definitely want to make a trip to this small town in S.W. Oklahoma. It's the perfect place to go for a quick weekend getaway or family staycation. Honestly, it's great regardless of the season. Anytime's a good time to go.
Best mac & cheese in Texas can be found at this Austin eatery
There are a few sides in the food world that are above the rest, mashed potatoes, rice and beans, and salads, but, there's something about macaroni and cheese tastiness and insane versatility.
South Texas resident wins big on scratch lottery ticket: $500K
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
Walmart VS. H-E-B: Which Grocery Store is Better?
Then, 5 is H-E-B. When it comes to affordability, H-E-B was #2, behind Walmart. H-E-B also was tops in the following categories: service and friendly staff, store organization, meat, produce, prepared meals, seafood, and healthy prepared foods. H-E-B is no newcomer to awards. Last summer, the H-E-B pharmacy was ranked...
Comments / 1