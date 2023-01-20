Read full article on original website
Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream
The Los Angeles Lakers have just made a major move on Monday, as they sent guard Kendrick Nunn along with three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for forward Rui Hachimura. Count Lakers guard Dennis Schroder among those left stunned by this front-office maneuver by Los Angeles. Dennis Schroder found out about the Rui Hachimura-Kendrick […] The post Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards
Just a day after Rui Hachimura made cryptic comments on a potential trade, the Washington Wizards have decided to move him already to the Los Angeles Lakers. Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on this, saying that both teams are in advanced talks on a deal. ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: The Wizards are in […] The post Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley reacts to Shannon Sharpe’s Grizzlies debacle with important advice
Shannon Sharpe has already made a public apology for the major role he played in the brouhaha that transpired during Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. This has led to the issue somewhat dying a natural death as all parties involved seemed to have moved on from the debacle. For his part, however, Charles Barkley has decided to drop some sage advice with regard to the untoward incident.
Kings star Domantas Sabonis pulls off another franchise feat not matched since Oscar Robertson
Domantas Sabonis is living proof that blockbuster trades don’t always have to be heavily one-sided. The Sacramento Kings may have traded away Tyrese Haliburton, but Sabonis has been well worth the price. And the Lithuanian beast displayed his dominance once more on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. With his former teammate Steven Adams out, […] The post Kings star Domantas Sabonis pulls off another franchise feat not matched since Oscar Robertson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season
After bowing to the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Steve Kerr didn’t hold back as he gave the Golden State Warriors a rather harsh but valid assessment on their performance this 2022-23 season. The Warriors led by as much as 17 points against the Nets, but Stephen Curry and co. collapsed and allowed the […] The post Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Zion Williamson injury update will give Pelicans fans mixed feelings
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is progressing in his recovery from hamstring injury, but unfortunately, there is still no clear timetable for his return. In the latest update from the Pelicans, the team revealed that Williamson was re-evaluated recently and the results showed that his hamstring issue is healing as they expected. Nonetheless, it […] The post Zion Williamson injury update will give Pelicans fans mixed feelings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James’ emotional reaction to Bronny James being named McDonald’s All American
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and the rest of his family received some tremendous news on Tuesday. This came in the form of his first-born son, Bronny James, being named as part of the McDonald’s All American Game roster this March. Unsurprisingly, the four-time NBA champion could not help but get emotional with his […] The post Lakers star LeBron James’ emotional reaction to Bronny James being named McDonald’s All American appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis’ return to Lakers from foot injury is “imminent”, per report
Anthony Davis is expected to return to action for the Los Angeles Lakers within the next few games. Davis, who has been out since Dec. 16 with a navicular bone spur/stress injury in his right foot, is on track to suit up either against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena, or, perhaps more likely, against the Boston Celtics on Saturday in a nationally-televised contest that marks the first stop on a daunting five-game road trip for Los Angeles, according to the latest update from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:
RUMOR: How Suns, Bucks helped LA pull off Rui Hachimura trade
The Los Angeles Lakers were far from the only team that was keeping a close eye on Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. The Phoenix Suns are rumored to have been a trade destination for the former Gonzaga Bulldogs star in a three-team scenario that also involved the Milwaukee Bucks, and it’s that trade idea that […] The post RUMOR: How Suns, Bucks helped LA pull off Rui Hachimura trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Wiseman injury update will put a smile on Steph Curry’s face
The Golden State Warriors are poised to add some much-needed size for another matchup with the rival Memphis Grizzlies. James Wiseman is currently listed as probable on the injury report for Wednesday’s game after missing the last few weeks with a left ankle sprain, and told media on Tuesday that he expects to suit up […] The post James Wiseman injury update will put a smile on Steph Curry’s face appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James scoring record odds: When will he pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?
In taking a look at the NBA record books, the scoring record, currently held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, didn’t look like one that would be passed anytime soon. Low and behold, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is knocking on the doorstep of taking the top spot. If things work out, James should pass Abdul-Jabbar sometime […] The post LeBron James scoring record odds: When will he pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is LaMelo Ball playing vs. Suns?
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has missed two straight games with wrist and ankle soreness. The last time he played was back on January 18th against the Rockets, when he scored 13 points and dished out four assists in the 122-117 Hornets win. Without Ball, the Hornets have been competitive but have done little […] The post Is LaMelo Ball playing vs. Suns? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Kuzma sounds off on Wizards future amid trade talks
Kyle Kuzma’s future with the Washington Wizards has been a major talking point in the past few weeks and months, and the buzz around his situation only increased after the team traded Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers. It is expected that Kuzma will decline his $13 million player option for next season and […] The post Kyle Kuzma sounds off on Wizards future amid trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Nikola Jokic playing vs Pelicans?
The Denver Nuggets are scheduled to play the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night, and there are questions about the status of center Nikola Jokic heading into the matchup. The two-time NBA MVP has been nursing a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action in recent days. According to Joel Rush of Forbes, the […] The post Is Nikola Jokic playing vs Pelicans? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kings’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Sacramento Kings received a ton of flak for trading away Tyrese Haliburton in exchange for Domantas Sabonis. Sure, Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox didn’t have the most seamless fit in the Kings backcourt. But players with Haliburton’s potential usually don’t get traded while they’re still on their rookie scale contract. However, it’s clear that the […] The post Kings’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant gets promising knee injury update
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is progressing well with his knee injury rehab, the team announced on Tuesday. He’s set to be re-evaluated in two weeks. Kevin Durant Medical Update: pic.twitter.com/3dGyrIju5P — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 24, 2023 Thankfully, KD hasn’t dealt with any setbacks. But, there is still no clear timetable for return, which […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant gets promising knee injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zion Williamson who? Willie Green throws down windmill slam in practice
New Orleans Pelicans fans are definitely missing Zion Williamson and his highlight-reel-worthy rim attacks. But let Pelicans head coach Willie Green entertain the same fans with this windmill dunk down in Miami. Willie Green throwing down a casual windmill dunk after Pelicans practice today 👀 (h/t @DanielBove) pic.twitter.com/GaU5C2eTGf — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) January 21, 2023 […] The post Zion Williamson who? Willie Green throws down windmill slam in practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers’ trade deadline strategy amid slump should please Damian Lillard
The Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of an awful slump, but they don’t plan on throwing in the towel just yet. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report said Monday that the Blazers are still looking to improve their roster around Damian Lillard at the February 9th trade deadline. “The struggling Portland Trail Blazers are […] The post Blazers’ trade deadline strategy amid slump should please Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Clippers vs. Lakers prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/24/2023
The Los Angeles Clippers (25-24) face the Los Angeles Lakers (22-25) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Lakers prediction pick, and how to watch. The Clippers have won two straight games and sit in sixth place in...
