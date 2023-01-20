Anthony Davis is expected to return to action for the Los Angeles Lakers within the next few games. Davis, who has been out since Dec. 16 with a navicular bone spur/stress injury in his right foot, is on track to suit up either against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena, or, perhaps more likely, against the Boston Celtics on Saturday in a nationally-televised contest that marks the first stop on a daunting five-game road trip for Los Angeles, according to the latest update from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO